App FAQs
That’s a wrap on the Kinship app! Here’s what you need to know.
by Editors
December 2, 2025
Share Article
What’s changing?
On 6 January, we’ll be officially retiring our Kinship app. Thanks for making it part of your pet parenting journey!
What happens with my subscription?
You won’t be charged for anything after 4 December and your subscription will not renew. You can continue using the app until 6 January.
I‘m in the UK. What are your partner vet practices?
Can I continue to get vet advice from Kinship?
You can get personalised vet help within 48 hours with our free version of ‘Ask a Vet’ on kinship.com/ukopens in new tab. Plus, check out hundreds of articles written and reviewed by vets, too – all for free!
How can I manage my data?
If you’d like to delete your data now or get a record of your account info (like Vet Recaps), let us know hereopens in new tab.