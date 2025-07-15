When it comes to choosing your perfect canine companion, the price tag shouldn’t be your primary concern – there are so many other factors to consider, such as: does the breed and size fit your lifestyle? And does your chosen dog look like they’ll tolerate the 3,000 nicknames you’ll make up for them by the end of week one? Important considerations indeed.

Of course, you’ll end up loving any dog you welcome into the family, irrespective of price. However, some breeds do command significantly higher prices than others, and it’s fascinating to explore which dogs are the most expensive in the UK today.

From ancient bloodlines to modern breeding challenges, several factors contribute to a dog’s premium price tag. Whether you’re genuinely considering purchasing one of these costly canines or simply curious about the most expensive dogs money can buy, exploring this exclusive world reveals much about genetics, rarity and the lengths people will go to for their perfect companion.

Why are some dogs so expensive?

Several factors contribute to a dog’s hefty price tag, making some breeds significantly more expensive than others. Rarity plays a crucial role – breeds with limited numbers or those that are difficult to breed naturally command higher prices due to basic supply and demand economics. The Lowchen, for instance, is often called the “Little Lion Dog” and is one of the rarest breeds in the world, contributing to its premium cost.

Breeding challenges also significantly impact price. Brachycephalic breeds such as French Bulldogs and English Bulldogs often require caesarean sections for delivery, and their flat faces make natural mating – as well as lots of other things in life – difficult.

These medical interventions and specialised breeding requirements drive up the initial cost substantially (and should probably give you a heads up as to why you should think long and hard before buying a brachycephalic dog). In fact, lots of the dogs on our list today are predisposed to genetic health issues and may require specialist – and expensive – care along the way.

Bloodline and pedigree matter enormously in the competitive dog world. Purebred dogs from champion lines with ‘ideal’ conformation and proven genetics will always cost more than their pet-quality counterparts. Additionally, some breeds have ancient breed status, with histories stretching back thousands of years, adding to their mystique and value.

Finally, geographical availability affects pricing. Breeds that are rare in the UK or require importation from other countries will naturally cost more due to transportation, quarantine and import regulations.

If you are considering purchasing one of these pups, we wouldn‘t be doing our job if we didn't weasel a little PSA in here to say that adopting dogs is either free or cheap (although monthly costs need to be accounted for), and that rescue dogs have just as much love to give as their more expensive peers.

If it is still a purebred pet you’re after, then make sure you‘re on the lookout for these breeder red flags to ensure you’re not supporting an unethical business.

Top 10 most expensive dog breeds

1. Tibetan Mastiff

The Tibetan Mastiff reigns supreme as the world’s most expensive dog breed, with UK prices typically ranging between £1,500 to £6,000 opens in new tab and up to £10,000 opens in new tab . This ancient breed, originally developed to guard temples and monasteries in Tibet, possesses a lion-like mane and an imposing presence that commands respect. For a long time, the most expensive dog ever sold was a red Tibetan Mastiff named Big Splash, which sold for $1.5 million opens in new tab .

These magnificent dogs aren’t just expensive to purchase – they’re costly to maintain. Their massive size means they consume substantial amounts of food, and their thick double coat requires regular grooming.

Tibetan Mastiffs are independent and reserved by nature, often forming deep bonds with their families while remaining aloof with strangers. Their protective instincts and imposing size make them excellent guard dogs, but they require experienced owners who understand their unique temperament and needs.

2. Samoyed

The stunning Samoyed, with its signature “Sammy smile” and cloud-like white coat, can typically cost up to £3,000 in the UK opens in new tab , though premium bloodlines can reach up to £14,000. Originally bred by the Samoyede people of Siberia to herd reindeer and pull sleds across frozen tundra, these dogs are built for endurance and harsh climates.

Samoyeds are renowned for their friendly, gentle nature and their ability to get along brilliantly with children and other pets. However, their beautiful double coat comes with significant grooming requirements – daily brushing is essential to prevent matting and manage their considerable shedding. They’re also prone to certain health issues including hip dysplasia and progressive retinal atrophy, which can add to the long-term cost of pet parenthood.

3. French Bulldog

The ever-popular French Bulldog continues to command high prices due to enormous demand and breeding challenges, with UK prices typically ranging from £3,100-£4,700 when buying from a reputable breeder opens in new tab . These compact, muscular dogs with their distinctive bat-like ears have become something of an unfortunate status symbol for urban dwellers and celebrities alike. Their popularity has only increased their value in the UK market.

Frenchies are brachycephalic, meaning their flat faces and shortened airways make them prone to breathing difficulties and other health issues. This facial structure also makes natural breeding challenging, with many requiring artificial insemination and caesarean deliveries. These medical interventions, combined with their popularity, keep French Bulldog prices consistently high.

While you should think hard about spending money on a dog likely to have high needs, their adaptable, affectionate nature makes them wonderful family pets for those who can provide the specialised care they need.

4. Chow Chow

The distinctive Chow Chow, which can cost up to £4,000 in the UK opens in new tab , is one of the most recognisable ancient breed dogs in the world owing to its lion-like mane and unique blue-black tongue. These fluffy, bear-like companions originated in China over 2,000 years ago and were originally bred for hunting, herding and guarding.

Chow Chows are known for their independent, aloof personality – they’re often described as cat-like in their behaviour. They form strong bonds with their immediate family but can be reserved with strangers. Their thick double coat requires regular grooming, and they’re prone to certain health issues including hip dysplasia and entropion (inward rolling eyelids). Their unique appearance and ancient heritage contribute to their premium pricing in the UK market.

5. Lowchen

iStock / Kyle Reynolds

Often called the “Little Lion Dog,” the Lowchen is one of the rarest breeds in the world, with UK prices reaching up to £3,000 opens in new tab , which explains its hefty price tag. This small, energetic breed originated in Europe and was historically favoured by nobility. Their distinctive lion-like grooming style, where the hindquarters are shaved whilst the front remains full and fluffy, gives them their unique appearance.

Despite their small size, Lowchens are confident, outgoing dogs with playful personalities. They make excellent companions for families and adapt well to various living situations. However, their rarity means finding a reputable breeder can be challenging, and waiting lists are often lengthy. The limited gene pool also means careful breeding is essential to maintain the breed’s health and characteristics.

6. Rottweiler

The powerful Rottweiler, despite being relatively common, commands high prices for quality specimens from reputable breeders, with UK prices sometimes reaching over £2,500 opens in new tab , though champion bloodlines can reach up to £9,000. Originally bred to drive cattle and guard Roman legions, these dogs are known for their strength, loyalty and protective instincts.

Modern Rottweilers make excellent family companions when properly socialised and trained. They’re intelligent, confident dogs that thrive with experienced owners who can provide consistent leadership. However, their size and strength mean they’re not suitable for everyone.

Rottweilers from health-tested parents with good temperaments command premium prices, whilst those from puppy mills or inexperienced breeders may cost less but often come with significant health and behavioural issues.

7. English Bulldog

The iconic English Bulldog, symbol of British determination and erm, a well-known British insurance company, typically costs between £2,000 to £5,000 opens in new tab from good breeding stock in the UK. These gentle giants with their wrinkled faces and stocky build are beloved for their calm, affectionate temperament, making them excellent family pets despite their sometimes intimidating appearance.

English Bulldogs are another brachycephalic breed, which presents significant breeding challenges. Most require caesarean sections for delivery, and their breathing difficulties mean they need careful monitoring, especially in warm weather. They’re also prone to various health issues including hip dysplasia, cherry eye and skin fold dermatitis.

The combination of breeding difficulties, health concerns and ongoing popularity keeps English Bulldog prices high and any would-be Bulldog pet parents should consider whether they’re ready to look after a dog with additional needs.

8. Afghan Hound

The elegant Afghan Hound, with its flowing silky coat and aristocratic bearing, typically costs between £1,500 to £3,500 in the UK (sometimes up to £7,000) opens in new tab , making it one of the most glamorous breeds in the dog world. These ancient breed dogs were originally developed in Afghanistan for hunting large game across mountainous terrain. Their exceptional speed and endurance, combined with their striking appearance, make them truly unique.

Afghan Hounds are independent, dignified dogs with a somewhat aloof personality. They’re often described as “cat-like” in their behaviour and can be challenging to train due to their independent nature. Their magnificent coat requires daily grooming to prevent matting and maintain its lustrous appearance.

This grooming commitment, combined with their exercise needs and unique temperament, means they’re best suited to experienced dog owners who appreciate their special qualities.

9. Akita

The noble Akita, Japan’s national treasure, commands respect and a high price tag, typically costing between £800 and £4,000 in the UK opens in new tab . These large, powerful dogs were originally bred to hunt wild boar, bears and other large game in mountainous regions of Japan. The Akita Inu is particularly prized for its pure Japanese lineage and adherence to traditional breed standards.

Akitas are known for their loyalty, courage and dignified demeanour. They form incredibly strong bonds with their families but can be reserved with strangers and potentially aggressive towards other dogs without proper socialisation. Their thick double coat sheds considerably twice a year, requiring regular grooming.

The breed’s popularity, combined with strict breeding standards and health testing requirements, contributes to their big bucks pricing in the UK market.

10. Pharaoh Hound

The graceful Pharaoh Hound, Malta’s national dog, rounds out our list of expensive breeds with UK prices typically starting at over £500 opens in new tab and sometimes up to £7,000 opens in new tab . These elegant sighthounds are known for their unique ability to blush – their ears and nose turn rosy when they’re excited or happy. Despite their name suggesting Egyptian origins, these dogs are actually from Malta, where they’ve been treasured for centuries.

Pharaoh Hounds are intelligent, friendly dogs with a playful nature that stays into adulthood. They’re excellent with children and make wonderful family companions. However, as sighthounds, they have a strong prey drive and need secure fencing. Their rarity outside of Malta and their unique characteristics make them one of the more expensive breeds to acquire in the UK.

Why invest in an expensive dog?

Investing in an expensive dog breed isn’t just about prestige – there are often practical reasons why these premium pups command higher prices. Quality breeding programmes (which you should always be looking for if buying a dog) focus on health testing, genetic screening and careful selection to produce dogs with sound temperaments and robust health. When you purchase from reputable breeders, you’re often getting comprehensive health guarantees, extensive socialisation and ongoing support.

Expensive breeds often come with detailed health records, including hip and elbow scoring, eye clearances and genetic testing for breed-specific conditions. This upfront investment can potentially save thousands in veterinary bills later. Additionally, well-bred dogs from established bloodlines typically have predictable temperaments and characteristics, making it easier to know what to expect from your new companion.

However, it’s crucial to remember that the initial cost is just the beginning. These expensive dog breeds often require specialised care, premium food, regular grooming and potentially higher veterinary costs opens in new tab throughout their lives.

Can you get a designer dog without paying so much?

Whilst purebred dogs from champion lines will always command premium prices, there are ways to welcome a quality canine companion without breaking the bank. Consider adopting from rescue organisations – many expensive breeds end up in rescue due to owners underestimating their care requirements or lifestyle changes.

Mixed breeds often combine the best characteristics of their parent breeds whilst potentially avoiding some hereditary health issues associated with purebred dogs.

If you’re set on a specific breed, consider older dogs or those that don’t meet show standards but make excellent pets. Many breeders offer “pet quality” dogs at reduced prices – these pups may have minor differences that disqualify them from showing but are perfectly healthy, loving companions.

Remember to factor in the lifetime costs of ownership. Sometimes a higher initial investment in a well-bred, health-tested dog can actually be more economical in the long run than purchasing a cheaper dog that develops expensive health problems. Just as you’d research expensive cat breeds opens in new tab before investing in a feline friend, thorough research is essential before committing to any expensive dog breed.

Bottom line: most expensive dog breeds

The world of expensive dog breeds is fascinating, filled with ancient breed histories, unique characteristics and sometimes eye-watering price tags. From the mighty Tibetan Mastiff to the elegant Pharaoh Hound, these costly canines represent centuries of careful breeding and selection.

However, it’s important to remember that a dog’s value isn’t determined by its price tag. Whether you invest in one of these expensive breeds or rescue a mixed breed from a local shelter, the most important factors are providing loving care, proper training and meeting your dog’s specific needs over its lifetime.

Before committing to any expensive breed, thoroughly research their requirements, potential health issues and care costs. Consider whether you can provide not just the initial purchase price, but also the ongoing expenses for food, grooming, healthcare and potential behavioural training these special breeds may require.

The joy and companionship a well-suited dog brings to your life is truly priceless – regardless of what you pay for them initially. If you’re considering one of these expensive breeds, take time to visit Crufts opens in new tab or other dog shows to meet breeders and see these magnificent dogs in person before making your decision.

FAQ (People also ask)

Which dog breed is the most expensive?

The Tibetan Mastiff holds the title as the most expensive dog breed in the world. One of the most expensive dogs ever sold was a red Tibetan Mastiff named Big Splash, which sold for $1.5 million opens in new tab . In the UK market, Tibetan Mastiff puppies can cost up to £10,000, making them the priciest breed available to British dog lovers.

Which dog costs $1,000,000?

The million-dollar dog was indeed the red Tibetan Mastiff Big Splash, which sold for $1.5 million. This extraordinary price was paid by a Chinese coal baron, reflecting the breed’s status symbol value in certain cultures, particularly in China where Tibetan Mastiffs are considered symbols of wealth and prestige.

What is the $5.7 million dollar puppy?