5 Best Cat Nappies of 2023

The top cat nappies to combat excitable urinators, leaking caused by incontinence and help those recovering from surgery

by Avery Felman
October 31, 2023
Gray cat laying on a fuzzy pink blanket with a protective cone around its head and a blue diaper on
Photo: Alice / Adobe Stock

Getting your cat situated with a new item – whether it’s a fresh litter box, aesthetically pleasing cat furniture, or an upgrade to their harness from kittenhood – is never a walk in the park. In fact, the adjustment period from when you make the purchase to when they actually show interest in it is roughly the amount of time it takes to start shopping for something new entirely. When it comes to cat nappies, it’s the longest adjustment to date. That’s why we’ve simplified the task of finding one that your cat won’t mind (as much) by scouring Amazon and Pets at Home for the most absorbent, comfortable and secure-fitting cat nappies available. Below, the ones with something to offer for every cat parent.

cat diapers in purple and white packaging
Hartz Disposable Cat Diapers
$25.02

Designed for maximum comfort, the Hartz nappies offer multiple layers of protection against leaks and, combined with their outer shell, remain ultra-absorbent. Ideal for cats of either gender, they offer leak proof protection for up to 12 hours, so you won’t have to wriggle your cat in and out of these contraptions quite as often.

$25.02 at Amazon
cat diapers in pink and white gingham
Pet Soft Disposable Cat Diapers
$14.99

This pack of nappies (which comes in either pink or green) features a tearable tail hole, as well as breathable layers and fur-safe adjustable fasteners for extra comfort, vastly reducing the amount of times you’ll need to go through everyone’s least favourite process: bathing the cat.

$14.99 at Amazon
pink green and nude colored washable cat diapers
Grecle Washable Female Pet Diapers
$25.02

Most of the products on the market are made for dogs, but these reusable pet nappies are an excellent choice for cats, especially those in heat or those suffering from incontinence. The latter is common in cats with diabetes, UTIs and those who just underwent spay surgery.

$25.02 at Amazon
Simple Solution Disposable Dog Diaper
$8

These nappies are technically meant for dogs, but because the XS size is intended for dinky toy breeds, they should also be a cosy fit for your cat. Plus, they come with a stretch waistband for extra comfort.

$8 at Pets at Home
KingGair Cat Nappies
$15.99

Is it a skirt? Is it a nappy? It’s both! These washable and reusable cat nappies, which come in a pack of three different colours, are a great choice for anyone who wants to get a lot of likes on an Insta pic of their cat wearing a skirt. Functional and stylish, tell your feline to get ready for their Marilyn moment.

$15.99 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

