We never want to think about our pets getting poorly – the thought of them being in pain or suffering is almost too much to bear. But as pet parents, it’s also our job to educate ourselves about the various illness and conditions that they might be encounter in their lives.

Take hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM for short), for instance. Sure, it sounds like something Meredith Gray would bark at an intern before whipping out the defibrillator paddles, but it’s actually the most common heart condition that cats can get with around 15 percent of them developing it during their life (and yes, humans do get it too, but we’re talking about cats here).

So, what should every responsible cat parent know about this condition? And is there anything we can do to prevent it? Read on for all you need to know.

Main Takeaways HCM is the most common heart disease in cats , affecting approximately 15 percent of the domestic cat population, often in a subclinical form.

Certain breeds have a higher risk , including Domestic Short Hairs, Maine Coon, Ragdoll and Sphynx, due to genetic mutations.

Regular veterinary check-ups are crucial, as many cats with HCM show no symptoms until severe complications arise.

What is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in cats?

Like all mammals, cats have four heart chambers: the left and right atria, which receive blood, and the left and right ventricles, which pump blood out. The left atrium receives oxygen-rich blood from the lungs, and the left ventricle pumps it around the body. The right atrium collects blood returning from the body, and the right ventricle sends it back to the lungs to collect more oxygen.