Do Little Dogs Get ‘Small Man Syndrome’?

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably aware that smaller dogs have a reputation for coming across as barky and aggressive. My friend’s Chihuahua, Harry, is the epitome of this – the pint-sized pooch is always barking her head off at any dog that’s bigger than her (so that’s…every dog in the world). Taking Harry to the park? Forget it. She’s not the only one – whether it’s a Yorkshire Terrier, Dachshund or Toy Poodle, tiny dogs often struggle with reactivity or anxiety around other dogs and strangers.

Is Napoleon complex something our portable pups are born with, or do they develop it to overcompensate for their lack of size? Can it be cured or are we doomed to a life of shrill barks whenever another dog has the audacity to look at them? And how much are we to blame? Let’s find out.

What is ‘small man syndrome’?

You’ve probably heard of the very un-PC term ‘small man syndrome’ or ‘Napoleon complex’, which is a theory where men of smaller stature are thought to make up for their lack of stature with aggressive or domineering behaviour. Of course, this isn’t true for all short kings, (Tom Holland, arise), and plenty of women tall and short have been known to exhibit similar behaviour, but some research opens in new tab has shown that shorter men who are unhappy about their height are more likely to have antagonistic tendencies.

In humans, this behaviour is thought to caused by societal gender biases stemming from way back in the day when men were expected to be strong, dominant protectors. This results in some heterosexual women preferring taller romantic partners, due to evolutionary instincts opens in new tab that make men seem more capable of protection. However, now that we’re no longer living in forests and hunting, this obsession with height seems rather silly, doesn’t it? And, over the past two years, our societal perception of shorter men is (rightfully) shifting; 2020's short king spring sparked a still-going-strong reverence of lesser-heighted celebs like Jeremy Allen White, Daniel Radcliffe, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars. Anyway, less about men – how does this relate to our dinky dogs?

Why do small dogs act more aggressive or yappy?

Although dogs have been domesticated opens in new tab for thousands of years, they, like us, are still driven by survival instincts from back when they were living wild, which can present as territoriality, resource guarding and protective behaviours (like barking). This would explain why smaller dogs (and smaller men) may instinctively feel more threatened by their larger counterparts.

“Small dogs see the world around them with their heads literally a few inches off the ground, which limits their view,” explains Jo Sellers, dog trainer and certified separation anxiety specialist at Pippin Pets Dog Training opens in new tab . “They cannot see any perceived threats approaching, and most humans and dogs are much larger than they are.”

In the case of dogs like Harry, what we might perceive as aggression is actually fear, says certified dog behaviour consultant, Karis Nafte opens in new tab : “Small dogs are often intimidated by dogs that are five or ten times their size, so will act aggressive to try to keep the other dog away from them.”

Jo also points out that strangers are more likely to approach smaller dogs as they seem less scary than larger ones, leaning over, touching them and inadvertently intimidating them by invading their personal space. If a dog is on a lead or being held, it can’t get away, so will resort to barking as a defence, which is why they can come across as ‘yappy’. “They may then associate strangers as threats, which can lead to barking whenever they see one,” Jo adds.

Are small dogs actually more aggressive or yappy?

Humans can often be guilty of misinterpreting our dog’s behaviour. Take barking, for example. We see it as aggression or a noisy nuisance, when actually, it’s a dog’s way of communicating. So, that Pomeranian who’s being very vocal about an Alsatian approaching? That’s not them being annoying for the sake of it, it’s them telling the other dog they’re uncomfortable. “Small dogs are not more aggressive,” stresses Karis. “Barking can be an attempt to create distance between a dog and whatever they’re worried about.”

Karis also says that many small dogs are hunting breeds, which have actually been bred to bark a lot. “Breeds like Jack Russell Terriers, Schnauzers, Mini Dachshunds, Westies and more were bred to bark when hunting/working to flush rodents out of their hiding places,” she explains. “Also, small dogs are often labelled ‘yappy’ because of their higher-pitched barks, but they can’t help this – it sounds this way because they’re so tiny.”

Are small dogs more anxious than big dogs?

This is a big ole ‘nature vs nurture’ debate as it’s easy to assume that smaller dogs are inherently more anxious than their larger pals. However, Jo explains that it’s often humans who create this anxiety, in the ways we approach them or train them. We can also create fear in our smaller dogs when we mollycoddle them. Take my dog Lucy for example. She’s relatively small and fragile compared to the other dogs she meets, so I worry about her more than her bigger brother. Dogs can smell our stress opens in new tab , which in turn can make them stressed, so if I start to panic when a large dog approaches her, this can then make Lucy feel more anxious and fearful.

Do small dogs feel the need to make themselves seem ‘big’?

If little dogs used Tinder, would they lie about their height? Probably. Jo says that dogs might puff out their chests and raise their front end to increase their size when they feel threatened. Did you also know that some smaller dogs will pee in a ‘handstand’ with their hind legs up a tree or wall to make their scent mark appear higher, and subsequently seem bigger and more threatening to other dogs that sniff that spot? Crafty. The same researchers also noticed that smaller dogs mark more frequently opens in new tab , which could be due to them trying to seem more dominant by overmarking (peeing over another dog’s pee) more.

Are pet parents accidentally encouraging small dog syndrome?

This isn’t something any of us want to hear, but we may well be making things worse for our itty-bitty dogs without even realising it. I’m guilty of quickly scooping Lucy up and carrying her when I’m worried about another dog coming for her, but this can make things worse when her paws are on the floor. “Picking up a smaller breed may be necessary for safety sometimes, as the chance for injury is greater,” says Jo. “However, if a small breed dog has predominantly been socialised by being carried, then the world looks so much bigger and scarier when they’re on the ground, which then makes them more anxious or defensive.”

Then there’s the issue that small dog parents might be more likely to force their dogs into busier environments that they’re not comfortable with, purely because we can physically carry them around. Understandably, this can make them more fearful.

Jo also makes the excellent point that a dog’s body language can’t be read properly when they’re being held, which means we might miss communication cues that they’re stressed or uncomfortable.

How can I stop my small dog from acting aggressive or bossy?

Socialising small dogs is vital when helping them feel more comfortable around larger dogs. However, it’s not as simple as taking them to the park and forcing them to mingle with any old dog, says Karis. “Start with interaction with larger, mellow dogs who won’t play too intensely,” she advises. “Large, energetic, young dogs may inadvertently scare or traumatise them when trying to play. Never allow a large dog to chase a small dog, even if it’s with good intention – being chased as a tiny dog can be a terrifying experience.”

Positive reinforcement is the key to any successful training, so you can also try rewarding your small pooch when they’re being calm. Got a play-motivated fearful dog? Why not give play-training a go? This is where you replace the aggressive/bossy behaviour with an active and fun behaviour.

However, if you really don’t know where to start, it’s always best to seek advice from a fear-free certified behaviourist or trainer who has experience with small breeds.

Do small dogs need different training to large breeds?

I’ll admit that I haven’t worked as hard on Lucy’s recall training as I should have, because she’s small and easy to catch. Jo assures me this is common with pet parents of smaller dogs, as is not putting enough time into other basic skills, like lead training. Oops. “Small breeds should have the same level of training as larger breeds,” she advises. “After all, they’re still dogs, just with shorter legs. We should allow them to communicate and meet their needs just the same as we would with a larger dog. This means being more considerate to the situations we force them into and being more assertive when strangers want to touch them.”

How do I build confidence in a small dog?

As with all relationships – human or otherwise – communication is essential, but especially when building confidence in a tiny pup.

“Working on understanding their body language, listening to them and not putting them in situations they find scary or uncomfortable, and meeting their intrinsic needs (such as dig pits and foraging enrichment) will help to build the relationship and trust with you, which can give them confidence,” says Jo. “Working with an accredited trainer who won’t ‘flood’ them (forcefully exposing them to the things they’re scared of) can also give them more confidence out and about, as well as reducing the alert barking in the home.”

Jo reminds us that while we can’t change the things our dogs have been bred to do, we can help them by respecting their boundaries and letting them behave like dogs, rather than treating them as toys. (No matter how much they look like a cute plushie.)

