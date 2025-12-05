Is it really worth it to have your home smell like a ylang-ylang lavender jasmine explosion?

Most of us enjoy lighting a scented candle as a way to create a cosy atmosphere, create lovely smells (or mask unpleasant ones) and to celebrate special occasions. With all the choice on offer these days – from oud or ylang-ylang all the way through to garlic (yes, really opens in new tab ), it‘s easy to see scented candles as a staple in the home. But dog parents beware: although candles may look beautiful and smell magical, they can pose health problems that extend far beyond your pup burning their nose after an inquisitive sniff.

Main Takeaways Candles are not safe for dogs if they inhale the fumes, eat the wax or if the wax touches the skin when molten.

Scented candles use essential oils which can be toxic to dogs, or be unpleasant with overpowering scents.

Choosing natural waxes (such as soy, coconut or beeswax) instead of paraffin can make candles safer for dogs.

No dog should be left unattended with a lit candle.

Are scented candles bad for dogs?

Candles can be bad for dogs – especially if they come into contact with them rather than admiring from afar like we do. Obviously, when lit, candles can be a fire risk, and the molten wax can cause burns even through fur. Candles also produce fumes when burnt, and these can be poisonous (especially if the wax is not organic) to dogs. Many of the scents in candles come from essential oils (which are highly concentrated plant extracts) and these can be toxic if eaten, breathed in or come into contact with the skin.

These scents may be particularly unpleasant for your dog not least because their sense of smell is around 10,000 times better than a human’s. Dogs with underlying lung conditions or epilepsy can have issues triggered by the strong smells and smoke that scented candles give off, and there will always be some dogs who will try to eat candles, which can cause stomach upsets.

Candles can be used safely around dogs but only if you consider how likely your own dog is to want to investigate them, and if you buy the types made from materials that are safer for them.

Common toxic ingredients found in candles

The waxes that candles are made out of can be toxic to your dog if made from paraffin, lead, benzene or acetaldehyde.

Any solid lead or other metal parts in candles (such as on the wick) can cause issues for your dog if eaten (there’s always one). Lead wicks have been banned in the UK since the 1970s but may still be found in imported products.

Essential oil/scents that are best avoided if you’ve got a dog in the house include:

Tea tree.

Peppermint.

Eucalyptus.

Citrus/limonene.

Cinnamon.

Pine.

Garlic.

Juniper.

Yarrow.

Ylang-ylang.

Clove.

Thyme.

This is by no means an exhaustive list and as a result any oil should be checked with your vet before use. Some oils are recommended for use in holistic therapies but they should always be prescribed by a qualified vet. Steer clear of unverified TikTok recommendations!

Types of candles dogs owners should avoid

Pet parents should avoid any candles made from paraffin wax, as this burns with more toxic fumes. This also applies to lead, benzene and acetaldehyde.

Parents should also avoid any scents that dogs dislike as well as any toxic essential oils (see the list above).

Potential risks of scented candles for dogs

Where do we start? Risks to your dog from scented candles include (deep breath):

Starting fires if they knock them over.

Burns from the flame or molten wax.

Respiratory issues from breathing in the fumes.

Digestive issues if they eat the wax.

Toxicity from eating or inhaling essential oils, or from getting them on their skin.

Distress from the overpowering scent as their sense of smell is so much better than ours.

Triggering of seizures or other neurological issues in dogs with epilepsy.

How to keep your dog safe around candles

Other than avoiding candles altogether, ways to keep your dog safer around candles include:

Buying candles made from organic waxes like soy, coconut and beeswax.

Choosing scents that are not off-putting or toxic to them.

Using a snuffer instead of blowing the candle out to reduce the production of fumes.

Keeping dogs out of rooms with lit candles in them.

Making sure the candle is out of reach of the dog and cannot be accidentally reached or knocked over.

Only burning candles for a limited time

Making sure rooms with lit candles are well-ventilated.

Signs your dog is affected by candles

If your dog does not like the smell or what they are breathing in you may see them

Trying to leave the room or get outside.

Performing ‘displacement’ behaviours such as yawning, turning their head away, looking sad or ‘blepping’.

Panting.

If they are having difficulty breathing, they may be pale and panting, with their belly making big movements. If you have concerns about their breathing, open all the windows and call your vet for an emergency appointment.

If your dog has been burnt you will see marked distress and pain, and often a patch of singed or sticky fur. Get cold running water over the area as quickly as you can and call your vet for an emergency appointment.

If your dog has eaten a candle (lit or not) you may see:

Drooling.

Chomping of the mouth.

Vomiting (up to several days later).

Constipation.

Signs of abdominal pain.

If the vomiting happens more than once or if your dog seems to be in pain, call your vet for an appointment, ideally on the same day.

What to do if your dog is affected by candles

If you have any concerns that your dog has been affected by candles, get in touch with your vet. They are always your first point of call and will be able to advise you as to whether you need to be seen. Some vets or insurance companies offer video or telephone triage services where registered clients can get advice.

How to choose dog-friendly candles

Dog-friendly candles are made from natural waxes such as beeswax, coconut or soy, and should have a natural fibre wick. Choose scents that are not too strong, and do not include any toxic essential oils. A lid that goes over the candle when not in use can reduce the appeal to inquisitive dogs.

Are Yankee Candles safe for dogs?

Despite their delicious range of smells which you may think makes your home smell heavenly, Yankee Candles are not considered safe for dogs as they are made from paraffin wax and contain high levels of essential oils. Best to keep them far away from your precious pup.

Safe alternatives to candles for dog parents

Dog parents who want to explore safer alternatives to candles for making their home smell and look cosy could consider:

Fairy lights.

Air purifiers to use alongside the candles.

Charcoal air purifiers.

Reed diffusers (kept well out of reach!).

Pot pourri (ditto!).

Ultrasonic diffusers – while they use essential oils, they can be controlled more easily and use smaller amounts dispersed in water droplets.

Bottom line: are candles bad for dogs?

Generally, candles are not safe for dogs because of the risks they pose from inhaling the fumes, touching the flame or molten wax, eating the wax, and from potentially toxic essential oils. These risks can be made safer by choosing the type of wax and scent carefully, and by only burning the candles in a safe way.

Frequently asked questions: scented candles and dogs

Can I use candles if I have a dog?

Yes, as long as you think carefully about what type of candle you are using and how you are using it. Never leave a dog attended with a lit candle.

What candle scents are toxic to dogs?

Tea tree, peppermint, eucalyptus, citrus, cinnamon and pine are some of the toxic candle scents for dogs. This is not a complete list.

Are essential oils safe for dogs?

No. In fact some essential oils are toxic for dogs. Check with your vet before using any essential oils around your dog.

Can I light a candle in the same room as my dog?

You can if you ensure that the candle is high up out of the way, that the room is well ventilated, that you are using a dog safe candle, and if you are going to be with your dog in the room at all times.

What to do if your dog eats candle wax

If the candle wax is molten, call your vet straight away. If the wax is cold, remove any pieces from the mouth if safe to do so, and monitor for any drooling, vomiting, diarrhoea or constipation that may develop. If you are concerned, see your vet.