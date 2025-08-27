Are you even a pet parent if you’ve never accidentally stood on your dog’s tail, then smothered them with love to apologise for it? As a single mum of two dogs I sometimes find it quite overwhelming trying to keep them both alive, and I was once so shaken after one of my dogs got into a fight that I yelled at him when we got home. He looked so scared of me that I instantly forced him into a cuddle, begging him for forgiveness through streams of tears and snot. Needless to say, my apology did more harm than good as he looked even more unsettled and couldn’t wait to get out of my grip.

From accidentally waking them up with our farts (a hilariously common occurrence among the pet parents I spoke to), to forgetting to feed them or snapping at them – what’s the best way to say sorry to a dog who we’ve wronged? Do they even understand apologies or are we taking anthropomorphism too far? I spoke to the experts to find out.

Main Takeaways Dogs don’t necessarily understand apologies, but they do understand changes in our behaviour, and if they feel safe or unsafe around us.

It’s important to apologise right after you’ve wronged your dog, otherwise they won’t understand what all the fuss is about.

Stay calm and give your dog space – don’t attempt to touch them unless they come to you.

Be patient – some dogs may need more time than others.

You’ll know your dog has accepted your apology when they start acting normally again.

Do dogs understand apologies?

Let’s start with why we even feel the need to apologise in the first place. It’s all about our need for connection, so says licensed marriage and family therapist, Christopher Pollock opens in new tab . “Apologies are an acknowledgment to others, including pets, that the actions we’ve taken or words we’ve spoken have harmed others,” he says. “Those apologies are directed by our deep desire for connection and attachment. When we apologise, it’s because we fear attachment breaks and are aiming to repair those breaks to ensure that the relationship continues and we’re not abandoned.” Makes sense. But do dogs work in the same way?

While dogs don’t understand the words we’re saying, we do know that they can read social cues, like our facial expressions opens in new tab and tone of voice opens in new tab . However, does that translate to them knowing when we’re saying sorry? Yes and no, says canine behaviour consultant and dog trainer, Julia Hawkins, from All to Play For opens in new tab and Barking up the Right Tree opens in new tab .