The right choice can make mealtime much better

If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a cat parent, it’s that cats are surprisingly opinionated about literally everything – including their food bowls. You can buy the fanciest food in the world, but serve it in the wrong dish and suddenly they’ve lost their appetite.

As a direct result of our discerning felines, the cat bowl category is now full of options designed to tackle everything from whisker fatigue and fast eating to joint strain and messy eaters. They also come in a mix of materials, shapes and smart features: slow-feed designs, elevated stands, wide and shallow dishes, automatic feeders and even bowls designed to keep water fresher for longer. What a minefield!

So to make things a little easier, we’ve selected some of the best bowls on the market, whether you’re feeding a kitten who inhales their dinner, a senior cat who needs a little lift at mealtimes, or a perfectly healthy adult who just has... standards. Choosing the right bowl can make a genuine difference to comfort, health and happiness.

Main Takeaways The right cat bowl can improve comfort, digestion and mealtime behaviour – it’s not just about looks.

Shape and height matter: wide, shallow or raised bowls can reduce whisker stress and joint strain.

From slow feeders to automatic bowls, modern designs cater to different ages, habits and health needs.

The top 8 Kinship-reviewed bowls for cats

Best overall cat bowl

opens in new tab Wellbro Stainless Steel Cat Bowls opens in new tab $ 12.74 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it The general consensus is that shallow, wide, stainless steal, non-slip bowls are the best for the average cat. Which is exactly what these Wellbro bowls offer. The material is hygienic, easy to clean and durable, and the height and width helps prevent whisker fatigue (their whiskers are not easily rubbed while eating). This pair of bowls comes with the added benefit of having a silicone base to avoid slipping and sliding if your cat treats mealtimes like an aggressive race against the clock. Pros Easy to clean and hygienic.

Affordable.

Dishwasher safe Cons Not the most aesthetically pleasing bowl. $12.74 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best elevated cat bowl

opens in new tab Ceefu Elevated Cat Bowl opens in new tab $ 28.99 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it This raised cat food and water bowl set is designed to be the right height (5 inches tall) for cats, allowing them to eat and drink in a more natural position. This especially benefits older cats or cats with arthritis and joint pain. They’re also wide enough to prevent whisker fatigue. Pros Made of premium pure ceramic and free from lead and cadmium, so they are 100 percent safe for your kitty.

Dishwasher safe.

They come in a range of colours. Cons As they’re ceramic, if your cat is a little boisterous they could quite easily get knocked over and smash (although the brand claims they’re sturdy enough that this won’t happen). $28.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best bowl for whisker fatigue

opens in new tab Necoichi Extra Wide Raised Cat Food Bowl opens in new tab $ 15.79 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it If your cat has ever walked away from a half-finished meal looking mildly offended, whisker fatigue could be the culprit. This wide, slightly angled bowl gives sensitive whiskers plenty of space, making mealtimes far more comfortable. It’s raised just enough to ease neck strain too, with a sturdy porcelain finish and a non-slip base that keeps everything where it should be. Pros Ergonomic tilted bowl design.

Removable non-slip silicone ring.

Available in multiple cute patterns.

Dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Cons A relatively small capacity. $15.79 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best slow feed bowl

opens in new tab OHMO Slow Feeder Dog Cat Bowl opens in new tab $ 8.99 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it

If your cat eats like they’re preparing for a famine, this silicone slow-feed bowl can help calm down mealtimes. The ridge pattern encourages them to work a bit harder for their food, slowing gulping, which can cause vomiting or bloating. The soft silicone is gentle on whiskers and easy to wash, and the suction base is no match for enthusiastic bowl-pushing. Plus it comes in a range of patterns, from Tree of Life to Diamond and Sunrise – just in case your kitty manages to master one and you want to mix it up a bit. Pros Clever slow-feed design helps prevent fast eating and tummy upsets.

Soft silicone is gentle on whiskers and simple to clean.

Suction base keeps bowl in place. Cons Silicone can trap a bit of kibble and require extra rinsing.

Suction may not work perfectly on textured floors.

Not as stylish as ceramic or wooden stand options. $8.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best automatic cat feeder

opens in new tab Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder opens in new tab $ 68 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it

This automatic feeder is a lifesaver for busy pet parents or cats with such an accurate internal clock that they start meowing if you’re one minute past mealtime. You can also portion out meals in advance so your cat gets the right amount at the right time – perfect for weight control and consistency (sorry greedy cats). Better still, you can control it via an app, meaning you can adjust feeding times and portions from your phone while you’re out. The cordless, battery-powered design makes placement flexible, and setup is refreshingly straightforward. Pros Helps keep portions consistent – great for weight control and routine.

Easy to place anywhere without worrying about sockets.

Straightforward buttons make scheduling quick and stress-free. Cons Best for small to medium meal portions, not bulk feeding.

You’ll need spare batteries to avoid missed meals. $68 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best bowl for kittens

opens in new tab Mason Cash Set of 2 Cat Saucers opens in new tab $ 8 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it

These classic ceramic saucers are a real treat for kittens (and their humans). Their shallow shape makes it easy for tiny faces to reach food and water, while the solid, heavy ceramic means they’re much less likely to be knocked across the floor. They’re also easy to clean and the cute design looks nicer in your kitchen than plastic bowls ever could. Pros Shallow and kitten-friendly – ideal for small mouths and little noses.

Harder to tip or slide.

Dishwasher-safe and doesn’t trap smells. Cons Best for normal eaters rather than gulpers.

Ceramic can chip if dropped. $8 at Dunelm opens in new tab

Best stylish cat bowl

opens in new tab Scruffs Pinstripe Reactive Glaze Pet Saucer opens in new tab $ 5.99 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it

This saucer proves that style and practicality can happily coexist on your kitchen floor. The subtle pinstripe reactive glaze gives it a handcrafted, stylish look but it’s still extremely affordable. Its shallow shape and smooth ceramic surface are easy for cats to eat and drink from, and clean-up is a breeze. Chic enough to leave out on show and sturdy enough for daily use, it’s a great choice if you want your cat’s bowl to feel like part of your home. Pros Stylish design but not pricey.

Easy for cats to access food and water, with smooth, easy-clean surface. Cons No raised or slow-feed features – best for simple mealtimes rather than specialised feeding.

Can chip or crack if dropped.

Might move on slick floors unless paired with a mat. $5.99 at Lords & Labradors opens in new tab

How to choose the cat bowl that is right for you

What material is best for cat bowls?

Ceramic and stainless steel bowls are durable, hygienic and easy to clean, while plastic is lightweight and cheap but can harbour bacteria and cause chin acne in some cats.

What size cat bowl do I need?

The right size depends on your cat and their portions. Shallow, wide bowls suit most cats and help prevent whisker fatigue, while larger breeds may need slightly deeper dishes.

Should I get an elevated or slow-feed cat bowl?

Elevated bowls can support better posture and digestion, especially for older cats, while slow-feed designs help cats who eat too quickly by encouraging slower, more mindful meals.

How much does a cat bowl cost?

In the UK, cat bowls typically range from £3 for basic dishes to £20–£40 for elevated, slow-feed or designer options, depending on materials and added features.

Frequently asked questions

Are ceramic or stainless steel bowls better for cats?

Both are great choices. Ceramic is heavy, stable and often more stylish, while stainless steel is lightweight, durable and non-porous. The best option depends on your cat’s habits and your cleaning preferences.

How often should I replace my cat’s bowl?

Cat bowls should be replaced if they become chipped, cracked or heavily scratched, as these can harbour bacteria. High-quality ceramic or stainless steel bowls can last for years with proper care.

Do cats prefer shallow or deep bowls?

Most cats prefer shallow, wide bowls that don’t press against their whiskers. Deep bowls can cause whisker fatigue, which may make cats uncomfortable and less inclined to eat.

Are plastic cat bowls safe to use?

Plastic bowls are lightweight and affordable, but they can scratch easily, allowing bacteria to build up. Some cats also develop chin acne from plastic, making ceramic or stainless steel safer long-term options.

How often should I clean my cat’s bowl?

Food bowls should be washed daily with hot, soapy water to prevent bacteria buildup. Water bowls should be cleaned at least every two to three days, or daily if using wet food nearby.

Can I use the same bowl for food and water?

It’s best to use separate bowls for food and water. Cats often prefer their water placed away from food, as it encourages better hydration and aligns with their natural instincts.