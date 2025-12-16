Embarking on a New Year’s fitness kick and planning on upping your running game? I can relate. Luckily, my dog Sherlock loves to come running with me – in fact, if we don’t go for regular jogs, he’s a very grumpy boy indeed. Now, I don’t know about you, but if I don’t take time to do a 15-minute post-run stretch, I’m left feeling like a creaky old witch all day, which got me thinking – should my dog be stretching, too? He’s already a bit stiff, thanks to an injury he sustained as a puppy, so should he be indulging in a spot of Doga with Adrienne?

Research shows opens in new tab that assisted stretching and range of motion exercises can be beneficial in canine rehabilitation, but what about in healthy dogs who love an energetic 5km? Or do they instinctively stretch themselves? And how about giving our furry athletes a little massage after a run? Canine massage therapy opens in new tab is known to reduce myofascial and musculoskeletal pain, so I spoke to a couple of veterinary physiotherapists to learn more.

Main Takeaways Dogs benefit from gentle pre- and post-run walks to reduce injury risk and post-exercise soreness.

Passive stretching and massage can help some dogs, but only when guided by a vet or veterinary physio – done wrong, they can cause harm.

Every dog’s body is different; stop immediately if they show discomfort and avoid one-size-fits-all routines.

Do dogs need to warm up and cool down when going for a run?

I always do a dynamic warm-up at home before setting out for a run with Sherlock, but I’ve never considered the fact that he might need to do one too. But it turns out that dogs should be warming up before any faster activity, according to Fliss Parris opens in new tab , a veterinary physiotherapist and hydrotherapist at The Canine Rehab Co opens in new tab .

“A gradual warm-up before a run increases blood flow and muscle temperature, which enables the muscles to be more elastic and flexible, helping your dog to move more freely,” explains Fliss. “This will reduce injury risk to the muscles and ligaments that support your dog’s frame, as well as reducing the risk of strains and overload injuries. A warm-up helps your dog to recruit the correct muscles, reducing compensations and improving their balance and coordination.”

And what about a cool-down? “Just like us, dogs are more likely to develop delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) if they don’t cool down or stretch after exercising,” advises Liv Randell, an IMSc veterinary physiotherapist at Surrey Hills Veterinary Physiotherapy. opens in new tab Don’t worry, though, you don’t need to put your dog down in front of a YouTube warm-up video to prime them for a run. Randell says that 5–10 minutes of walking at a good pace is ideal for both a warm-up and a cool-down. Phew.

Can passive stretching benefit dogs who love to run?

Fliss says that there are two types of stretching when it comes to dogs – passive (where we move our dog’s limbs to stretch them) and active (when they stretch themselves during movement, for example, the classic downward dog). FYI, taking your dog for a pre-run warm-up walk is also a form of active stretching. While dogs can benefit from passive stretching, it’s not something pet parents should be doing without proper guidance.

“Passive stretching should only be done after consulting a professional and being taught the correct techniques,” warns Parris. “Doing so otherwise could cause unintentional harm or exacerbate a joint or soft tissue problem.”

How long should dogs stretch for?

This depends on the individual dog – their body and health status will determine this, so always speak to an expert before passively stretching your dog. However, Liv says that a short session of just a few minutes is often enough for massaging or stretching.

Can you over-stretch a dog or cause injury?

Yes, which is why it’s so important to consult a professional before passively stretching your dog. “Dogs vary hugely in natural flexibility depending on breed, age, activity level and previous injuries, so a ‘one-size-fits-all’ stretch can easily push a joint or muscle beyond a safe range,” says Liv. “There’s also a technique factor – forcing a limb, twisting slightly off-line, holding too long, or using a bouncy/ballistic approach can overload muscle fibres and tendons, leading to micro-tears, strain or increased inflammation.”

She also warns that many dogs are stoic, which means they won’t display any obvious signs that we’re going too hard on the stretch, leading to pain or soreness afterwards.

When should you avoid stretching dogs?

“If a dog has underlying issues such as arthritis, hip/elbow dysplasia, spinal pain, muscle imbalance or scar tissue, a stretch that looks gentle can place extra strain on already compromised structures,” warns Liv. So, even if you’ve been prescribed stretches for your dog in the past, always check in with your vet or vet physio to make sure they’re still safe to do.

What about post-run massages for dogs?

How good does a massage feel when your limbs are stiff and aching after a long run? Reckon dogs feel the same? I often give my Sherlock a mini thigh massage when he’s resting, and while he sometimes initially looks at me like, “Human, what are you doing?” – he soon settles down and relaxes. But is this actually beneficial, or is my moonlighting as an amateur masseuse at best, a waste of time, and at worst, harmful? Liv tells me that a post-run massage can be good for some dogs, so long as it’s gentle and your dog’s happy with it.

“Light massage may help a dog wind down after exercise, support comfort, and reduce mild post-run tightness by encouraging relaxation and circulation,” she says. “However, it isn’t appropriate for every dog, particularly if there’s an underlying injury, pain, heat or swelling in a limb, or a known musculoskeletal condition that hasn’t been assessed.”

While it’s best to consult a professional before turning your home into a dog spa, Randell says it’s safe to try gentle, calming strokes in long, slow movements that follow the direction of the fur and the shape of the muscle. “This is often referred to as light ‘effleurage’, and works well over larger muscle groups such as the shoulders, back and hind quarters,” she adds. “However, the aim should be relaxation rather than working out knots, so deep pressure, digging with thumbs or vigorous rubbing should be avoided.”

Signs of discomfort when stretching or massaging your dog

While we can’t ask dogs if the pressure’s OK when massaging or doing prescribed stretches with them, we absolutely should be watching closely for any signs of discomfort or pain. Liv tells me that these include the following:

Reluctance to perform the stretch or actively pulling away.

Tensing or flinching.

Turning the head to watch your hand.

Changes in facial expression, such as widening eyes, flattening the ears, turning the ears backwards, curling the lip or lip licking.

Snarling, growling or vocalising with squeaking, squealing, grumbling or yelping.

Frequently asked questions

Do dogs naturally stretch enough on their own?

Many dogs will instinctively stretch as much as they need to, so you might notice your dog slipping into downward dog more after a run. However, some dogs may need assistance, so speak to your vet if you think this might be the case with yours.

What’s the difference between the downward dog stretch and the ‘play bow’?

Ah, the downward dog stretch. You know the one; it’s where you involuntarily utter, “Biiiiiiiiig stretch”. This usually occurs when your dog needs a rejuvenation stretch after resting, as a way of saying “Hello” when you return home, in anticipation of a walk, or simply because your dog’s ageing and needs to stretch their stiffening body more. While it looks very similar to the play bow, the play bow is faster and bouncier, and a way of telling you or another dog that they’re ready to have fun and frolic.

Should we treat puppies or senior dogs differently when it comes to stretching?

Approach with care when considering stretching younger or older dogs. “Stretching should generally be avoided in puppies unless specifically advised by a vet or vet physiotherapist,” cautions Liv. “Their musculoskeletal system isn’t fully developed – their bones are softer and their growth plates are still developing – which means inappropriate stretching could risk injury.”

As for pooch pensioners? “While stretching can be beneficial for older dogs, they have less collagen, which makes soft tissues less elastic and easier to overstretch or injure if techniques aren’t performed correctly,” says Liv. Speak to your vet before attempting passive stretching with any dog, but especially with senior good boys and girls.

