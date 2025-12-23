What is a Stooge Dog? (And Does Your Reactive Pup Need One?)

You may not have heard of them before, but stooge dogs are possibly one of a dog trainer’s best-kept secrets and are widely regarded as being beneficial in controlled training scenarios, particularly for dogs who need a little extra support, confidence or reassurance. These reliable, impeccably trained dogs possess neutral temperaments and might just be the best buddy that your fearful or reactive pup needs to hang out with during their next training session.

Main Takeaways Stooge dogs are carefully selected, highly trained dogs used by professionals to support reactive, fearful or nervous dogs in controlled training sessions.

They help dogs learn calm behaviour through predictable, sub-threshold exposure, improving confidence, social skills and emotional responses.

Stooge dog work should always be guided by a qualified, force-free trainer who prioritises the welfare of both dogs involved.

What exactly is a stooge dog

So what exactly is a stooge dog? Let’s clear up some of the basics. Firstly, it’s important to understand that training sessions involving stooge dogs are not the same as regular dog socialisation. A lot more thought, planning and preparation go into using a stooge dog to ensure a calm and safe environment for everyone involved.

A ‘stooge dog’ is a calm, well-trained dog often used during professional training sessions to help other dogs learn social skills or to aid with reactivity and fear-based concerns. It’s worth noting that sometimes a stooge is referred to as a toy dog opens in new tab , which works in the same way as a stooge dog by building up confidence with nervous and reactive dogs.

Claire Stallard, behaviour and welfare specialist at national pet charity Blue Cross opens in new tab , explains: “Dog behaviourists and trainers use ‘stooge dogs’ to assist with rehabilitation work, and we often use them to help dogs in our rehoming centres here at Blue Cross. They are used in a variety of situations, for example, to help a dog practise polite greetings, remain calm in the presence of other dogs/distractions, or feel less afraid and anxious.

“Stooge dogs should be calm, well-socialised and comfortable working around unfamiliar dogs, and they should never be placed at risk. The distance and duration of a session should always be carefully controlled by the trainer, and regular breaks should always be given to both dogs,” she says.

“During training sessions, it’s important that the well-being of both dogs is the top priority, and the trainer must be able to assess how both dogs are feeling and adjust or end the session if need be. Using stooge dogs appropriately can be extremely valuable in helping improve a dog’s behaviour, as long as the dog’s behaviour issue is well understood, and the welfare of both dogs is considered at all times.”

How stooge dogs could help your reactive or nervous dog

If you have a dog who is nervous, reactive or fearful, then there are some ways that stooge dogs could help their confidence. “Stooge dogs can help reactive dogs practice their training in a safe environment and develop their skills, as well as build up a bank of positive experiences to grow their confidence,” says accredited dog trainer Melissa Bowles opens in new tab .

“Good reactivity training involves lots of sub-threshold exposure. This is where the dog can see their trigger, but isn’t actively reacting to it, as when the dog does react, they are in a state of stress, which impairs their ability to learn. That’s not to say reactions will never happen, but most of the time, the client’s reactive dog should feel as calm as possible. Part of working with a stooge dog can be looking at what to do when your dog reacts.”

So, how do you handle that as a dog guardian? Melissa explains that stooge dog sessions may involve some distance work from the stooge dog at first, but as you progress, the stooge dog’s distance should decrease. The specific training activities set up during a session with stooge dogs differ depending on the dog; for example, many dogs benefit from pattern games.

“Pattern games provide an element of predictability,” says Melissa. “For anxious dogs, the sight of another dog may be anxiety-inducing as they aren’t sure what will happen. There is uncertainty, and so the anxious dog utilises distance creation behaviours. such as lunging or barking, to get the potentially scary thing to go away. By working on pattern games around the sight of dogs, we provide predictability. Long-term, this changes the emotional state around the sight of dogs, therefore changing the behaviour that is offered.”

A simple example of an effective pattern game with the support of a neutral stooge is the ‘123 method’. This involves taking three steps, counting: one, two, three, and on the third step, your dog gets a reward. When practised over time, this builds the anticipation of a reward and keeps the dog's engagement firmly on you, rather than any other dog in the vicinity. By building this level of predictability, we can take some of the anxiety out of the equation.

Having a stooge dog present during training can be beneficial to teaching social skills and offer dogs the opportunity to practice reading dog body language, and learn appropriate greetings or boundaries, without the pressure of unpredictable interactions. It’s not just your dog who will benefit, though, as these sessions can also improve your skill development, allowing you to practice handling techniques in a controlled environment with expert guidance.

What makes a good stooge dog?

Not every dog will make a good stooge dog, and that’s OK! Much like people, dogs all have their own personality traits and temperaments. So what qualities must a stooge dog possess to be of genuine help in a training session?

“When working with a stooge dog, the first, and most vital thing to be sure of, is that the stooge dog is confident and neutral to other dogs. They are there to actively show and display good behaviours, and to help other dogs overcome behaviours that they find fearful, threatening, or cause them additional stress and anxiety,” says James Hare opens in new tab , IMDT dog trainer.

Typically, a reliable stooge dog will have the following traits:

A calm, stable temperament.

Well-trained and responsive to the handler.

Non-reactive to other dogs, and doesn’t engage or provoke.

Displays neutral body language.

Well-socialised but not over-enthusiastic.

Comfortable in different environments, to ensure consistency regardless of location.

Dog trainers will often use their own dog as a stooge dog during select sessions, as they are more confident in their behavioural traits and history. James explains: “I have used my own dog for many stooge sessions with clients. I have trained him to be ‘with me’ when we are working, and he is neutral to other dogs and other people. Knowing that I have taught my dog these qualities over time means it is instantly one less thing to consider when it comes to working with stooge dogs.”

However, James adds that it is important for dog trainers to ensure that they have another staff member on hand for additional support during these types of sessions. “I always ask for an extra pair of hands from someone I know and trust, and who can help me. This allows me to monitor the body language of both dogs at all times and to safely assess the space we have between us. I can then give clear and precise instructions to both parties when required.”

What to expect in a stooge dog session

Taking your dog to a training session involving a stooge dog might feel a bit daunting at first, but a reputable dog trainer will be able to guide you through the process and advise you of what to expect before you arrive. Stooge dogs are commonly used for gradual exposure therapy. Melissa says there are three slightly different stooge dog approaches that she typically uses in her dog training, and she utilises them in different ways, depending on each dog’s requirements.

Distance stooge dogs are normally used when assessing a new reactive dog. These dogs are normally presented at a distance and help us understand the emotional root of the dog’s reactivity, what techniques to utilise, and how to set up the training so that the client’s reactive dog feels as safe and secure as possible.

Close-proximity stooge dogs are used when we are looking at building the client’s reactive dog’s confidence and skills with scenarios such as walking past another dog at close range or doing some parallel walking.

Social skills stooge dogs are helpful for a dog who is looking to build their skills with greetings, polite play or even just being relaxed and off-lead with another dog.

Melissa believes that stooge dogs can play a beneficial role in the dog’s lives, explaining: “Many of the reactive dogs who come through to us develop friendships with some of the stooge dogs. They then can head out on walks together where the stooge dog acts as a social buffer, allowing the reactive dog to better handle dog or human interactions as well as building confidence, resilience, and social skills.” And this sounds like a beautiful thing to us!

Is a stooge dog right for your dog?

When deciding whether to take your dog to training sessions involving a stooge dog, it is important to consult with qualified dog trainers who can best assess your dog and all of their behavioural and personality traits to see if they are a good fit.

Some key signs that your dog might benefit from working with a stooge dog include:

Your dog displays signs of fear, reactivity or aggression around other dogs. Whether this stems from past experiences, such as dog-on-dog attacks or other underlying issues, a qualified dog trainer and behavioural expert will be able to help.

Your dog displays signs of excessive energy or hyperactivity around other dogs, such as excessive barking or lunging, possibly linked to low impulse control and over-arousal.

Your dog tries to bolt or escape from other dogs when encountering them, typically known as the flight response.

You feel the need for additional support to ensure that your dog’s walks become more enjoyable and to gain a better skillset to enable better management as a pet parent.

The bottom line: what is a stooge dog?

Now you know what a stooge dog is and how they are used, the only thing that’s left to do is to explore opportunities in your local area and find the very best trainer for your pup. Don’t rush any decisions, and be sure to look for fully certified dog trainers with proven experience in their field.

Many dog trainers offer meet-and-greet appointments, giving you a chance to learn more about them and their methods before fully committing to a block of sessions. So, whatever your dog’s situation, and how impossible things may seem at times, rest assured that there’s always someone out there to help your pup become the happiest, most confident, waggy-tailed version of themself.