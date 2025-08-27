How to Say Sorry So Your Dog Actually Gets It
The art of the ‘dog apology protocol’
Are you even a pet parent if you’ve never accidentally stood on your dog’s tail, then smothered them with love to apologise for it? As a single mum of two dogs I sometimes find it quite overwhelming trying to keep them both alive, and I was once so shaken after one of my dogs got into a fight that I yelled at him when we got home. He looked so scared of me that I instantly forced him into a cuddle, begging him for forgiveness through streams of tears and snot. Needless to say, my apology did more harm than good as he looked even more unsettled and couldn’t wait to get out of my grip.
From accidentally waking them up with our farts (a hilariously common occurrence among the pet parents I spoke to), to forgetting to feed them or snapping at them – what’s the best way to say sorry to a dog who we’ve wronged? Do they even understand apologies or are we taking anthropomorphism too far? I spoke to the experts to find out.
Do dogs understand apologies?
Let’s start with why we even feel the need to apologise in the first place. It’s all about our need for connection, so says licensed marriage and family therapist, Christopher Pollockopens in new tab. “Apologies are an acknowledgment to others, including pets, that the actions we’ve taken or words we’ve spoken have harmed others,” he says. “Those apologies are directed by our deep desire for connection and attachment. When we apologise, it’s because we fear attachment breaks and are aiming to repair those breaks to ensure that the relationship continues and we’re not abandoned.” Makes sense. But do dogs work in the same way?
While dogs don’t understand the words we’re saying, we do know that they can read social cues, like our facial expressionsopens in new tab and tone of voiceopens in new tab. However, does that translate to them knowing when we’re saying sorry? Yes and no, says canine behaviour consultant and dog trainer, Julia Hawkins, from All to Play Foropens in new tab and Barking up the Right Treeopens in new tab.