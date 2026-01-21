Since the age you were able to start an independent morning bathroom routine, your mum has been warning you not to stick cotton buds in your ears. And if she didn’t, Lena Dunham’s cautionary tale opens in new tab in season 2 of Girls should have tipped you off. Humans have found better, healthier ways to take care of our ears, and it’s time you start treating your dogs’ ears with the same careful, safe attention.

Some lucky pups have naturally healthy ears that require little to no maintenance, but many breeds might need a little help. If you notice that your dog has an excess build-up of dirt, wax or debris during your regular ear massages, you might wonder if your dog’s ears need to be cleaned. The answer: yes. Ear irritation and infections caused by this build-up are relatively common in dogs because of the shape of their ears, so providing your pup with regular at-home ear cleaning may help keep them healthy.

While ear cleanings can contribute to your dog’s overall health, over-cleaning can cause more harm than good. It’s best to perform ear cleaning only as needed (unless directed otherwise by your vet), so familiarise yourself with the appearance of your dog’s healthy, clean ears and consult your vet for anything that seems unusual.

You don’t need a lot of tools to clean your dog’s ears at home. This can be messy work, so find an easy-to-clean surface or put a blanket or towel under your dog.

OK, how exactly do you clean your dog’s ears? Let’s be honest: it might feel like a weird thing to do, so it is important to practice with your pup before attempting to do any actual cleaning. Some dogs may happily sit in your lap, but others could require restraint.

Small animal vet Siân Burwood talks us through how she advises pet parents to clean ears:

Ear cleaning is often easier with two people, one of you to do the cleaning but the other to provide cuddles and distraction.

Using a licky mat or Kong together with a fish or meat paste can help develop positive associations and keep your dog’s attention firmly fixed elsewhere.

Rub the ears to get your dog used to you in this area. Lift the ear flap and move any fur out of the way.

The dog’s ear canal is the shape of a capital L. Insert the nozzle of the ear wash solution into the vertical part of the canal, starting at the lowest point where the flap meets the skull.

Flood the canal with a generous amount of cleaning solution.

Keep hold of the ear flap (it straightens the canal and stops them shaking it all out) and give the canal a good massage from the back of the ear. You’ll hear a squelchy noise and your dog may lean into your hand making happy noises.

Use a big ball of loose cotton wool and your index finger to wipe out the cleaner from the canal. You can be more vigorous than you think, but back off if your dog seems sore. I would expect to be able to get my entire index finger down the healthy canal of a large breed dog like a Labrador!

Dog ear-cleaning solutions

Most vets carry ear cleaning solutions, so consult yours for a safe vet-approved ear wash. If they don’t have them in stock, your vet will be able to provide you with safe and healthy recommendations for your dog. Due to the possibility of ear infections, it’s best not to use a DIY ear-washing solution without consulting your vet first. Ears are incredibly sensitive and require mild solutions, so don’t consider using vinegar, hydrogen peroxide or alcohol on your dog’s ears, which could cause painful irritation.

If you need to apply prescription ear medication provided by your vet, you’ll find that ear medications are most effective when placed in a clean ear rather than applied on top of ear wax or other debris. Follow your vet�’s instructions on how to apply and whether your dog needs their ears cleaned before you apply medications to them.

Preventing ear infections

Routine cleaning of your dog’s ears can be a powerful tool in preventing ear infections for those dogs most susceptible to it. An interesting note is that dogs have many more ear problems than cats. Dogs with heavy, floppy ears tend to have the most issues with ear infections. Certain dog breeds with lots of hair in and around the ear canal may also be more prone to developing ear infections.

Besides genetic factors, lifestyle also plays a role. Dogs who spend lots of time in the water are prone to developing ear infections, among other conditions like limber tail. Vets also find that dogs with skin allergies may experience ear infections as part of the allergy, and for many dogs ear infections are the only signs of skin allergy.

Airflow is important to maintaining a healthy ear. Having lots of fur at the ear canal opening reduces airflow into the ear, so talk with your vet if you think this might be an issue and if you need your groomer to pluck the excess out.

When you shouldn’t do at-home ear cleaning

Ask your vet if at-home ear cleaning would be helpful for your dog. Your vet may recommend a thorough ear exam under sedation if they find problems with your dog’s ears beyond mild build-up or if they cannot get the answers they need when your dog is awake . There are several reasons why a vet may make this recommendation:

A dog that will not allow thorough cleaning of heavy build-up while awake.

Suspected foreign body such as plant material inside the ear canal.

To check the ear drum.

If unusual ear infection is suspected, t he vet may need to collect samples from the ear for cytology or culture.

Signs of possible ear infection in dogs include redness, scabs, rash, crust, moisture or other discharge in the ear canal, along with any strong odour. If your dog typically enjoys having their ears rubbed and suddenly pulls away or shows signs of pain, reach out to your vet before attempting anything at home.

If you suspect your dog has an ear infection or if you feel uncomfortable cleaning your dog’s ears, seek vet assistance immediately.



This information is not meant to be a substitute for veterinary care. Always follow the instructions provided by your vet.