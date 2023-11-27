Best Pet Deals For Cyber Monday 2023 · Kinship

40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss

All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

by Sio Hornbuckle
Updated November 27, 2023
No question — your pet deserves an end-of-year treat. They do so much for you all year (who else would watch every episode of The Golden Bachelor with you without interrupting once?). But as much as we want to spoil them with the best puzzle toys and catnip mice the world has to offer, we have bills to pay.

Luckily, our favorite pet care brands are cutting prices in a big way this Black Friday. If you’ve been holding off on buying that sleek new litter box or beyond-cozy dog bed, now’s your chance to go for it — without breaking the bank. Below, all the best Black Friday deals for pampering your pet.

green bed
Tuft and Needle Dog Bed
$220
$165

Save 25 percent with code PET40.

$165 at Tuft and Needle
purple and silver stick vacuum
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$600
$550
white dog in navy beige bed
Mixjoy Orthopedic Dog Bed
$30
$19
blue leash and poop bag carrier
Fable Hands-Off Walk Set
$90
$72

Save 20 percent with code BFCM2023.

$72 at Fable
blue sweater
Ware of the Dog Fairisle Floral Sweater
$80
$45
black robot vacuum
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
$170
$149
uproot clean pro
Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover
$24
$17
dog advent calendar
Lambwolf Advent Calendar Luxe
$172
$100
green maxbone pouch
Maxbone Go! With Ease Bundle
$125
$115

Save 30 percent with code BF23.

$115 at Maxbone
Whistle GO Explore Tracker
$228
$182
Catching ZZZs Dog Bed
Roverlund Catching ZZZs Dog Bed
$169
$82
LEVOIT Air Purifier
LEVOIT Core Pet Care Air Purifier
$130
$110
the interactive dog toy in blue white and red
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Interactive Treat Puzzle Toy
$20
$15
ombre blue dog leash
Found My Animal Indigo Ombre Rope Dog Leash
$62
$43

Save 30 percent with code HOLIDAY30.

$43 at Found My Animal
the gray crate and navy carrier with a small dog in it
Diggs Crate & Carrier Set
$570
$428

Save 25 percent with code BF25.

$428 at Diggs
grooming kit in tan zippered bag
Pupwell The Ultimate Grooming Kit
$450
$339

Save 25 percent with code HOLIDAYSALE.

$339 at Pupwell
white litter box
Tuft + Paw Cove Litter Box
$199
$149

Good things come to those who wait. In this case, you’ll only have to wait until November 27 — besides, patience ensures high placement on the nice list.

$149 at Tuft + Paw
floral dog bed
Harry Barker Calico Floral Rectangle Dog Bed
$170
$119

Save 30 percent with code UNWRAPJOY.

$119 at Harry Barker
dental cleaner in white bottle with blue cap
PetLab Co. Dog Dental Formula
$37
$30
lavender colored twisted rope toy
Maxbone Large Twisted Rope Toy
$16
$13
wild one walk kit in cocoa color
Wild One Walk Kit
$115
$86
black automatic feeder
Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder
$90
$70
national treasure sweater in navy blue with white lettering
Little Beast National Treasure Sweater
$65
$33
pet camera in white and black
Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera
$35
$30
denim vest
Modernbeast Denim Dog Vest by PetHaus
$50
$12
Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Cordless Vacuum
Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Cordless Vacuum
$90
$61
NexGard Chew
$278
$264
Furhaven Cooling Gel Dog Bed for Large Dogs w/ Removable Bolsters & Washable Cover
Furhaven Cooling Gel Dog Bed
$73
$58
the white electric litter box
Petkit Pura Max
$599
the vacuum in white
Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot
$209
$179
blue dog feeder bowl
Dr Catch Dog Puzzle Toy
$18
$10
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70
$50
blue water bottle
Springer Growler Travel Bottle
$28
$22
the nail grinder in lime green
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
$40
$20
cat hammock in white
Zakkart Cat Window Perch
$50
$30
blue and green puffer
Little Beast The Super Duper Reversible Parka Vest
$88
$66