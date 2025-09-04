Are you constantly tripping over your cat because the minute you head for the kitchen or staircase, they appear, slinking around your ankles like a boa constrictor? You’re not alone.

Leg weaving is a common (and sometimes hazardous!) behaviour that’s equal parts endearing and inconvenient – especially when you’re balancing a pile of laundry or carrying a mug of hot coffee. Though it may seem that your cat is trying to herd you towards their food bowl, making figures of eight around your feet can be more than just a food-soliciting signal. It’s actually a pretty nuanced form of communication that taps into their evolutionary instincts, physical and emotional needs, and social rituals. From scent-marking to attention-seeking, when they start zig-zagging between your legs, they’re saying more than just: “feed me”. Let’s break down what’s really going on and how to respond when your cat decides you’re their personal obstacle course.

The science behind cat leg weaving behaviour

To decode this behaviour, you need to think like a cat. Unlike dogs, cats aren’t pack animals. But just because they’re solitary hunters, it doesn’t mean they’re antisocial. They’ve developed their own sophisticated repertoire of nonverbal signals involving body language and scent. Cats rely heavily on scent, using it to define territorial boundaries, identify familiar companions and create a sense of comfort and security. Leg weaving is often accompanied by facial and body rubbing – from your cat’s perspective, they’re scent-marking you to claim you as part of their territory or social group.

Cats are more socially attuned than many people give them credit for, and leg weaving is one way that they can initiate contact with you on their own terms. Unlike a slow-blink from across the room, leg weaving is a full-body interaction that puts your cat physically close to you. This proximity signals trust and connection, and can reassure them if they’re feeling anxious.