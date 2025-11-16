That’s a wrap on the Kinship app! Here’s what you need to know.

What’s changing?

On January 7th, we’ll be officially retiring our Kinship app. Thanks for making it part of your pet parenting journey!

The app remains available to clients of our partnering Linnaeus vet practices in the UK. If you think that might apply to you and your pet, check with your vet or check out the list of Linnaeus practices opens in new tab .

When is the app retiring?

January 7th. You can continue to use the app until that date.

What happens with my subscription?

You can keep using the app until January 6th. Your subscription will end automatically, and you won’t be charged for anything after December 4th. If you’d like to delete your data now or get a record of your account info (like Vet Recaps), let us know here opens in new tab .

Where can I continue to get vet advice?