5 Best Cat Nappies of 2023
The top cat nappies to combat excitable urinators, leaking caused by incontinence and help those recovering from surgery
Share Article
Getting your cat situated with a new item – whether it’s a fresh litter box, aesthetically pleasing cat furniture, or an upgrade to their harness from kittenhood – is never a walk in the park. In fact, the adjustment period from when you make the purchase to when they actually show interest in it is roughly the amount of time it takes to start shopping for something new entirely. When it comes to cat nappies, it’s the longest adjustment to date. That’s why we’ve simplified the task of finding one that your cat won’t mind (as much) by scouring Amazon and Pets at Home for the most absorbent, comfortable and secure-fitting cat nappies available. Below, the ones with something to offer for every cat parent.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
How Much Should You Actually Be Feeding Your Cat?
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much – according to a veterinary nutritionist
Why Does My Cat Chew On Everything?
How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal with it
7 Ways to Build Your Cat’s Trust In You
If your cat still approaches you with a figurative arched eyebrow of scepticism, try these tricks to put them at ease
Is Your New Cat Stalking You?
Yes, they are right behind you