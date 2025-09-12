Halloween is on the way, and although this is a fun-filled time of spooktacular excitement, dogs can often find things a little too exciting and overwhelming. On Halloween night, there's much more noise to contend with than most dogs are familiar with – and, let’s be honest, even us humans find the constant doorbell cacophony a bit much sometimes.

That doorbell symphony constantly ringing, the strange sight of children and adults dressed in confusing costumes, and excited squeals filling the air can make for a pretty challenging experience (dogs and humans alike). Here’s how we can help our pups navigate this chaotic night of fun and frolics, whilst ensuring a safe and enjoyable night for all.

Pre-Halloween training

Making time for some pre-Halloween training is an excellent way to ensure that things run smoothly on the night (because nobody wants a meltdown – canine or human). We’ve got some top training tips from experts to help you understand exactly how to get started.

Introducing settle mats

IMDT (Institute of Modern Dog Trainers) dog trainer and behaviour modification expert James Hare opens in new tab suggests spending some time teaching your dog to ‘settle’ before the hustle and bustle of Halloween night arrives. A ‘settle’ mat, sometimes known as a ‘place’ marker, is simply a thin dog mat or even blanket that when directed to, your dog knows to calm down and chill out. Think of it as a safe haven in the midst of all the madness.