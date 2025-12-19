When I first adopted my rescue dog Nigel, he clearly missed his pack. An abandoned hunting dog used to being surrounded by other dogs, he settled into his new home surprisingly well, embracing everything from a comfy spot on the sofa to all the exciting new smells of London (abandoned fried chicken being his favourite). But despite adapting quickly, our walks revealed a challenge: he expected every dog to be his friend and grew frustrated when we didn’t meet a willing playmate.

Regular pack walks helped massively, giving him a safe, structured way to socialise. There was still one thing, though – Nigel’s tendency to react to certain, specific dog breeds. For some reason, French Bulldogs and Bull breeds in general seem to trigger something in him that others didn’t. His body language would shift, and he’d occasionally bark or lunge.

When I started to look into the phenomenon of breed-specific reactivity, I found I wasn’t alone. Countless other dog parents have reported either their dog being on the receiving end of seemingly unprovoked reactivity, while others were searching for answers as to why their dog seemed to ‘hate’ certain breeds despite no obvious past trauma or bad experience.

If you fall into either of these camps, VSA certified professional dog trainer and behavioural specialist Amelia Steele opens in new tab and clinical animal behaviourist Emily Birch opens in new tab both believe there are things happening in your dog’s brain that could explain what’s going on.

Main Takeaways Dogs don’t recognise breeds, but they do react to specific physical traits, scents and movement patterns.

Breed-specific reactivity is often shaped by early experiences, socialisation gaps or past negative encounters.

With the right training, distance management and professional support, this type of reactivity is manageable.

Why do dogs react differently to certain breeds?

While dogs aren’t able to register and categorise different breeds like humans can, there are certain characteristics that they pick up on, according to Amelia.

“Dogs are excellent at picking up patterns, and while there’s no evidence that they can distinguish between breeds specifically, they will be able to recognise specific features. So when dogs are reactive to a specific breed or appearance type, it’s usually those patterns the dog is recognising,” she explains.

Some of those features include sticking up ears and whether a dog is large or small, as well as their scent. Emily adds that older dogs, medications and hormones can all contribute to a dog smelling different, which could cause your dog to be suspicious.

Just like humans, if a dog is appearing to show poor social skills or confrontational body language, it can cause a negative reaction. And some breeds have innate characteristics that make them especially hard to read. This includes flat-faced breeds such as Pugs and French Bulldogs, as well as other brachycephalic breeds, which Amelia says many dogs struggle with due to their face formation and lack of tail.

“Typically, dogs will use very subtle signals to communicate to other dogs that they’re not a threat, but that’s much harder for dogs to do when their face is flat or they have excessive wrinkles around their face,” she explains.

“A squashed face can look like a snarling face to another dog, while black dogs aren’t able to be clearly seen facially by other dogs,” Emily elaborates. “Some breeds also move differently and others have been bred to fixate and be very staring whereas others can’t breathe easily so sound very different.”

Amelia points out that the most simple explanation as to why your dog might react to one breed and not others is that they’ve had a bad experience. “Dogs form associations extremely well and it’s hard to see what they’re taking on board during a negative encounter,” she says, adding that a dog who was attacked by – or even had a bad experience with – a German Shepherd may become fearful of dogs with pointy ears in general as well as the specific breed.

What’s actually happening in your dog’s brain?

There’s a bit of nature versus nurture going on when it comes to why your dog may react to particular breeds.

Emily says that there’s an element of evolution to dogs reacting to things they interpret as suspicious or potentially harmful, explaining that mammals’ ability to generalise and work out patterns is historically needed to survive in the wild.

“If you’re a wild dog you need to know the shape, smell and sound of a predator like a lion as they can kill you, so that is fairly innate,” she says.

Both Emily and Amelia stress the importance of early socialisation when it comes to getting your dog comfortable around potentially hard to read breeds.

“Puppies have a sensitive phase that lasts up until around 16 weeks old,” Amelia says. “Anything that they’ve not been exposed to in that time, is more likely to be perceived as a threat, so if a dog hasn’t ever met a brachy breed in that time, they’re much more likely to be reactive towards them!”

Emily adds that “it isn’t a case of meeting lots and lots of dogs and breeds, but more a case of having a number of good experiences and exposure to different things”, stressing the importance of choosing a responsible breeder if you’re buying as opposed to adopting a dog.

Which breeds most commonly trigger reactions?

There are a number of breeds that commonly trigger reactions.

Flat-faced breeds. The likes of French Bulldogs, Pugs and Boxers may be hard to read due to their distinctive breathing, flat faces and lack of tail. Without being able to suss out their body language, many dogs can react to these breeds.

Bull breeds. Staffies, American Bullies and Pit Bull Terriers are another breed that many people report their dogs react to, despite there being nothing inherent in their body language according to Amelia.

She says there are other things that could play into why your dog reacts to these breeds though. “For example, how popular they are in your area could influence your dog’s perception of them. They can also be large and muscular dogs, which could be scary for more nervous or otherwise reactive dogs.”

Emily adds that sadly many Bully breeds are stereotyped, which creates a stigma and human anxiety that our dogs could pick up on. “If every time they come across a certain breed their handler yanks them away and leaves them, it can contribute to the dog worrying about that breed,” she explains.

While Amelia points out that in general reactivity is “more down to the individual and their experiences and needs, rather than the breed as a whole”, both her and Emily note that Sighthounds such as Whippets will often react to smaller dogs or prey animals, as they have traditionally been bred to chase.

Emily says that they are “more likely to chase, become over aroused and possibly aggressive with small fast-running breeds that might scream if chased as the situation starts to mirror a predator/prey sequence”.

Understanding the difference between reactivity and aggression

As a pet parent, it can be difficult to know if your dog is showing aggression or reactivity, and it often feels overwhelming and stressful if your walks can quickly descend into barking and lunging at other dogs.

Amelia encourages an approach that looks less at labels and more at specific behaviours in your dog, but has a general rule of thumb. “Reactivity is typically vocalisation, sometimes paired with pulling or lunging, but the dog is not attempting to or causing harm to another animal or person,” she says. “Whereas I consider aggression an attempt to cause harm, so attempting to (or succeeding at) biting or causing damage.”

Aggression tends to come from fear and your dog’s attempt to keep themself safe as a last resort, which Amelia explains is why having appropriate training and a plan to keep your dog safe and avoid escalation is so important.

“If you are concerned about aggression, it’s important to speak to a qualified behaviourist who can help you understand and address the issue. Remember that not everyone who works with aggressive dogs is actually qualified to do so, so check for certifications with an organisation that prioritises modern, ethical training,” she recommends.

How to manage breed-specific reactivity

While reactivity is a complex issue that often requires a specific look at your dog’s personal triggers and behaviour, Amelia has a few tips to get started if you’ve noticed breed-specific reactivity.

She encourages a proactive approach. “If you know your dog is reactive to French Bulldogs and you see one coming, create some space well before the dog approaches and let your dog watch from a safe distance.”

If your dog isn’t at the stage where they can watch yet, Amelia recommends using distraction techniques such as high-value treats or engaging them with a favourite toy. “Remember that the first step is just breaking the pattern. If your dog expects to react, that’s exactly what they’ll do!”

Safety tips for walks and park visits

More and more, dog parents are becoming great advocates for their dogs, whether it’s through lead covers and awareness indicators to let other people know they need space, or verbal communication.

If you’re worried about your dog reacting to other breeds when you’re out walking, Emily stresses it’s important not to be ‘breedest’, which might rub people up the wrong way, and instead to simply explain that you’re training your dog.

Amelia advises a polite but clear approach, letting other dog parents know exactly what you need from them. “I’ll say something like, ‘Can you call your dog away, my dog isn’t good with other dogs’. It’s important to offer exactly what you’d like as lots of people won’t understand the needs of a reactive dog, so just saying ‘He’s not friendly’ or ‘She’s nervous’ won’t always mean anything to someone who has a friendly dog.”

If you’re worried about your dog snapping or biting, a muzzle – when used ethically – can be a helpful tool to keep everyone safe and signal to others that your dog needs space.

Emily points out that under the Dangerous Dogs Act a dog only has to be deemed as dangerously out of control for it to be an offence, while Amelia recommends seeking help before you need it.

“Reactivity training requires quite a lot of adjustments to your daily walk and needs a consistent training plan in order to be successful,” she says. “Trying to work through it with quick tips and tricks can leave huge gaps in your training which could lead you to getting stuck or even ending up with worse reactivity. The sooner you can seek help, the easier your training will be in the long run. But remember to look for a force-free certified trainer!”

You should also consider how you can give your dog the best possible chance at succeeding, which may mean avoiding a popular park if you know there will be dogs there that may trigger a reaction, or choosing times that are less busy than usual.

The bottom line: why your dog only reacts to certain breeds

While having a dog with an aversion to certain breeds can be stressful, it doesn’t make them a ‘bad’ dog. Equally, responsibly bred dogs shouldn’t be stigmatised for being more likely to elicit a reaction than others. With patience, understanding and the right tools, the phenomenon is manageable and could even turn into a rewarding training project for you and your dog.