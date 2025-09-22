“You don’t get it. I know you love your dog, but nothing feels like the love you have for your baby.”

I could feel my heart breaking. I wanted to cry.

My friend and I were having dinner and chatting about life and love and kids and the fact that I don’t have any. I don’t think she meant to hurt me; she just doesn’t want me to go through life and never experience the kind of devotion she has for the humans she birthed. I get it. I want that kind of all-consuming love, too. I want to feel all the emotions I possibly can while I’m living this short life.

But my friend doesn’t even like dogs – I know, I know – and so therefore will never know the rush of love I feel as I cradle my rescue dog Lucy’s head in my hands and stroke her face. The warmth in my body as she lifts her paw to request more scritches or the utter contentment of our morning snuggles, her body squished into mine, the tip of her nose touching the tip of mine. Or the journey we’ve been on – how watching her transform from a nervous creature who jumped at every sound to the most loving, happy girl. All because my husband and I made her feel safe and nurtured. I am crying as I type this – if that’s not love, then I don’t know what love is…