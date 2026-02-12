Just existing in the world right now is – to put it mildly – expensive. The cost of living crisis is real and my rent has never taken up such a big chunk of what I earn. I’m sure you feel it, too. But I still want to go on holiday – especially with my dog – and so a budget-friendly break in the UK is what I’m after. I love a cheap and cheerful holiday in this country (it’s for that reason I hate calling it a ‘staycation’ – unless you’re at home, you’re on hols, imo.)

One of my favourite holiday memories with my husband and our rescue dog Lucy was completely free. We’d driven up to Blackpool in January and we took a walk on an empty beach, when suddenly it started pouring with rain. We all sprinted for shelter under the nearby pier, getting completely soaked in the process. I’ve never felt so alive. As we stood together, dripping wet, the rain cascading around us, it seemed like we were the only people in the world. Pure magic that didn’t cost us a penny.

So I’ve put together a guide for seeking out bargains – there’s still some to be had, I promise…

Main Takeaways Skip the paid stuff, the best things in life are free – a walk on the beach with a packed lunch for you and your dog.

Dog-friendly camping, hostels, caravan parks and bunkhouses are much cheaper than hotels and often located in areas of natural beauty offering endless free activities – walks, trails and stunning picnic locations.

Book quieter places off the typical tourist trail and, if you can, go when it’s not peak season (ie, avoid high summer, when often it’s too hot for your dog to head out and about anyway).

Being flexible with dates can help you secure a bargain.

Best budget-friendly dog destinations in the UK

Cornwall

Although the Cornish coast isn’t known for being cheap, there’s always bargains to be had when you know where to look. For sleeping, the Oceanside ‘lifestyle hotel’ in Newquay has a dog-friendly package opens in new tab (£25) with rooms from £75 per night. The hotel’s ‘ pawfect stays ’ opens in new tab brochure offers tips for nearby (cheap) activities – including year-long dog-friendly beaches like Fistral Beach and Crantock, which is backed by dunes. The rolling valleys of Cardinham Woods, close to Bodmin, are the ideal location for a picnic – so pack up your sandwiches, a flask of tea and your dog’s lunch.

The Lake District

Exploring this area on a budget is totally doable as there’s loads of free natural attractions – lots of lakes, of course. When you’re out hiking, take a picnic. And even exploring the grounds of dog-friendly National Trust locations – including nature reserve and beach Sandscale Haws opens in new tab – means your debit card won’t see as much action as your feet and your pup’s paws. Hoseasons offers a range of luxury dog-friendly lodges in the Lake District for a purse-friendly price opens in new tab – from £275 for seven nights, which works out at just £39 per night. Love to see it.

Wales

The perfect spot for a dog-friendly seaside getaway, Cardigan Bay has beaches that allow dogs all year-round opens in new tab – including Ynyslas (vast and sandy, backed by the Dyfi National Nature Reserve) and Cwmtydu (on the Ceredigion Coast Path). In smaller villages, including Llangrannog, Tresaith and Benllech, you’ll find budget-friendly hotels and cottages that are close to the beaches. The Ship Inn in Llangrannog even has a view of the sea, from £70 per night. For peace and quiet, the country of Powys has just 26 people per square kilometre, according to Cottages in Northumberland opens in new tab .

Norfolk

You can’t go far in Norfolk without bumping into a four-legged friend – it’s incredibly dog-friendly. Its beaches are infinite and beautiful – looking at you, Old Hunstanton and Holkham – but Norfolk is also home to woodlands, like at Sandringham and Holt Country Park. After a big walk, what could be better than fish and chips eaten out of the paper? Henry’s of Hunstanton opens in new tab has a light bites menu of small cod, chips and mushy peas for £9.50 – yum.

Scotland

A dog’s paradise, Scotland is full of countryside and wilderness – including expansive landscapes like the Highlands, lochs and coastlines that offer free dog-centred adventures aplenty. Hostelling Scotland even has dog-friendly hostels, aka WoofHostels opens in new tab – including Achmelvich Beach, Braemar, Cairngorm Lodge, Crianlarich, Durness Smoo, Gairloch Sands, Glasgow, Glencoe, Glen Nevis, Kirkwall, Lochranza, Oban, Pitlochry, Ratagan, Rowardennan Lodge, Torridon and Ullapool – from £20 per night, plus £7.50 per dog.

Devon

Devon is a popular choice for camping, as campsites are often located near the National Parks. This county in southwest England is all about the great outdoors – hike around Dartmoor or Exmoor National Parks, walk scenic trails such as Tarka Trail and enjoy coastal paths. Make a stop at the picturesque fishing village of Clovelly.

Northumberland

Alice with her dog Lucy in Kielder Forest, Northumberland. Courtesy James Stittle

The beaches are endless and spacious without too many crowds – Bamburgh beach is extra special with the famous backdrop of Bamburgh Castle. If you fancy a treat, try Creal & Reel Seafood trailer opens in new tab – it keeps erratic hours, meaning it’s extra delish when it’s actually open. Then there’s Kielder Forest opens in new tab , which has a selection of Forestry England’s ‘dog-friendly’ trails opens in new tab – the forest is also home to loads of art, sculptures and architecture to seek out.

Dorset

There’s endless dog-friendly adventures in this seaside county – including part of the Jurassic Coast, which is a long stretch on the English Channel where the cliffs contain fossils and rock formations. The seaside town of Bournemouth is a must-visit, and especially good for deals and dogs during off-peak seasons. Alum Chine beach is dog-friendly outside of high summer (1 May to 30 September) when they’re banned from the main beach – dogs are allowed on the adjacent promenade and paths all year, but they must be on a lead.

The Peak District

The Peak District’s rugged mountains are a top choice for dog walks – there’s anything from challenging treks to gentle strolls to suit all paws. The historic spa town of Buxton (nestled in the centre of the district) is famous for its natural thermal springs, and has loads of cheaper accommodation options – including the home-from-home Ardeevin Cottage opens in new tab for £50 per night, with a cute little garden and free parking.

Lancashire

This northern county is the home of Blackpool, known for its nostalgic charm and cheap thrills. Blackpool Illuminations (dubbed the ‘greatest free light show on Earth’) usually starts from August running over the festive period until January the following year – it’s a six-mile long expanse of lights along the coast. This seaside town is full of cheap and cheerful bed and breakfasts. A stay at The Savoy Hotel opens in new tab is like stepping back in time – with prices as little as £39 per room (there’s an extra charge of £10 per dog but that’s capped at £25 per stay).

Types of budget dog-friendly accommodation

From affordable hotels opens in new tab and holiday parks that have caravans and lodges to self-catering cottages, cabins and glamping.

Budget dog-friendly hotels and inns

You can often nab a bargain stay at chains like Travelodge, which has hotels across the UK, loads of them are dog-friendly opens in new tab and just charge a cleaning fee of £20. Prices vary, but depending on location and dates, they can start from as little as £25 per night. You can also search on hotels.uk.com opens in new tab , adding in location and budget restraints.

Holiday parks and lodges

There’s loads of holiday parks and lodges across the UK that welcome dogs – and many are located near beaches, national parks and walking trails. Check out companies such as Parkdean Resorts opens in new tab , Haven opens in new tab and Park Holidays UK opens in new tab .

Silver Sands Holiday Park opens in new tab in Cornwall has loads of affordable dog-friendly accommodation options – caravans, lodges, glamping and camping. Prices start from £50 per night (weekly cost of £355) for a caravan, but that doesn’t mean compromising on comfort as they’re spacious with sofas and flat-screen TVs (some don’t even charge extra for pets).

Kitty’s View Country Lodges opens in new tab is a selection of one- and two-bedroom lodges in the Cheshire countryside. Part of Hoseasons’ Autograph Lodge Holidays Collection, it’s set on a working farm, home to cows, sheep, hens, ponies and donkeys. To stay in The Paw Pad (complete with a ‘dog room’), it’s around £845 for a week (costs increase during school holidays). There’s an enclosed patio and grassy area for your dog to roam without worry and even a hot tub and complimentary robes for spa vibes. What you spend on accommodation, you’ll save on activities as you’ll never want to leave.

Camping and glamping

Camping and glamping with dogs can be cheaper than hotels. But beware that glamping costs can vary wildly – sometimes pricier than a hotel stay. For basic tent pitches at sites across the UK, search on Pitchup opens in new tab , Hipcamp opens in new tab and Campsites.co.uk opens in new tab .

At Hillcroft Park opens in new tab in Ullswater, Cumbria, camping costs from £36 per night, and there’s also glamping, from £65 per night. There’s loads of walks close-by and the park has rave reviews online, stating that it’s super clean and way better than expected.

Hostels and bunkhouses

According to The Independent Hostel Guide opens in new tab , there are more than 100 hostels and bunkhouses across the UK that allow dogs. Mid Wales Bunkhouse opens in new tab , for example, in the rural town of Rhayader, close to the Elan Valley, has a bell tent, camping and stunning natural garden, costing from £25 per person, per night.

Free and low cost dog-friendly activities

Here’s the thing – the best things to do with a dog are often free or not too pricey. Think: hangouts on beaches, hikes on coastal paths and countryside trails, visits to national parks and meandering through cities, towns and villages. Your dog isn’t worried about spending money, so neither should you be. As the old saying goes, the best things in life are free. You don’t have to break the bank to create extra special memories with your dog.

How to plan a budget dog-friendly holiday

Seek out less popular spots – step off the beaten track and discover locations that aren’t on the usual tourist trails, because they will be much less expensive than popular places that attract throngs of visitors. If you want to head to more popular areas, look for accommodation and activities in smaller villages, which may be a bit cheaper. Caravan parks and hostels are your new BFF.

The bottom line: cheap dog-friendly holidays in the UK

An affordable, dog-friendly holiday in the UK is in grasp – choose the right type of accommodation for your budget, travel during off-peak times and focus on free activities: outdoor picnics, walkies and early nights snuggled up in bed.

Frequently asked questions

Where to visit in the UK with a dog?

You can visit anywhere in the UK with a dog. Hone in on what you want from the holiday. Time outside? Chilling out in a new location? Is it more about the property than the surroundings? Once you’ve figured that out, it’s time to hunt for bargain accommodation.

Are dog-friendly holidays more expensive?

Yes and no. Dog-friendly holidays can have extra costs involved – such as pet cleaning fees in hotels etc – but going away without your dog can mean paying for kennels or pet sitters. You might even find yourself drawn to cheaper activities when you’re with your dog – long walks followed by cosy evenings in a holiday cottage, for example.

Can I leave my dog alone in a hotel room?

Rules vary. Some hotels allow dogs to stay in your room while you go out, some don’t allow dogs to be alone in your room at all. Always check with the specific hotel.





