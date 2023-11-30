9 of the Best Dog Grooming Products
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes
Does your dog have a grooming routine? They should. But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be as high-maintenance as yours. Regular DIY upkeep helps to keep your pup looking slick from head to toe between professional grooming appointments. And it takes just a few minutes each week to boost their oral hygiene, coat health and more. Don’t know where to start? Experts recommend grabbing a brush.
Ani Corless, owner of New York salon Luxury Groomeropens in new tab, advises: “Brush and comb your pet regularly – at least once a week and possibly more frequently depending on your dog’s coat type and length, breed and level of shedding.” She also recommends wiping their paws daily to keep them clean from pavement dirt and debris. (If your dog has allergies, wiping their face after a walk can help remove allergens, too.)
From hypoallergenic shampoo to vet-trusted toothpaste, here’s everything you need to get your dog looking (and smelling) their best.
Liza Darwin
Liza Darwin is a writer and brand strategist. She has contributed to NYLON, Refinery29, Vogue, The Guardian, Vice, and Elle, and co-founded the news platform Clover Letter. She lives in Brooklyn with her two dogs, Montie and Hopper, and cat, Tiger.
