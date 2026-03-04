Spring always marks a reset; there’s new life in the fields, new leaves on the trees, new flowers on the ground... That’s on top of 2026 already being a ‘reset year’. If you’re feeling like you’re in a bit of a training rut with your dog, what better time is there for a fresh start?

See, in numerology and cyclical systems, 2026 marks year one of a nine-year cycle. This is a phase associated with initiation, identity, courage and creation. It represents the beginning of something new – not in a dramatic way, but quietly; like the way that seasons shift beneath our feet before we consciously register the change.

Before you roll your eyes and assume that this is all a bit ‘woo woo’, it’s not. It’s also not about having a perfectly behaved canine companion by summer. Resetting your training relationship with your dog is not about wiping the slate clean or treating the past year as something that needs to be erased. And it is certainly not about placing more pressure on yourself to finally Get It Right.

From a holistic behaviour perspective, a reset is simply an invitation. It is an opportunity to pause long enough to notice what has been working, what has been quietly fraying at the edges, and how you want to move forward. That’s moving forward with your dog, rather than in opposition to them. For many guardians, and for many dogs, that invitation could not be more timely.

The rise of impossible standards

Over the past few years, there has been a subtle but persistent escalation in expectations around having a dog. The modern dog is often expected to walk perfectly on a loose lead in busy environments, greet politely, settle on cue in stimulating spaces, recall instantly, socialise appropriately and integrate seamlessly into increasingly complex human lifestyles. Honestly, dogs have it tough! And while none of these goals are inherently unreasonable, when they’re layered together and fuelled by comparison culture (thanks Instagram), they can transform companionship into performance.

What I see repeatedly in my work as an ethical animal behaviourist is not a lack of care or commitment from dog parents. It is fatigue. Guardians who love their dogs deeply but feel as though they are constantly managing, correcting, researching, adjusting and trying to stay ahead of potential problems. They attend classes, invest in enrichment, follow multiple trainers online, and still can often carry a quiet sense that they are falling short. Information overload, guilt and a very busy life. Your relationship with your dog can begin to feel like a project – something to optimise rather than connect with.

So, a reset year?

A reset year offers an alternative lens. Rather than asking, “How do I push harder?” it asks, “Is this direction what we need?” That distinction matters. Pushing harder assumes the current strategy is correct and simply requires more effort. Alignment requires reflection. It acknowledges that sometimes the strain we feel is not due to insufficient commitment but to misdirected energy.

In cyclical systems, a year one phase is associated with identity. Applied to life with dogs, that invites a different question altogether: who do you want to be within this relationship? Not “What behaviours do you want to stop” or “What goals do you want to achieve”.

Instead, think about who you want to show up as for your dog? Calm? Clear? Consistent? Less reactive? More compassionate, towards your dog and yourself? Identity shapes action more sustainably than pressure ever will.

How to go about it

1. Less is sometimes more

Many resets begin in the most practical of places: routine. Has your daily routine with your dog been formed by what you feel is expected? Two walks a day, structured training sessions, multiple enrichment sessions a week, socialisation, decompression time, maybe even learning new sports or advanced training skills?

While all of these things can bring joy to your relationship for your dog – and can provide them with lots of entertainment – sometimes, less is more! In reality, life fluctuates. Work intensifies. Health issues occur. Family responsibilities come and go. Energy levels rise and fall. When routines are designed around peak capacity rather than average capacity, then they will inevitably collapse under the strain.

And if that collapse comes, it’s often accompanied by guilt. Suddenly, walks feel rushed. Enrichment becomes sporadic. Training loses consistency. Resentment can creep in – not toward the dog, but toward the pressure of maintaining a standard that no longer fits. A reset does not demand that you do more. In many cases, it asks you to simplify. What can you maintain even during your most stressful weeks? What genuinely supports your dog’s nervous system, rather than overstimulating it in the name of fulfilment?

2. Comparison will get you nowhere

Comparison is another we need to reframe in terms of its value in our life with our dogs and our own mental well-being. Social media has amplified an image of what a ‘good dog’ looks like, often presented with polished images, idyllic trips away, and perfect plates of food. But there’s never any context or backstory. Who knows if that dog who has a perfect ‘sit / stay’ for photos is also a prolific bin-raider!

When behaviour goals are shaped primarily by what others showcase, satisfaction becomes elusive. There will always be another dog recalling faster, settling longer, walking more elegantly. But your dog might be the happiest of them all. A dog that appears ‘perfect’ behaviourally on screen could well be internally dysregulated – not thriving but coping.

3. Redefine ‘success’

Success looks different for everybody because everyone – and every dog – is different. Try shifting from practical checkpoints to more emotional ones. For example, success might look like fewer stress responses on walks rather than flawless loose-lead work. It might mean your dog recovering more quickly after seeing a trigger, or you feeling less tense as you step out the front door. It might mean enjoying each other’s company rather than having ticked off your training criteria for the week. While these emotional markers do not photograph as impressively, they are often far more meaningful. In a world of Instagram versus reality, prioritise an emotionally content reality.

4. Quiet the noise

Underlying much of this is a quiet fear of doing it wrong. Guardians frequently express anxiety about choosing the wrong trainer, the wrong method, the wrong tool or missing a critical developmental window. We are often hindered by more information, by access to more resources. Resetting in this context might involve narrowing your sources of input and selecting one or two trusted avenues of support rather than absorbing conflicting advice from every corner of the internet.

5. Give yourself a break

Perfectionism is perhaps the biggest pressure of all. It disguises itself as dedication, yet it often generates tension that travels straight down the lead. Dogs are remarkably attuned to subtle shifts in our own well-being. They notice physical tension, held breath, changes in our tone of voice. The aim is not flawless training; it is predictable kindness paired with clear, kind and fair boundaries.

Traditional resolutions often fail because they rely on us having sustained motivation and ideal circumstances. They hinge on statements like, “This is the year everything changes,” without accounting for the natural ebb and flow of energy and life events. A reset mindset is more flexible. It acknowledges that progress is rarely linear. Dogs do not carry yesterday’s imperfect session into today with resentment. They respond to what is happening now.

If 2026 symbolises initiation and identity, then perhaps its value lies not in dramatic overhauls but in steady reorientation. What if this year is less about fixing and more about refining? Less about adding and more about clarifying? The relationship you have with your dog is not a performance metric. It is a living system shaped by nervous systems, habits, environment, and mutual learning. Ultimately it’s about connection, it’s about trust.

Your dog does not need a grand reinvention to thrive. They need steadiness. They need clarity. They need the version of you who is present enough to notice what they are communicating and grounded enough to respond thoughtfully. If there is a reset available in 2026, it is not a clean slate but a conscious choice to build from where you are – informed by experience, with compassion, and guided by a clearer sense of who you want to be in your relationship with your dog.

That beginning does not require a calendar date. It simply requires a decision to move forward together with a little less pressure and a little more intention.