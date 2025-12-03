Great for self-care Sunday, not so great for your cat

There are few things more hygge than a flickering candle, a cosy blanket and a snoozing cat. But before you light that ‘Lavender Lullaby’ candle for peak vibes, it’s worth asking: is this relaxing ritual actually safe for your fabulous feline? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t a simple yes-or-no (because cats hate simplicity almost as much as they hate closed doors).

Scented candles can pose a few sneaky risks to cats, from irritating their delicate respiratory systems to exposing them to potentially harmful chemicals. Let’s break it all down in a way that won’t make your brain feel like it’s being attacked by a jasmine-scented fog machine.

Main Takeaways Cats have sensitive respiratory systems and limited ability to process many fragrance compounds.

Scented candles can be harmful to cats due to smoke, synthetic fragrances and toxic essential oils

Certain candle types, including paraffin wax and heavily fragranced options, pose a higher risk than natural alternatives.

Safer options include well-ventilated use, pet-friendly candles or flameless alternatives such as LED candles.

Are candles bad for cats?

Plain, unscented candles aren’t automatically villainous, but they’re not exactly the best thing to have around your cats. The main problem is that cats are tiny, curious chaos goblins who enjoy knocking things over for sport. An open flame plus swishy tail plus poor decision-making? That’s a fire hazard waiting to happen.

Beyond the obvious burn risk, candles release smoke, soot and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. Cats have much more sensitive respiratory systems than we do, so even low levels of indoor air pollution can irritate their lungs. If your cat suddenly starts coughing, sneezing or acting like they’ve personally been offended by your home décor, your candles could be the culprit.

Types of candles cat parents should avoid

Some candles are more problematic than others. If your candle smells like it could double as a car air freshener or a suspiciously intense spa experience, that’s already a red flag.

Paraffin candles top the naughty list. Made from petroleum by-products, they can release chemicals such as benzene and toluene when burned which aren’t exactly things you’d want your cat inhaling.

Strongly scented candles are another risk, especially those fragranced with synthetic perfumes or essential oils. These can irritate your cat’s respiratory tract or even lead to toxic exposure if the oils are ingested via grooming. Cats are particularly sensitive to strong odours , and won’t thank you for a heavily fragranced home. In fact, they won’t thank you for anything.

Candles with metal-core wicks (thankfully less common now) should also be avoided, as they can release heavy metals into the air when burned.

Potential risks of scented candles for cats

Scented candles can pose both short- and long-term issues for cats. In the short term, you might notice watery eyes, sneezing, coughing, or wheezing. Your cat might also choose to dramatically exit the room, tail flicking, as if you’ve deeply betrayed them – especially if you pick commonly cat-rejected scents such as citrus , or, I shudder to think… banana.

More concerning is the risk from essential oils used in fragrance blends. Cats lack certain liver enzymes needed to safely metabolise many compounds found in essential oils. That means even small exposures can build up in their system and potentially lead to toxicity. Symptoms can include drooling, vomiting, lack of appetite, muscle tremors, lethargy or changes in behaviour.

And then there’s the physical danger. Curious paws, wax spills and open flames are not a harmonious trio. Singed whiskers are one thing, but burnt noses or paws are also possible if candles are left unattended.

How to keep your cat safe around candles

If the idea of giving up candles feels emotionally devastating, don’t panic. You don’t have to live in a cold, scentless cave. Just be smart about it.

Keep candles out of reach of curious paws and swishy tails. Use sturdy holders and place them far from any jumping launchpads (looking at you, bookshelves and windowsills).

Never leave candles unattended, even if your cat looks deeply asleep. That is a trap. They are always plotting.

Ventilation is your friend. Open windows if possible and avoid burning candles for long periods in small rooms.

If your cat shows any signs of irritation (sneezing, coughing, watery eyes), stop using the candle immediately and have a chat with your vet.

How to choose pet-friendly candles

If you’d love to maintain your cosy candle lifestyle, opt for safer options. Look for candles made from natural waxes like soy, beeswax or coconut wax. These tend to burn more cleanly and produce less soot.

Choose cotton or wooden wicks and avoid candles with vague ingredient lists like “fragrance blend” or “aroma magic”. Transparency is key. Brands that explicitly mention being pet-safe or non-toxic are ideal.

Light scents or unscented candles are your best bet. Think gentle vanilla or mild chamomile, rather than “extreme jungle musk”.

Are Yankee Candles safe for cats?

Yankee Candles are popular for a reason – they smell amazing and come in enough varieties to emotionally overwhelm anyone in a candle aisle. However, many of their candles use paraffin wax and strong fragrance oils, which may not be ideal for cats, especially in small or poorly ventilated spaces.

While occasional, well-ventilated use might not harm every cat, they’re not the safest choice for a pet-focused household. If your cat has asthma or respiratory issues, better to steer clear.

Safe alternatives to candles for cat parents

Good news: you can still have sweet-smelling vibes. Flameless LED candles give you all the flicker with none of the fire or fumes. Your cat can knock them over with glee and everyone stays chilled.

Reed diffusers formulated specifically for pet-safe use can be another option, but you’ll want to double-check ingredients. Potpourri and simmer pots (without toxic ingredients) can also provide gentle fragrance.

Bottom line: are scented candles bad for cats?

Scented candles aren’t inherently evil, but they can be risky for cats, particularly if they’re heavily fragranced, made from paraffin wax or contain essential oils . The combination of respiratory irritation, potential toxicity and fire hazard means they’re something to treat with caution.

If you choose to use them, keep things well-ventilated, opt for cleaner-burning options, and monitor your cat for any signs of discomfort. Your candle shouldn’t come at the cost of your cat’s health – or their magnificent whiskers.

Frequently asked questions: scented candles and cat

What candles should not be burned around cats?

Cats should ideally not be exposed to paraffin candles, candles with strong synthetic fragrances, or those containing essential oils known to be toxic. Candles that produce heavy smoke or soot should also be avoided, as these can irritate sensitive airways and worsen respiratory issues such as feline asthma.

What scent is toxic to cats?

Scents commonly associated with essential oils such as tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, cinnamon, citrus, pine and clove are particularly dangerous for cats. These compounds can cause anything from mild irritation to serious toxicity if inhaled, absorbed through the skin, or ingested during grooming.

Are essential oils safe for cats?

In most cases, no. Cats cannot efficiently process many essential oils due to their unique liver metabolism. Even passive exposure through diffusers or scented candles can be harmful over time. Always consult your vet before using any essential oil products in a home with cats.

Are there any types of scented candles that are safe for cats?

While no candle is completely risk-free, those made from natural waxes like soy or beeswax with mild, pet-safe fragrances and used sparingly in well-ventilated areas are generally considered safer. Unscented candles remain the lowest-risk option if you want to keep things extra cat-friendly.