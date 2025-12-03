Science Says Certain Sounds Can Help Mellow Out Your Anxious Pet

If you’ve ever blasted rain sounds or Enya during a particularly stressful moment — or the Challengers soundtrack during a particularly low-energy one — you know that what we listen to can have a huge impact on how we feel. And that’s not just true for humans; animals, including dogs and cats, are emotionally affected by what’s playing from the speakers. For pet parents, that means that tapping into scientifically-crafted therapeutic sounds is one more tool that can help anxious pets relax.

Using music and soundscapes to calm pets might sound unconventional, but it’s backed by research. “The science behind therapeutic sound for pets is fascinating,” Dr. Jill López, the CEO of Vet Candy opens in new tab and owner of Pet Candy Veterinary Clinic, tells Kinship. “Animals, like humans, have nervous systems that respond to auditory stimuli. Certain sound frequencies and patterns can influence heart rate, cortisol levels, and overall stress responses.”

She explains that because dogs and cats hear things differently opens in new tab than humans, sounds designed specifically with their species in mind can be particularly beneficial — which is why apps like Zoundz opens in new tab are providing tracks specially created for animals. These sounds counteract a pet’s fight-or-flight response by activating their parasympathetic nervous system, which is the part of the nervous system that relaxes the body.

For anxious pets, the results can be game-changing. “Potential benefits include reduced anxiety during stressful situations like thunderstorms, fireworks, vet visits, or separation from owners,” Dr. López says. “Some pets may show decreased destructive behaviors, reduced vocalization, lower heart rates, and an overall calmer demeanor.”

How Zoundz can help

The Zoundz app was created by opens in new tab a team of board-certified veterinary advisors to bring specially crafted soundscapes to your pet’s ears. The Zoundz FAQ explains that the app’s sounds are scientifically-backed, “curated based on peer-reviewed scientific studies showing how specific parameters in a song, such as tempo, chord progression, and instrumentation, can positively affect both dogs and cats.” Each track is rigorously tested to ensure that the stress levels of animals decline in response.

When you sign up, you can select which challenges your pet faces — whether those are fear of thunderstorms, difficulty relaxing during bedtime, separation anxiety, or many more issues. Zoundz will create a personalized daily program for your pet.

But you aren’t limited to those tracks; in the app, you can explore specific therapeutic sounds designed for a variety of occasions like mealtime, travel, house guests, or crate training; these recordings sound a lot like the mellow, cheerful instrumental music you might hear in a cafe or rom-com. There are also environmental sounds, designed to gradually expose your pet to a real world sound — like a doorbell or fireworks — in a controlled environment, with the aim of slowly desensitizing them to the trigger.

At her practice, Dr. López recommends the app to the pet parents of dogs and cats with severe anxiety, as well as those with new puppies and kittens. “We talk about separation anxiety, training, and tools like Zoundz that can help keep them calm from the start,” she says. “Prevention is always the best medicine.”

Would my pet benefit from therapeutic sounds?

Any pet who experiences stress (and what pet doesn’t?) may benefit from the use of therapeutic sounds. Dr. López points out that the drawbacks are minimal, so there’s no harm in giving it a try. Her only caveat? Sound therapy isn’t a miracle cure, and it shouldn’t be used alone in extreme situations.

“The main consideration is that some dogs have extreme anxiety and may also need pharmaceutical medication and training in addition to sound therapy, especially in severe cases,” she says. “In these situations, sound therapy should be viewed as one tool in a comprehensive approach to anxiety management, not a complete solution on its own. For pets with severe anxiety, it’s important to work with a veterinarian who may recommend behavioral modification, environmental changes, or in some cases, medication alongside sound therapy.”

But the science is clear: As long as they’re just one part of a pet parent’s effort to improve their pet’s wellness, the right sounds can absolutely make a difference. The same way that your ambient music playlist wouldn’t pack a punch without also hydrating and also counting to ten and also watching an episode or two of Our Planet, dogs and cats need multiple tools to tackle anxiety.

“Sound therapy works best as part of a holistic approach to pet wellness,” Dr. López says. “Creating a calm environment, maintaining consistent routines, providing appropriate exercise and mental stimulation, and addressing any underlying medical issues are all important.”