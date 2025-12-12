The Best Gear for Walking Your Dog in the Dark

Walking in a winter wonderland with our pups in tow sounds pretty dreamy. Winter walkies aren’t just beneficial for our furry friends. Experts agree taking our four-legged besties out is an effective way to combat symptoms of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) as temperatures drop and it stays darker and gloomier for longer.

With clocks going back at the end of October and the sun setting earlier and earlier (from late-November through mid-March, it tends to disappear between 4-6pm each day), it’s trickier to squeeze in well-lit walks for our dogs around our working schedules.

Main Takeaways Visibility is the safety win – experts recommend reflective/LED gear so you, your dog and drivers and pedestrians can actually see each other.

Combine something reflective (coat, lead, harness) with a steady light and wear a hands-free torch yourself for safer, easier walking.

Introduce any new gear at home first, reward with treats, and use steady modes rather than flashing ones.

Walking our dogs in the dark opens in new tab doesn’t have to be gloomy though. It has plenty of benefits for humans and four-legged pals alike (quieter walks, less noise and chaos), but lots of us feel concerned about the potential dangers that stem from a lack of visibility at night. Things like: issues spotting your dog in the dark, worries they’ll disappear off the path, concerns other pedestrians and their dogs won’t see you, fears you and your dog aren’t visible to oncoming traffic…

While there’s no UK law mandating that you use safety lights on your dogs in the dark (or ensuring they wear hi-vis gear or reflective collars), doing so is the best way to keep track of your dog on or off the lead, according to experts.

From head torches for pet parents to clip-on lights and LED collars, we’ve rounded up the top 10 products for dog walking in the dark (plus one useful find for our feline friends). These work across all breeds and budgets, to keep you at ease for all of your nighttime walks.

The top 10 Kinship-reviewed products for walking your dog in the dark

Best safety lights

opens in new tab Orbiloc Dual Flashing/Solid Safety LED Light opens in new tab $ 20.95 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it Danish-made Orbiloc safety lights for dogs are inspired by military tools, so it’s no wonder the brand’s light-up tech is prized for its durability and toughness. Orbiloc comes out on top in terms of visibility (the lights can be seen from up to 5km away), waterproofing (down to 100m) and impact-resistance (up to 100kg). We also like the versatility of this light, which can be mounted on a collar or harness, or clipped onto a coat or lead. (Attach it slightly to the side or back of your dog’s collar or harness, so it’s visible from different directions and doesn’t annoy them.) The lights can be turned to steady or flashing mode, and come in an array of colours, each with a slightly different purpose. For example, blue and turquoise are high-contrast hues, particularly good for traffic-heavy areas; green and white lights stand out on dogs with longer and darker fur. Pros Durable and waterproof.

Different coloured lights for different purposes.

Numerous wearing options (attach to lead, collar, etc) to suit your needs and your dog’s preferences. Cons On the more expensive side.

Easier to lose than a hi-vis jacket.

Flashing mode can be dangerous for some dogs (eg, could contribute to seizures). $20.95 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Twiggy Tags TrekBright® Dog Safety Light opens in new tab $ 13.95 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it Described as “bright”, “visible” and a “gamechanger” by happy customers, this bright light wins points for visibility, even on fluffy and dark-coloured dogs. The universal attachment slots onto most collars and harnesses up to 30mm. It’s also waterproof, weatherproof, rechargeable and good value for money, with a battery life of 16-20 hours (always on) and 35-40 hours (when flashing). The light features seven different colours as well as a flashing ‘disco mode’ if the mood takes you and your pup while you’re out. Pros Value for money.

Versatile and lightweight. Cons Can get lost more easily than some other reflective items.

Disco mode can be dangerous for other dogs (flashing lights can contribute to seizures). $13.95 at Twiggy Tags opens in new tab

Best budget hi-vis dog coat

opens in new tab Reflective Hi-Vis Padded Dog Coat opens in new tab $ 14 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it Happy customers call this the “best dog coat ever” – and while it might not be the most stylish evening outerwear for your furry friend, safety trumps style in our books. Not only is this coat padded to protect your pup on colder nights, but its yellow reflective body and silver reflective belly band offers fantastic visibility in the dark. It comes in three sizes, with adjustable Velcro straps to fit a range of breeds. Pros Suits a variety of dog breeds.

Great visibility.

Fab price point. Cons Hand wash only.

Not the most visually appealing style.

Only works for dogs who are happy wearing coats. $14 at Pets at Home opens in new tab

Best head torch for pet parents

opens in new tab Lepro Rechargeable Head Torch opens in new tab $ 9.21 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it Because pet parents need to stay visible, too, and a torch that allows for hands-free walks is an effective way to do it. This rechargeable head torch is mega-bright, with 150m distance and six lighting modes, including four white light settings (dimmable floodlight and spotlight) and two red light modes (full brightness and flashing). It sits on an elastic headband and illuminates the night sky beyond dog walks. Take it camping, cycling, running and more. Pros IPX4 weatherproof rating.

Value for money.

Multi-use item that’s versatile beyond dog walks.

Stays charged for several hours. Cons Buttons to control the torch can be fiddly to use. $9.21 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best torch for pet parents

opens in new tab Ledlenser P7R Core LED Rechargeable Torch opens in new tab $ 65.49 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it Yes, it’s an expensive bit of kit, but this torch will be a powerful tool in your winter dog walking arsenal and for camping, DIY and more. It has an IP68 waterproof rating, seven-year warranty and single-handed adjustable focusing from spot to flood. It’s also compact, weighing about the same as an apple. Its long-lasting battery life promises a maximum run time of 90 hours. Pros Useful beyond dog walks.

Can be used year-round. Cons Pricy piece of kit, especially if not on sale.

Not hands-free.

$65.49 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best reflective dog coat

opens in new tab Rufus & Rosie Padded Reflective Dog Coat opens in new tab $ 15 Rating: ⭐�⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it If your dog is ‘pro-jacket’ in the colder months, then you might as well get them a coat with reflective trims, too. (Two birds, one stone, no chance of being missed in the dark.) This padded design from Rufus & Rosie is perfect for keeping them cosy as they frolic through rain, mud and snow, with a front zipper and adjustable tail section. Pros Keeps them warm on cold, dark nights.

Won’t get as easily lost as some reflective accessories.

Machine-washable. Cons Not for dogs who aren’t fans of coats.



$15 at Jollyes opens in new tab

Best reflective lead

opens in new tab Ruffwear Knot-a-Leash Rope Dog Lead opens in new tab $ 49.95 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it Ruffwear is a leading brand for outdoor performance and hi-vis dog gear, and this climbing-inspired lead works a treat year-round, and won’t annoy your dog the way a light-up collar or coat might. Its USP? The auto-locking, tri-action, swivelling carabiner clip is a genius touch, so dogs won’t get twisted and tangled – an issue in the daytime or darkness. It comes in two sizes and four colourways: obsidian black, moss green, blue pool and fireweed pink. Pros Carabiner clip makes for easy walking.

Can be used year-round, day or night. Cons Pretty pricey for a lead.

There are r umours the carabiner-clip lead may be discontinued – so be quick if you fancy one. $49.95 at Ruffwear opens in new tab

Best reflective harness

opens in new tab Julius K-9 IDC Power Harness opens in new tab $ 29.32 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it For bigger dogs, the Julius K-9 harness is our absolute fave for everyday use, comfy for them and easy-to-manoeuvre for pet parents. This harness has reflective stitching and comes in a stand-out-in-the-dark neon colourway. It’s also one of the few reflective harnesses available that features a top handle. Pros Great for bigger breeds.

Can be used year-round. Cons Hand wash only.



$29.32 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best light-up accessory

opens in new tab LaRoo Light Up Dog Collar opens in new tab $ 11.04 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it We prefer this LED collar accessory over a collar since it’s more versatile: you can connect this bendy, waterproof silicone accessory to straps, collars, belts and leads, thanks to its Velcro fastening. It emits light to pedestrians 300m away, and you can choose between always on and flashing modes in dark weather. It’s waterproof, bright and sturdy, and comes in an array of colours. Pros Value for money.

Versatile design.

Can work with all of your existing kit. Cons Velcro fastenings deteriorate after some time.

Not rechargeable so will require new batteries. $11.04 at Amazon opens in new tab

