Does your dog look like they want to play with another dog, then suddenly snap at them? Or wag their tail while approaching someone, then bark and run away when they get close? It’s likely they’re feeling conflicted.

But what does it mean? Do you need to worry about it? And if it is becoming a bit of a problem, what can you do about it? Read on to find out expert answers to all your questions.

What does being ‘conflicted’ mean?

“Being conflicted means a dog is experiencing two competing feelings at the same time – for example, wanting to do something but also feeling nervous about it,” explains Sian Lawley-Rudd, ethical dog trainer and trauma-informed coach from Lavender Garden Animal Services opens in new tab . “It’s a push-pull moment where their emotions don’t match up, so they hesitate or show mixed signals.”

How can you tell if your dog’s feeling conflicted?

Hesitation is a big telltale sign to look out for. Your dog might: