Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
The men’s Euros 2024 group stages are underway and football fever is well and truly sweeping the nation. While the Scottish team might be out of the running now, English fans still have hopes of it coming home.
If your dog or cat has been equally excited by it all (or just loves pawing at the TV every time a player makes a pass) and wants to show their support for their home team, there are plenty of patriotic accessories to help them along the way. And you can be sure your pup will be a pub favourite if they turn up to watch the match in one of these looks.
Ro Elfberg
Ro is Kinship UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.