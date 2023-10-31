Getting your cat situated with a new item – whether it’s a fresh litter box, aesthetically pleasing cat furniture, or an upgrade to their harness from kittenhood – is never a walk in the park. In fact, the adjustment period from when you make the purchase to when they actually show interest in it is roughly the amount of time it takes to start shopping for something new entirely. When it comes to cat nappies, it’s the longest adjustment to date. That’s why we’ve simplified the task of finding one that your cat won ’t mind (as much) by scouring Amazon and Pets at Home for the most absorbent, comfortable and secure-fitting cat nappies available. Below, the ones with something to offer for every cat parent.

Hartz Disposable Cat Diapers $ 25.02 Designed for maximum comfort, the Hartz nappies offer multiple layers of protection against leaks and, combined with their outer shell, remain ultra-absorbent. Ideal for cats of either gender, they offer leak proof protection for up to 12 hours, so you won't have to wriggle your cat in and out of these contraptions quite as often. $25.02 at Amazon

Pet Soft Disposable Cat Diapers $ 14.99 This pack of nappies (which comes in either pink or green) features a tearable tail hole, as well as breathable layers and fur-safe adjustable fasteners for extra comfort, vastly reducing the amount of times you'll need to go through everyone's least favourite process: bathing the cat. $14.99 at Amazon

Grecle Washable Female Pet Diapers $ 25.02 Most of the products on the market are made for dogs, but these reusable pet nappies are an excellent choice for cats, especially those in heat or those suffering from incontinence. The latter is common in cats with diabetes, UTIs and those who just underwent spay surgery. $25.02 at Amazon