“Always set your dog up to succeed. That means never making things difficult for them.”

This is one of the most important points on the training guide that London-based behaviourist Rima Chehlaoui, Even Better Dogs K9 Behaviour and Training opens in new tab , sends out to all her clients (me and my rescue dog Lucy among them). Because, despite our best intentions, Rima says she sees many of her clients inadvertently setting their dogs up to stumble on their training journeys – without meaning to, of course.

Main Takeaways Set your dog up for success by managing their environment – avoid expecting them to “just get it” or behave based on human logic.

Training takes time, patience, and consistency – dogs don’t generalise cues easily and need practice in a variety of settings with appropriate rewards.

Avoid unintentional mistakes like over-repeating cues or punishing recall – these can confuse your dog and weaken trust in your relationship.

Perhaps you’re doing it, too. Without knowing it, you could be reinforcing the exact behaviour that you’re trying to avoid or putting your dog in a situation they don’t know how to handle – even if you think they do. So, Rima and I put together a list of the common hurdles that pet parents accidentally put in the way that of their dog’s training goals, which can send them down the wrong track.

But don’t worry, it’s never too late to fix it – we’ve got plenty of expert tips and advice along the way. Let’s get into it.