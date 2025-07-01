Dogs and football go hand in hand, right? Who wouldn’t want a loyal companion running alongside you during training, or playfully helping you fetch a ball as you overzealously practice free kicks? The England Lionesses clearly agree – and their furry sidekicks have been stealing hearts both on and off the pitch.

In fact, dogs have become such an integral part of the England team’s setup that they’ve made appearances at training camps opens in new tab , with some even gate-crashing official team photoshoots. Beth Mead’s working Cocker Spaniel, Myle, proved that even the most professional photo ops can be improved with a perfectly timed pup pose.

In a sport where pressure, scrutiny, and expectation can be overwhelming, these players have found the perfect antidote: the pure, uncomplicated love of a dog.

Whether it’s Chloe Kelly taking her “little sons” for post-match walks, or Maya le Tissier coming home to guaranteed cuddles regardless of the day’s results, these pup-parent relationships provide something that no amount of tactical preparation can: genuine emotional support.

The Lionesses have left behind their most devoted fans for Euro 2025 – the ones who don’t care about league tables, group stages or goal differences. But they’ll be the ones waiting at home, tails wagging, ready to celebrate or console as needed.

The beautiful game has many heroes, but sometimes the most important ones have four legs and wet noses. Here’s to the dogs who support our Lionesses – the real MVPs who never miss a homecoming celebration.

Beth Mead

Beth Mead’s adorable working Cocker Spaniel, Myle, is a football celeb in their own right. Beth Mead and partner Vivianne Miedema welcomed a new family member as the football star posted cute pictures of new dog Myle back in 2023, and since then, the pup has become a social media sensation.

Shared with her partner and former Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema, Myle has amassed an impressive following on Instagram opens in new tab with over 40,000 followers – not bad for a dog who’s still learning the offside rule. The account chronicles Myle’s daily adventures, from cosy morning cuddles to outdoor explorations.

Myle’s star quality was evident when the pup crashed the England team photoshoot and posed to absolute perfection – proving that star talent runs in the family. With Euro 2025 drawing near, Myle will have the unique experience of watching both parents in the competition as Beth faces off against Vivianne, who plays for the Netherlands international squad.

Chloe Kelly

If there’s one player who embodies the term ‘dog mum’, it’s Chloe Kelly. The Arsenal winger and Euro 2022 hero is the proud parent of not one, not two, but three adorable dogs: Otis, Rolo, and the newest addition, Brody, who joined the pack in January 2025 opens in new tab .

Kelly’s devotion to her “little sons” goes far beyond typical pet parenting. In a recent interview opens in new tab with The Guardian, she explained how her dogs help her decompress after matches: “It’s about having people around you that allow you to do that. Mine is also my dog [Brody]. When I come away from the pitch, I take the boys for a walk. They’re my little sons. That’s the way I look after myself and switch off.”

The trio even played a starring role opens in new tab in Kelly’s wedding to Scott Moore in August 2024, with Otis and Rolo “suited up” for her wedding – because what’s a wedding without the most important family members present? Otis recently celebrated his fourth birthday with a special birthday cake, proving that in the Kelly household, every milestone deserves a celebration.

Lucy Bronze

England’s defensive stalwart Lucy Bronze has a four-legged companion who matches her tenacious spirit: Narla Bronze, a West Highland Terrier with her own impressive social media presence. With nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram opens in new tab , Narla has proven that star quality runs in the Bronze family.

The feisty Westie perfectly complements Bronze’s no-nonsense approach to football, and their recent Instagram posts opens in new tab show a dog who’s as confident and charismatic as her famous mum.

Lauren James

Chelsea’s talented winger Lauren James has a delightfully named companion in Waffle, who even has their own Instagram account opens in new tab .

James, known for her creativity on the pitch, clearly brings that same playful spirit to her relationship with Waffle, and their social media presence suggests a bond built on fun and mutual adoration.

Maya le Tissier

When asked about her most valuable possession in an England Football interview opens in new tab , Maya le Tissier didn’t hesitate: “My dog. I love him. He’s so cute. He tries to escape all the time but when I come home he doesn’t care how my day’s been, he just wants to cuddle me.”

It’s a sentiment that perfectly captures what these dogs mean to the Lionesses – they’re not just pets, but sources of unconditional love and comfort in the high-pressure world of professional football.

Jess Park

Manchester City’s Jess Park has her own canine companion in Ashy, who’s even featured in social media challenges opens in new tab like the popular “paws in” pup trend. The bond between Park and Ashy represents the playful side of the player-pup relationship that’s become such a feature of the England squad.

Keira Walsh

Manchester City midfielder Keira Walsh has channeled her love for dogs into meaningful action, becoming an ambassador for Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary opens in new tab . Keira is a little more private about her status these days as pet parent to Lucy Bronze‘s Narla opens in new tab .

However, her work with the sanctuary demonstrates that the Lionesses’ love for dogs extends beyond their own pets to helping dogs in need – a perfect example of using fame for good.

Millie Turner

Manchester United defender Millie Turner has double the dog love with her Bernedoodle Pongo and Yellow Labrador Leo. Both pups have their own Instagram accounts opens in new tab ( Leo’s here opens in new tab ), giving fans a glimpse into their daily lives.