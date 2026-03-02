In my decade-plus as an English Bulldog mum-turned-auntie, I’ve seen my pup shiver through one British winter after another. My English Bulldog didn’t much enjoy wearing jumpers (they were never easy to slip on over his broad-shouldered frame), so I discovered firsthand how a heated dog bed could be a game-changer.

Heated dog beds can be beneficial for various breeds and ages, in particular senior dogs, short or fine-haired breeds who lose body heat more quickly, small dogs who keenly feel the cold and puppies who need help settling. On the other end of the spectrum, they can also benefit dogs with joint issues like arthritis, potentially alleviating stiffness and easing inflammation, according to the American Kennel Club opens in new tab – although dogs with joint issues can potentially also consider red light therapy as a complementary treatment (it’s worth discussing with your vet). In fact, US-based wellness brand HigherDOSE opens in new tab has recently launched a pet bed that combines PEMF electromagnetic pulses with gentle infrared heat to help reduce inflammation and stiffness.

Heated beds for dogs come in different shapes, sizes and styles. Electric heated dog beds typically plug into a socket and should be kitted out with chew-proof cords, adjustable temperature settings and timers. Dog bed heating pad styles are also available: these typically include a microwaveable pad which heats up quickly and releases heat slowly.

Self-heating dog bed styles are typically made with thermal or heat-reflective materials and create warmth by reflecting your dog’s body heat, which can help improve blood flow to joints and muscles. A snuggle bed style with a hood can also help create a microclimate for your dog, without any associated electrical risks.

Our top heated dog bed picks

How to choose the heated dog bed that’s right for you

Are heated dog beds safe?

The best heated dog beds are designed with pet safety as a top priority, but you should still supervise your pup when they’re using a heated dog bed, particularly an electric heated dog bed with a cord some might try and chew.

Most importantly, make sure your dog has the ability to move away from their heated dog bed whenever they like. (Be careful when using heated dog beds in crates.) Some pet parents like to have a heated dog bed as a second bed for dogs to rest on during the day time.

What’s the difference between self-heating and electric heated dog beds?

Electric heated dog beds are typically kitted out with a plug-in chew-resistant cord, temperature options, a timer and an automatic power shut-off to avoid overheating.

Self-heating dog beds are made with a layer of special thermal fabric or foil and warm up by radiating your dog’s body heat back to them. These don’t require power or tend to get as hot as electric options, but have the advantage of not having a cord or wire. You can also choose heated dog bed options with a removable pad insert that you can microwave to heat.

How do I know what size heated dog bed to get?

As with any dog bed, you want to find a heated dog bed that allows your pup their full range of motion, whether they want to sprawl out or curl up. When it comes to bed shape, sprawlers often prefer a mattress-style heated dog bed, while a walled bed suits pups who like to tuck themselves in like a ball. Most heated dog beds come in a range of sizes to work for all dog breeds; as a general rule, it’s better to err on the bigger side so your dog has ample space to stretch out.

Are heated dog beds safe for puppies?

Heated dog beds typically heat up to a lower voltage than heated blankets for humans, making them safe for puppies to use from their early weeks. (Just be careful with newborn puppies who take a couple of months to learn to thermoregulate effectively.)

How much should I spend on a heated dog bed?

The best heated dog beds typically range between £40–75, but you can find budget options for £25 or less. Larger-sized heated dog beds can easily cost £100+.

Our top Kinship-reviewed heated dog bed picks

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They're always in stock at the time we publish, but there's a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best overall

Pros

Removable, machine-washable cover (the rest of the bed is also easy to wash since it’s in two parts).

Self-heating cushion can be flipped for year-round use.

Good value for money and sizing options.

Cons

Cushion could be thicker.

There are better options for arthritic dogs available.

Overall review

Easy to clean and transport, Wainwright’s dog bed with removable self-heating cushion is a value-for-money option that is easy to wash and appeals to a range of breeds and ages, from puppies to seniors. The higher sides and snug set-up is so popular with pups that many prefer it to sofa snoozes – high praise indeed.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best budget

Pros

Value for money.

Washes well (don’t forget to remove the microwaveable heat pad first).

Comes in two sizes, small and medium.

Cons

Though the quality is good, it’s not entirely dog-proof if you have a keen chewer.

You need a microwave to make use of the heat pad.

Overall review

The high sides on this heated dog bed are ideal for dogs who like to rest their chins somewhere. Reviewers like this “value for money” buy because it’s snuggly, good quality and washes well. The heat pad can also be effective when it comes to calming fussy or anxious dogs.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best self heating

opens in new tab Thermal Box Bed - Brown & Tan opens in new tab $ 79.99 This self-heating thermal box bed from Scruffs comes in three colour ways and four sizes, small through XL, ranging in price from £39.99–79.99. It suits a range of dog breeds and sizes, and is made with a reflective-foil backed foam layer sandwiched between quilted polyester fibres to offer heat for your pup. This bed also has a fleece cover for additional insulation. $79.99 at Scruffs opens in new tab

Pros

The whole bed is machine washable at 30C.

Foil reflects the dog’s body heat back towards them.

Well-suited to dogs with arthritis thanks to one-piece construction and orthopaedic cushioning.

Cons

You can’t unzip the outer lining for washing; the whole bed has to be washed.

Some customers found it went flat after periods of use.

The thermal foil makes a rustling noise which can agitate dogs (and annoy dog parents).

Overall review

This self-heating dog bed opens in new tab is a versatile choice that comes in different colours and sizes, and is especially well-suited for elderly dogs with joint issues. The thermal foil layer reflects your dog’s body heat while warm air pockets offer insulation. The bed is well-made, a popular and inviting shape, and has foam backing and 100 percent recycled PET fibre fill.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best electric

opens in new tab Toozey Dog Heat Pad opens in new tab $ 37.99 With a range of sizes (from S to XXL), the Toozey electric heated dog bed opens in new tab is suitable for all dogs: puppies, seniors, short-haired pups who get chilly and arthritic ones in need of joint relief. The timer has five different options (from 2–24 hour settings), and the heating pad automatically turns off after the timer setting elapses, or if the pad overheats beyond 55C. There are also six temperature levels to choose from to create a bespoke-on-a-budget heating experience for your pet, ranging from 30C to 55C, though it automatically defaults to level 3 (40C).

$37.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Versatility (in terms of sizing options, temperature and timer choices).

IP68 waterproof PVC material with a soft velvet cover that’s removable and machine-washable.

Budget-friendly heating alternative for pets; some pet parents insist this is effective even without turning on the heating.

One year guarantee.

Cons

Anything with a cord is never entirely chew-proof; be careful with dogs who love to chew things.

More of an add-on to an existing bed, rather than a full bed in itself.

Not warm enough for outdoor/shed use.

Overall review

If you’re hankering after an electric heated dog bed opens in new tab , the Toozey mat is our top pick with thousands of positive reviews and various safety precautions, like a (mostly) chew-resistant cord covered in temperature-sensing wire to automatically power off. We also like the versatility of the Toozey: place it on a mat, sofa, bed, floor or inside a crate. The pad only heats up to its maximum 55C temperature when your pet is sitting on it; otherwise the heat is released into the air.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best heated dog bed for large dogs

Pros

Spacious design and nicely padded for dogs in need of orthopaedic support.

Machine-washable cover.

Reversible cushion works year-round.

Cons

Slippy on wooden flooring.

Not ideal for dogs who like a “ledge” to rest their chins on.

Overall review

Perfect for sprawlers, Wainwright’s self-heating mattress opens in new tab with reflective material is both a winter-warmer bed and a comfy summer one if you flip the cushion. This spacious design comes in a selection of stylish, neutral shades such as beige and grey, as well as a variety of sizes. The plush, fluffy cover is removable and machine-washable. Fans like the combination of comfort and support it offers larger breeds.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best heated dog bed for puppies

opens in new tab SnuggleSafe Original Microwave Heat Pad opens in new tab $ 23.99 When it comes to heated pet beds for puppies, our top pick isn’t a bed, but a multi-tasking, chew-proof, leak-proof and scratch-resistant microwaveable heat pad. The design is durable, boasts up to 10 hours of heat protection and it’s versatile, too, easily sliding into your puppy’s bed or under a blanket on a chair, floor or sofa. It’s also great for packing on-the-go. $23.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Versatile and portable.

Good for lasting heat retention.

Can turn any bed into a heated dog bed.

Cons

Requires a microwave.

Pay attention to heating time recommendations because overheating can damage the dog bed heating pad.

Overall review

Puppies can thermoregulate as well as adult dogs by the time they’re around eight weeks old, but in their early days they struggle to maintain a proper body temperature and still feel the chill through autumn and winter – which is where a heating pad comes in.

This dog bed heating pad is filled with Thermapol, a non-toxic liquid that gets hot quickly in the microwave, but dispenses heat slowly over a period of hours. It’s the perfect size for smaller pets like puppies, cats and even rabbits and guinea pigs, but it also offers comfort to bigger dogs, especially on the go. It’s got nearly 6,000 global reviews on Amazon, and a 4.5/5 star rating.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for older or arthritic dogs

opens in new tab Beige Luxury Dog Snuggle Bed - Snuggle Sack opens in new tab $ 74.98 Ideal for burrowers, this snuggle bed comes in six sizes (from XS to XXL) and features a hooded cover, faux-fur lining, machine-washable outer cover and thick, durable base. It’s perfect for creating a calming cocoon for anxious dogs while providing extra warmth and comfort for thin-haired breeds, small dogs and older dogs with orthopaedic issues who enjoy the firm, channeled polyester filling, which helps distribute weight evenly and warm stiff elbows and hips. $74.98 at Collared Creatures opens in new tab

Pros

Lots of sizing and colour options.

Luxurious fabrics and feel.

Well-suited to a wide range of dogs and their needs, both emotional and physical.

Cons

One of the pricier options.

Insulation is created from the faux fur lining and upholstery-grade fabric exterior to trap warmth against the dog’s body; the cocooned design might not appeal to all dogs.

Overall review

This snuggle bed is well-suited to dogs who want to keep cosy and warm all night long: thanks to its hooded-cover design and fluffy lining, when dogs curl up inside the bed, they experience a microclimate that’s similar to the warmth emanating from self-heating dog beds. It works for younger and more senior dogs (the filling won’t clump and create pressure points). You can also get a waterproof liner (£15) to prevent accidents in younger and older dogs. The outer cover of this bed unzips for machine washing at 30 degrees.

Kinship rating

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best washable heated dog bed