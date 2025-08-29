When life (and a big move) took me out of the country for six months, my cat Kobe went to stay with my friends. It was incredibly hard parting ways with him but I knew he’d be in safe hands and ultimately get a little holiday of his own in their lovely house, complete with a garden for maximum bird-watching enjoyment. (He even ended up having a holiday romance with a local cat who would come into the garden and play with him.)

As my return to the UK neared, I began to wonder what it would be like when he saw me again. Was he missing me? Would he remember me? Would he remember me but resent me for abandoning him? How complex would his thoughts actually be on the matter?



If, like me, your algorithms like to serve you tear-jerking, heartwarming animal videos then you’ll have seen those compilations of dogs being reunited with their pet parents opens in new tab after they’ve been separated. And while I love watching them and crying at my phone, one thing I knew for certain is it was never going to be like that with a cat – I assumed Kobe would be indifferent at best and treat me like a total stranger at worst. I tried to tell myself that his reaction didn’t matter, as long as we were back together and he could settle back into my flat without too much stress or anxiety it would be a win.



But Kobe surprised me…

Kobe’s holiday romance

The ‘non-reunion’ reunion

When I arrived to collect him, the reunion was stressful and practical in equal measure. Firstly, he’s no fool. My friends had already got the cat carrier out and Kobe knows what that means. So when I arrived his main goal was to try and evade capture as skilfully as possible rather than to acknowledge my existence. Thankfully, between the three of us we managed to get him in without too much of a struggle. He meowed the whole way home in the car but I like to think this was a good opportunity for him to start recognising my scent again and the sound of my voice.