If you have a small dog, chances are you’ve carried them into cafes, across busy streets, through crowded parks or even just around the house. It feels protective, loving and responsible. After all, they’re tiny and the world is big.

But what if constantly scooping them up isn’t helping at all?

What if carrying your small dog everywhere is quietly contributing to anxiety, behavioural issues and even long term confidence problems? Let’s take a closer look at whether our well-meaning habit of “protecting” small dogs may actually be doing more harm than good.

Main Takeaways Carrying your small dog everywhere may unintentionally reduce their confidence and independence.

Over-protecting can reinforce anxiety and reactive behaviours rather than prevent them.

Small dogs need proper socialisation, training and boundaries just as much as larger breeds.

Constant reassurance can contribute to over attachment and separation issues.

The key isn’t avoiding carrying altogether its finding a healthy balance between protection and exposure.

Why do people carry small dogs in the first place?

We’ve all seen it, the Chihuahua tucked into a designer bag, and the Yorkie perched in someone’s arms in the park and the tiny pup that rarely touches the ground. Honestly, it can be adorable, but beneath the cuteness we need to acknowledge why people do this. Maybe it’s because:

Urban environments can be overwhelming and dangerous.

Owners want to prevent conflict, injury or stress.

Perhaps a small dog has had a frightening experiences with larger dogs.

But there’s also the very real possibility that (don’t come for us) the real reason is that it’s easier for the pet parent to scoop up their pup than it is to keep stopping for them to sniff a tree every five seconds.

For circumstances such as busy roads, extreme pavement temperatures, post-surgery recovery, packed public transport, mobility issues or even chaotic dog park dynamics, it can be understandable to pick up a small dog to keep them safe. The issue arises when carrying becomes the default response to anything mildly uncomfortable.

Does carrying your dog everywhere affect their confidence?

Dogs learn about the world through exposure and experience. When they encounter something unfamiliar, like a loud sound or a new environment, their nervous system activates. If nothing bad happens their brain learns, “That was OK I survived”. This is how they develop confidence. However, if we keep constantly removing them from situations before they can process it, they never get the chance to learn that that thing they feared was actually OK. Instead it’s:

Something scary appears. I feel worried. I am lifted away. The situation ends.

From their perspective, it confirms the situation was dangerous – because they were immediately rescued.

Over time this can lead to:

Heightened vigilance.

Increased barking or reactivity.

Escalating anxiety .

Greater reliance on the human.

So ironically the more we carry them to reduce fear, the more the fear may grow.

What’s it like being a small dog in a big world?

Surely a small dog’s world must feel overwhelming… right? Most dogs seem like giants to them, feet move unpredictably around them, and buggies and bikes come flying past. Small dogs probably feel vulnerable as they will have had times when they have been barged into or intimidated. So the answer can’t just be “leave them on the ground and let them deal with it”.

The solution has to be thoughtful, supported exposure allowing them to build their confidence (and ours!)

How carrying your dog can make anxiety worse

When a dog reacts nervously and is immediately picked up they are learning:

Negative reinforcement: the scary thing disappears when they bark or freeze which can reinforce reactive behaviours. Lack of habituation: habituation occurs when repeated exposure to a non-threatening stimulus reduces the response over time. If exposure doesn’t last long enough, habituation can’t occur. Heightened sensitivity: avoidance can shrink a dog’s tolerance window so things that were once mildly scary now become major triggers.

This is why many small dogs get the ‘yappy’ label because they have not been supported through learning and exhibit heightened levels of fear and aggression.

If you are noticing patterns like this it may be time to seek professional help . One of the best places to find a qualified dog trainer or behaviourist is through the Animal Behaviour and Training Council (ABTC) opens in new tab register, which ensures professionals meet high standards. It is always essential to have a veterinary examination to rule out any underlying medical reason for their behaviour.

When is it OK to carry your small dog?

Despite the need to let them build confidence, there will absolutely be times when carrying is the right choice. For example:

Your dog is elderly and struggling with their senses.

They’re recovering from injury or surgery.

The pavement is dangerously hot or icy.

You’re crossing a very busy road

You’re navigating very crowded areas

A larger dog is behaving inappropriately and you cannot safely create space.

The environment is unsafe due to broken glass, scooters or bikes.

How to build confidence in a small dog

So how do we build their confidence without forcing interactions and ignoring fear?

Gradual exposure is key and by following these simple steps you should hopefully be on the way to supporting them into becoming calm and balanced.

Let them observe from a distance: if another dog approaches create space but stay on the ground. Let them observe from a distance where they can stay calm. Reward relaxed body language which teaches them: I can see that dog but nothing bad happens. Advocate without removing: step between your dog and others, ask other owners for space and use your body as a shield. Protection doesn’t have to mean, ‘I get picked up’. Allow choice: confidence grows when a dog feels in control. Let them approach or disengage on their own terms and avoid forcing the greetings. Work below threshold: if they do start to bark or tremble they will not be able to learn so increase your distance from the situation until they can think and respond. Seek professional guidance: if anxiety or reactivity has become second nature then finding a trainer who understands confidence building and follows modern positive training methods can make a dramatic difference. Look for someone who is experienced in small-breed dynamics.

Other ways carrying your dog can affect their health

It’s not just behaviour we should be thinking about. Constantly carrying small dogs can have other knock-on effects too, some of which are easy to overlook.

Physical strains

Small dogs still need strong muscles to support their spine and joints. Walking builds that strength. Being carried most of the time doesn’t. Over time, lack of proper movement or being held in awkward, unsupported positions could contribute to strain or discomfort. A study in 2015 opens in new tab reported that dachshunds that ran around more were less likely to suffer from Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD).

Less movement = less exercise

Even short walks matter. They burn calories, maintain muscle tone and support a healthy weight. If little legs rarely hit the ground, it’s much easier for weight gain and related health issues to creep in.

What happens if they’re dropped?

Small dogs can wriggle unexpectedly. In busy places, there’s also the risk of being bumped or squashed. Carrying isn’t automatically safer; sometimes it just changes the type of risk.

When they can’t move away, they may feel forced to react

A dog on the ground can create distance if something worries them. In your arms, that option disappears. If escape isn’t possible, some dogs resort to growling or snapping instead. So always be mindful if hands are coming towards them whilst in your arms.

Are we limiting natural exposure?

Gentle exposure to everyday environments also supports immune development. Constantly shielding them from normal surfaces and outdoor experiences may limit that natural resilience.

Car safety

Not only is a dog on your lap while driving not protected, it’s illegal. Sudden braking or airbags can cause serious injury.

Final thoughts

Loving your small dog doesn’t mean shielding them from the world, it means preparing them for it. There will always be moments when lifting them is the right thing to do, that’s good ownership. Every time we automatically scoop them up into safety we may be solving our discomfort more than theirs. While carrying them feels protective in the moment, confidence isn’t built in our arms, it’s built on the ground. Small dogs may look like fragile accessories, but they are capable, intelligent animals who deserve the chance to navigate their environment.

So next time you reach down to pick your pup up, pause and ask yourself: is removing them from the situation the best thing to do or should we teach them to feel brave enough to stand in it?

