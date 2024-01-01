Kinship About Us Old price: $4.99/mo New price: $null/mo Subscribe Now $4.99/mo Old price: $4.99/mo New price: $null/mo Subscribe Now $4.99/mo Old price: $4.99/mo New price: $null/mo Subscribe Now $4.99/mo

Meet The Kin: one app with all your pet parent answers

When you have a question about your pet, you need advice you can actually trust. So, we created The Kin: your go-to app for everyday pet parenting.

All so you can make informed choices for your pet—without searching, stressing, or second-guessing.

The Kin comes from a family of pet experts: Mars Petcare

Aka the largest pet care company opens in a new tab in the world. Never heard of Mars outside of the candy aisle? Well, Mars Petcare works across vet care, pet nutrition, animal welfare, and science and diagnostics to build A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Think: everything from Greenies and Wisdom DNA tests to Banfield Hospitals and the Waltham Petcare Science Institute. And in 2019, they created Kinship opens in a new tab —a family of brands dedicated to building a better world for pet parents too, with brands like Adopt a Pet opens in a new tab , The Wildest opens in a new tab , and us!



So now, we’re channeling decades’ worth of Mars Petcare expertise into our app to help every pet and parent we can.