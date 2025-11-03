Should You Take Your Dog to Protests?

Do the benefits outweigh the risks? Here’s all you need to know

Our dogs might have questionable ethics when it comes to chasing wildlife, but it’d be nice to think they’re on the same page as us when it comes to political and social issues, right? Protesting is a powerful form of activism, putting pressure on those in charge to make positive change. But, while we all love getting our dogs involved in voting (dogs at polling stations anyone?), taking them to a protest could be a step too far.

It’s totally understandable that you’d want to bring your dog along – protests can be overwhelming, and it’d be lovely to have your bestie there for companionship and emotional support. Not to mention the fact that dogs draw attention, so they can help turn heads towards the cause. Plus, if you have a service dog, you quite literally need them there.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

However, while you should absolutely exercise your right to protest, that sort of environment may not be ideal for your pooch. To help you make the best decision, let’s look into what your dog could be facing by attending a protest.