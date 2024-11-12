27 Dogs Were Saved From the Brink of Starvation in Missouri

The Humane Society of Missouri's (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is currently caring for 27 puppies and adult dogs in need of urgent medical care. The pups were rescued from horrifying conditions on an overcrowded Missouri property — and the HSMO needs your help assisting with their recovery.

An investigator with ACT visited the property several times, including just over a month ago, attempting to work with the owner to help improve the dogs' wellbeing. The owner refused to make changes, and the ACT sought a warrant.

In all, 27 living dogs were saved from the property — with several more dogs found tragically deceased. The pups were chained to trees and dog-houses around the property. Many were severely malnourished, with their only water source being rainwater collected into trash in the yard. One dog had an injury on his face, and several more had injuries on their legs.

A hearing will determine whether or not HSMO has legal custody of the pups. Once they officially win custody, the dogs will be available for adoption after receiving medical treatment.

“These dogs lived in horrific conditions, and had we not intervened, many more may not have survived,” HSMO President Kathy Warnick said in a statement. opens in a new tab “Now that they are safe, community support is critical to ensure these dogs receive the care and treatment they deserve and a new chance for a better life with a loving family.”

The HSMO is requesting donations of dog toys, dog beds, blankets, and newspapers, as well as items from their Amazon wishlist. Direct donations can also support their recovery; many of these pups will need ongoing treatment for health issues caused by neglect.