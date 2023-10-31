Why do they do it? A vet on the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep – from sweet dreams to scary spasms

Cats excel at a lot of things: effortlessly leaping on to high bookshelves, stalking (sometimes imaginary) prey, committing to time-intensive grooming routines – and sleeping. Cats are really, really good at sleeping. They even have a type of nap named after them.

Cats can sleep for an enviable 15-plus hours a day. And because they’re your pet and not your partner, you can watch them while they sleep without it being the slightest bit creepy. During these totally-not-creepy staring sessions, you’ve probably caught your cat twitching while they snooze. But have you ever wondered why they do it? We dig into the potential reasons for this common cat behaviour.

1. Dreams

Just like people, cats go through rapid eye movement (REM) and non-REM cycles when they sleep. During REM sleep, the body is relaxed, but the brain is actively processing the day’s events. This is the stage when cats dream – and when you’re most likely to see them twitching, moving their paws or squeaking. Cats can enter REM sleep every 25 minutes (unlike the 90-minute cycles humans experience), so you may catch them dreaming even during short catnaps. Twitching during dreams is normal behaviour and not something to be worried about.

2. Allergies and fleas

“Twitching during sleep, followed by waking and immediately grooming, could indicate itchy skin related to fleas, allergies, matted fur or a skin infection,” says vet Dr Shines. “Make sure to check your cat routinely for fleas and keep their coat in good condition.” If you see your cat twitching their ears specifically, that could indicate ear mites or an ear infection. “You may notice that the twitching is followed by scratching or rubbing at the ears,” Dr Shines adds. “Ear mites and infections will often cause a build-up of waxy debris in the ears, so check your pet’s ears regularly.”

Vet Dr Siân Burwood adds, “Unlike certain dog breeds that need regular ear cleaning, it is unusual for a cat to require ongoing help to clean the ears out. If you feel that your cat’s ears need a good clean, make sure to check with your vet first for any underlying causes that need treatment, and for advice on how to clean and what to use. Your cat will not appreciate you touching their ears if you’re not doing it properly!”

3. Seizures

On a slightly scarier note, cats who experience seizures can exhibit signs, such as twitching, shaking, spasms and tremors. Seizures can be seen when there is a change in brain activity, and that includes falling asleep or waking up. In addition to twitching during a seizure, a cat’s limbs might go rigid, and they may lose control of their bowel or bladder. If you suspect your cat is having seizures, contact your vet right away so they can begin investigating any underlying health issues.

Other triggers that could cause a cat to shake or twitch are pain, stress, hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), or low or high body temperatures. The bottom line: if you’re not sure if your cat’s twitching is normal dreamy-time activity, or a medical issue that needs attention, check in with your vet. They’re your best resource for keeping your cat happy and healthy enough to enjoy their many hours of daily sleep. “Taking videos of any odd twitching can really help us with diagnosis” says vet Dr Siân Burwood. “You can bet you cat won’t show the behaviour when they’re awake in the consult room!”