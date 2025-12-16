It’s pretty normal for dogs to want to sleep on our beds. But some dogs have even more specific preferences: your side of the bed. Not so much of a problem when you’ve got up and aren’t planning on coming back. But if you’ve popped downstairs to make a cuppa and come back up to find your side has been taken up by a lovable ball of fluff? That can be hard to handle.

So why do they do it? “Dogs often treat that spot less as ‘yours’ and more as ‘ours’ – a shared resting space within the social group,” says certified dog trainer Niki French opens in new tab and author of STOP! Walking Your Dog. But there can be more to dogs’ sleeping behaviour.

Main Takeaways Your side of the bed holds your smell and warmth, which many dogs find calming and reassuring when you’re not there.

Dogs love routine, so if your side is linked to cuddles, attention or comfort, it quickly becomes a preferred spot.

Sleeping on your side is common and harmless unless paired with signs of anxiety or guarding behaviour.

The emotional reason: your dog misses you

Scent plays a huge role in every dog’s life. And familiar scents, such as the smell of you, can help them feel safe and secure.

“Your side of the bed often holds the strongest, most concentrated version of ‘you’, which can be deeply comforting when you’re not around,” Niki explains. Your scent will linger for a while too so they may stay in the same spot for some time.

In fact, did you know that experts think dogs can tell the time by detecting how scents change and fade as time goes on? That may explain why your dog’s always waiting for you at the door, even if they haven’t seen or heard you or your car.

The behavioural reason: it’s about routine

Dogs are creatures of habit just like us. If your side of the bed is “the place where you offer morning cuddles, gentle chats or predictable interactions, it quickly becomes associated with calm and comfort”, says Niki.

If your dog loves to jump into your spot when you’ve left the bed, that may be down to habit and routine as well. Take this scenario, says Joe Nutkins, Kennel Club accredited dog trainer and canine behaviourist from Dog Training for Essex & Suffolk opens in new tab . You find your dog lounging on your bed and ask them to move to their own bed. And this happens regularly. “It doesn’t take long for dogs to figure out that waiting for owners to leave the house means they have access to that bed that they usually get told to leave.”

The protective instinct

Some dogs may guard resources that are valuable to them. That can be spaces and it can even be scent. While this probably isn’t the most likely reason for your dog wanting to sleep on your side of the bed, it may be something to consider if your dog has a tendency to guard.

If your dog is showing signs of aggression on your bed, such as if you approach, contact a behaviourist for some personalised advice.

The comfort factor

Sometimes the simplest reason is the right one. And what’s simpler than your side of the bed being the comfiest spot of all? “If you’ve only just left the bed, your side is probably still warm, making it even more inviting,” says Niki.

And, as Joe points out, your side might be the softest or the most “lived in”. It’s also possible it gives your dog the best view of the world outside. A bit of window TV, if you like.

Could it be separation anxiety?

Some dogs who feel stressed when left alone may resort to staying in places that smell of their people. While sleeping on your side of the bed on its own doesn’t mean your dog has separation anxiety , it could be something to consider if your dog also shows the following when left alone:

unable to sleep

restlessness

vocalising

destroying things

toileting inside the house

If you’re not sure what your dog does when left alone but are concerned, watch them through a camera a few times. If you’re worried after that, speak to an accredited behaviourist. They can assess your dog and devise a plan to help them feel better on their own.

How to encourage healthy sleeping habits

If you’re not bothered by your dog sleeping on your side of the bed, then you don’t need to do anything at all. But if they’re stealing your spot when you hop out of bed for just a moment or you’re finding that having them on the bed doesn’t make for the most comfortable night’s sleep, you may want to encourage them to sleep elsewhere.

Here’s how:

Ensure they have an equally comfortable space to sleep in. Think about what they like about your side of the bed. Is it scent? Or warmth? Try to recreate that so they’re more inclined to go there. For example, you could put an old T-shirt that smells of you in their bed if you think they’re into being near your scent.

Every time they go there, reward them with something nice. This could be a chew or a fuss from you if they prefer that.

If they’re not choosing to go there of their own accord, encourage them there when they typically like to go on your bed by offering the likes of a chew.

Consider blocking access to your side of the bed if your dog’s a bit of a sneaky ninja. This can be tricky to do but things like pens or room dividers can be an effective temporary measure.

The bottom line: why your dog sleeps on your side of the bed

Whether it’s scent, comfort or a simple habit, it’s pretty normal for dogs to want to sleep on your bed and even your particular side of the bed. As Niki says: “The question ‘why do dogs like to sleep on our beds?’ might be better phrased as: why wouldn’t they?”

Frequently asked questions

Why does my dog sleep on my side of the bed?

The simplest reason is because it’s the comfiest spot in the house. That’s probably why you like it so much! Your scent can also draw your dog in and help them relax.

Do dogs miss their humans when they’re away?

It’s fair to say that most dogs tolerate being on their own rather than liking it. Our dogs have a strong emotional bond with us and can become excited when you return home, suggesting they may miss you when you’re gone. Plus, they’re social animals so would prefer to be around others than alone.

Is it OK to let my dog sleep on my side of the bed?

If sleeping on your side of the bed isn’t causing any issues, it’s fine to let your dog do it. But if it means your sleep is suffering or your dog is exhibiting signs of aggression on your bed, it’s often a good idea to teach them to rest elsewhere.

Can this mean my dog has separation anxiety?

Sleeping on your side of the bed on its own doesn’t mean your dog has separation anxiety. If your dog is sleeping well when you’re gone and not showing any signs of stress, they likely don’t have separation issues. If you notice signs of stress such as restlessness or vocalisation when you’re gone, these may be signs that your dog is uncomfortable. Speak to a professional for help.

How can I help my dog sleep more independently?

As dogs are often creatures of habit just like us, you’ll want to make it easy for them to do the behaviour you like and hard for them to do the behaviour you don’t like. This means you may need to prevent access to your bed while you teach them to sleep elsewhere. Make sure the place you’d like them to rest is equally as comfy as your bed and give them lots of nice things in it. If your dog likes being near you, it can be easier to have their bed in your room. If you’d rather they slept elsewhere, then spend some time near their bed before gradually moving yourself away.



