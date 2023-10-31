Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List

After the pandemic adoption trend and the subsequent cost of living crisis, animal rescue centres are overpopulated as even longtime owners are forced to surrender their pets due to financial strain. Right now, volunteering as a foster parent is one of the most helpful things you can do. As a foster, you can provide a safe place for dogs who are on their way to their permanent home and relieve the stress on the rescue centre staff. But before you sign up, you need to know: getting into the foster game requires a little prep work – and a little prep shopping.
Ahead of your foster journey, stock up on the necessary tools to help you and your new friend succeed. Let’s get the obvious ones out of the way: you’ll definitely need dog food, but you should always continue to feed them whatever the rescue, shelter or past owner was feeding the dog. And hey, throw in some fun stuff, too. They’ll love being with you all the more if you don’t just give the pups what they need but give the pups what they want.
Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin!
littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member.
Below, is everything you’ll need to set yourself and your foster pup up for success.
Wire crates like this are a good option because they fold up and flatten for transport and storage easily. This means it’s easy to tuck away when you’re between fosters. The mid-range price point also makes it a good starter crate that can be repurposed and cleaned with ease.
There are a few things you want in a crate pad – the most important among them is a removable cover that you can wash. The orthopaedic mattress will offer more support than a stuffed mat, which is helpful for older or anxious dogs.
Most dogs you’ll foster will not enter your house a potty-trained pup. Regular old disposable pee pads will do the trick but you better make sure you have enough of them stockpiled for inevitable accidents. These Amazon pads will help your foster dog get the hang of things as you work on housebreaking. You’ll be extra thankful that you made the investment when you have to run out for a quick errand and come home to pee-free furniture.
Treats are a great training tool for your foster dog, as well as a wonderful way to break the ice and show them you’re the source of positive outcomes. These limited-ingredient treats are a good starting place as your foster adjusts to the good life and they find the flavours their palate prefers.
Most dogs tend to be destructive when they’re understimulated, but we don’t always have time to give them all the attention they want. This lick pad is good for foster novices and combines a slow feeder with the mat. A combined toy like this will give you a bowl alternative and is a simple starting place – just smear it with dog-safe peanut butter and let your doggo lick away.
Puppies are notorious chewers as they go through teething, which starts at about four months old. This toy is a soothing chew that will help your pup alleviate the pain in their gums – but with ridges and chewiness that will keep them engaged.
As sweet as your new foster may be, they might also still carry that specific shelter smell or just be in need of some grooming. This shampoo uses aromatherapy to soothe anxious dogs and is an affordable alternative to some of the more chichi grooming options.
New fosters are considered a flight risk, and many of them have not yet been trained to recall and sometimes even going on walks will be totally new territory. Martingale collarsopens in new tab are as escape-proof as they get and are a must for a new foster. Once you have their trust, you can investigate changing to a harness.
Need a trusted lead? There are no fancy bells and whistles here, just a simple hand lead. You want the 1.2m model because as your foster either learns to walk on lead or learns to trust you (or both), you want to keep them close so start with a standard lead.
If you have another dog in the house, you may need to separate your foster until they and the rest of the pack are ready for their big meet-and-greet. Or, you may need to leave the house, and if your foster isn’t loving the crate, a baby gate is a great way to restrict them to one room with an easy-clean floor and minimal destructive possibilities. A simple baby gate can provide boundaries for your foster and keep your couch pillows safe from anxiety-induced destruction.
Squirrels and squeaks: two things that endlessly fascinate our dogs, together at last! You stuff the squeaky squirrels in the tree, and your dog’s job is to hunt all six of them down in a kind of hide and seek.