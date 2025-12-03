That’s a wrap on the Kinship app! Here’s what you need to know.

What’s changing?

On 6 January, we’ll be officially retiring our Kinship app. Thanks for making it part of your pet parenting journey!

What happens with my subscription?

You won’t be charged for anything after 4 December and your subscription will not renew. You can continue using the app until 6 January.

I‘m in the UK. What are your partner vet practices?

Can I continue to get vet advice from Kinship?

You can get personalised vet help within 48 hours with our free version of ‘Ask a Vet’ on kinship.com/uk opens in new tab . Plus, check out hundreds of articles written and reviewed by vets, too – all for free!

How can I manage my data?