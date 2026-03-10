Can My Cat Eat Prawns?
They’re shrimply the best
In this article:
If you’ve ever tried to enjoy a prawn stir-fry in peace, you’ll know that cats are extremely interested in whatever smells fishy. But before you slide a sneaky king prawn off your plate, let’s talk about what’s safe for your cat, what’s not and how to serve them prawns without turning treat time into tummy-trouble time.
Are prawns safe for cats to eat?
In short: yes, prawns (or shrimp, depending on where you are in the world) are considered a safe treat for cats – in small amounts, and when prepared properly.
Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning their bodies are designed to thrive on animal-based protein. Seafood, including plain cooked prawns, fits naturally into that category. From a nutritional standpoint, prawns aren’t toxic and don’t contain anything inherently harmful when served correctly.
However, ‘safe’ doesn’t mean ‘serve a seafood platter’. Prawns should be seen as complementary feeding – a little extra alongside your cat’s complete and balanced food, not a meal replacement. Commercial cat foods are carefully formulated to meet all of a cat’s nutritional needs; a bowl of prawns alone won’t cut it.
It’s also worth remembering that some cats have sensitive stomachs. Even safe foods can cause vomiting or diarrhoea if introduced suddenly or fed in large quantities. So think of prawns as the feline equivalent of a fancy canapé: delightful, but small and occasional.
The nutritional benefits of prawns for cats
Prawns aren’t just tasty for cats, they do bring a few nutritional perks to the table. While they shouldn’t replace your cat’s usual food, they contain several nutrients that support feline health and well-being.
Here’s what’s inside:
Taurine: this essential amino acid is critical for heart function, vision and reproductive health. Cats cannot produce enough taurine themselves, so they must obtain it from animal-based foods. A deficiency can lead to serious issues like heart disease and vision problems.
Vitamin B12: also known as cobalamin, Vitamin B12 supports nervous system function and red blood cell production. It also plays a role in maintaining appetite and digestive health, which is particularly important for cats prone to gastrointestinal sensitivity.
Protein: as obligate carnivores, cats rely heavily on high-quality animal protein to maintain muscle mass and overall body condition. Prawns provide lean protein in a highly digestible form.
Omega-3 fatty acids: these healthy fats help support skin and coat health and may contribute to reduced inflammation. For cats with dry or dull coats, small amounts of seafood can be beneficial.
Selenium: an antioxidant mineral that supports immune system function and helps protect cells from oxidative damage.
That said, your cat’s complete food already contains these nutrients in carefully balanced amounts. Prawns are a bonus, not a biological necessity.
The risks: choking, shells and seasonings
While prawns themselves aren’t toxic, the way we prepare and serve them can create real risks for cats.
Sharp shells and heads
Prawn shells, heads and tails can be a major hazard. They can cause choking or, if swallowed, lead to gastrointestinal obstruction or even internal perforation. Cats don’t chew food the way we do – they often gulp. A sharp shell fragment can become lodged in the throat or intestines. Always remove all hard pieces before serving.
High cholesterol content
Prawns are relatively high in cholesterol. While occasional small portions are unlikely to cause problems, regularly feeding large amounts could contribute to weight gain or exacerbate underlying health issues. Cats with pancreatitis, diabetes or metabolic concerns should avoid rich treats unless your vet advises otherwise.
Seasonings and sauces
This is where things get risky. Many prawn dishes we serve in the UK – from garlic butter king prawns to prawn cocktails and tapas – contain ingredients that are unsafe for cats. Garlic and onion (including powders) are highly toxic and can damage red blood cells even when only eaten in small amounts. Excess salt can lead to dehydration and, in severe cases, sodium poisoning. Creamy sauces are often high in fat, which can trigger digestive upset or pancreatitis.
Bottom line: if it’s flavoured for humans, it’s not suitable for cats.
Can cats eat raw prawns or frozen prawns?
Raw prawns are not recommended for cats.
Raw seafood can carry bacteria such as Salmonella and Listeria. These pathogens can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and lethargy, and can pose a risk to humans in the household, too.
There’s also the issue of enzymes. Some raw fish and seafood contain thiaminase, an enzyme that destroys thiamine (Vitamin B1). A deficiency in thiamine can lead to neurological problems in cats if raw seafood is fed regularly.
Frozen prawns are only safe once fully thawed and thoroughly cooked. Never serve them frozen solid (as this is a choking risk) or partially thawed. Defrost safely in the fridge to reduce bacterial growth.
How to safely serve prawns to your cat
If you’re going to share, here’s how to do it properly:
Choose plain prawns: opt for raw, unseasoned prawns from the supermarket, not pre-marinated or pre-cooked in sauce.
Thaw safely (if frozen): defrost in the fridge until completely thawed. Avoid microwaving or leaving at room temperature.
Cook thoroughly: boil or steam the prawns without oil, butter, salt, garlic or seasoning. Ensure they are fully cooked through.
Peel and devein: remove the shell, head, tail and the dark intestinal vein. Double-check for any hard fragments.
Cool and chop: allow the prawn to cool completely, then chop into small, bite-sized pieces to reduce choking risk.
Serve a small portion: for most cats, one small prawn is more than enough. Treats should make up no more than 10 percent of your cat’s daily calorie intake.
A good general rule is to introduce any new food gradually and monitor for vomiting, diarrhoea or itchiness afterwards.
Bottom line: seafood as a treat for cats
Prawns can absolutely be on the menu for your cat – just not as the main course. Fully cooked, plain, shell-free prawns make a safe occasional treat for most healthy cats. Stick to the 10 percent treat rule, avoid seasonings and keep portions small.
If your cat has existing health conditions, check with your vet first. Veterinary advice and availability can vary depending on where you are in the UK, so contact your local practice if you’re unsure.
Frequently asked questions: cats and prawns
Can cats eat prawn tails?
No. Prawn tails are a choking hazard and can cause internal injury if swallowed. The hard, sharp texture means they may lodge in the throat or damage the digestive tract. Always remove tails completely before offering any prawn to your cat.
Are king prawns better for cats than regular prawns?
Nutritionally, there’s very little difference between king prawns and smaller varieties. The main issue is size. Larger prawns must be chopped into small pieces to prevent choking. One chopped king prawn is typically more than enough for a treat.
Can cats have prawn crackers?
No. Prawn crackers are high in fat, salt and additives, and often contain flavourings that aren’t safe for cats. They offer no meaningful nutritional benefit and can upset your cat’s stomach. Stick to plain, properly prepared prawns as a treat instead.
References
“Fish and Shellfish.” Food Standards Agency, 2021, www.food.gov.uk/business-guidance/industry-guidance/fish-and-shellfish. Accessed 10 Mar. 2026.
Dr Lizzie Youens BSc(Hons) BVSc MRes MRCVS
Dr Elizabeth Youens graduated from the University of Bristol in 2011. She then worked in a variety of first opinion companion animal veterinary clinics across the UK, from large hospitals to small branch practices. Her interests lie in companion animal medicine, especially in geriatric care. In 2023, Lizzie joined the Royal Veterinary College to complete her Masters in Research. She is currently back at Bristol Veterinary School, studying for her PhD looking at differing stress responses between animal species.
Lizzie lives with her husband and two children in the beautiful Forest of Dean. She enjoys walking all over the forest, especially if there’s a hot chocolate afterwards! Lizzie has two cats, both adopted (somewhat accidentally) through work. Her dream is to own a smallholding with animals galore, including a donkey or two!
