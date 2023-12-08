Let’s face it: When it comes to the holidays, our pets aren’t as naturally festive as we are. They’re surrounded by tempting treats that they’re forbidden from eating, a revolving door of guests (many of them unfamiliar), and their favorite person (you) is occupied by hosting responsibilities and socializing with everyone but them.

The holidays are pretty much a bust as far as your dog is concerned, which is why we’ve rounded up some tempting holiday-themed toys to keep your pup occupied, out of trouble, and make their holiday season merry and bright. Below, all the themed snuffle mats, dreidel squeakers, and shreddable plush toys your dog has on their Christmas list.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)