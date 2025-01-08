Meghan Markle Pays Emotional Tribute to Beloved Rescue Dog Guy · Kinship

Skip to main content

Change a pet's life. Become a foster parent!

Meghan Pays Moving Tribute to Rescue Dog: “Thank You For Loving Him”

The Duchess of Sussex experienced the moment every pet parent dreads

by Orla Pentelow
January 8, 2025
Meghan Markle and her late Beagle, Guy
Photo Courtesy of @meghan

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced the moment every pet parent dreads: the passing of her cherished rescue Beagle, Guy. 

Adopted in 2015 from a Canadian rescue, Guy’s journey from a Kentucky kill shelter to the Sussex family home is a testament to the transformative power of adoption. In the post’s caption, Meghan reflected on his early days: frail, small and lovingly nicknamed “the little guy” by the rescue centre. But it was Guy’s resilience and devotion that earned him an outsized place in her heart.

Kinship Deals Promo Image
Pet parenting deals, just for our kin

Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves.

Guy became an integral part of Meghan’s life, accompanying her through significant milestones, including her tenure on TV show Suits, her engagement and marriage to Prince Harry, and the birth of their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The video tribute, posted to Meghan’s new official Instagram account on Tuesday, featured intimate family moments, with rare appearances by Archie, five, and Lilibet, three. In one touching scene, the children are heard singing, “We love you, Guy”, reflecting the deep bond they shared with their beloved pet (brb, just getting tissues).

In her heartfelt caption, Meghan went on to thank the people in Guy’s life for “loving him so”. She recounted a traumatic incident in 2017 when Guy suffered a severe accident. Defying expectations, renowned veterinary surgeon Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, known as the ‘Supervet’, spearheaded Guy’s recovery. Fitzpatrick, a world-class orthopaedic and neuro-veterinary surgeon and founder of Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey, has become known for his innovative approaches to veterinary medicine. 

Expressing her gratitude, Meghan acknowledged the unwavering support from Fitzpatrick and his team, as well as the Queen West Animal Hospital in Toronto (where the duchess previously lived). She also highlighted her commitment to animal welfare by tagging organisations such as Beagle Freedom, The Mayhew and A Dog’s Dream Rescue in her post.

Related article
Woman with purple hair kissing the face of her chocolate brown hound dog

8 Comforting Thoughts to Help You Through the Death of Your Pet

There’s no guidebook to grief and loss – but these kind words will help

Guy’s presence extended beyond personal moments, too; he featured in the Sussex family’s 2024 Christmas card, and was set to appear in Meghan’s forthcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, premiering on 15 January. Through the new series, Meghan said she hopes viewers will gain insight into the profound connection she shared with Guy. 

Concluding her tribute, Meghan shared the depth of her grief, stating, “I have cried too many tears to count”, which any pet parent facing loss can understand. She expressed appreciation for the “unconditional love” Guy brought into her life and encouraged her followers to consider pet adoption, signing off with “As ever, Meghan” and the hashtag #adoptdontshop.

Orla Pentelow

Orla Pentelow is Kinship UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written for British Vogue, Bustle, Yahoo and The Telegraph. When not at her desk liking dog videos she’s out and about with her rescue pup, Luna, who works primarily as chief distractor.

Related articles