The new Kinship FAQ

What’s changing?

We’re bringing the family together! Our two sister brands, The Wildest and The Kin, are combining forces to become one brand: Kinship. In pet terms, we’re basically going from a Chihuahua and a Dachshund to a Chiweenie.

The Wildest site and The Kin app will still have all the pet parent help you’re used to—just with a single new look and name. (And some new features coming soon…)

Why the shift?

We started both The Wildest and The Kin to help make pet parenting easier for everyone. By bringing the two together, we can make it easier for you to find all the pet help you need in one place.

So, now you have one single source you can trust for all things pet parenting.

Why the name Kinship?

Kinship refers to the (pretty amazing) bond between people and pets. And that’s what we’re all about—helping you take care of your chosen family. Kind of like a bonus pet parent… except we don’t scoop the poop.

When is everything changing?

Kinship will officially launch on Aug 26, 2024. We’ll keep you in the loop as things change.

What will happen to my subscription to The Kin app?

You don’t need to do anything! When the time comes, The Kin app will automatically update to the Kinship app, and your subscription to The Kin will automatically update to a Kinship Premium subscription (at no additional fee). The subscription charge should look the same in your bank account too.

You’ll be able to use the same login info for both the app and on Kinship.com. And with your Kinship Premium subscription, you’ll get access to all the same features—like 24/7 vet chat and record storage.