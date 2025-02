Hi, Adopt a Pet friends!

Welcome to littleKin™, Kinship’s home just for puppy parents.



Join Kinship and create your pet profile for free advice, tools, deals, and your own Puppy Pack (with up to $200 worth of freebies).*



Puppy Packs are free for pups under 12 months, because they’re specially designed for that age group! Have a slightly older puppy? littleKin still has plenty of expert advice and exclusive deals for you.