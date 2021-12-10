Stocking Stuffer Gifts For Dogs and Dog Lovers · Kinship

Skip to main content

Stocking Stuffers For Good Doggos

Bichon-shaped candles, tiny holiday hats, cowboy Corgi ornaments, and more gifts guaranteed to squish into oversized decorative socks.

by Sean Zucker
December 10, 2021
dog stocking stuffers with holiday background
Kinship Creative

Oh, stocking stuffers — the appetizer to holiday gift giving. A commercial palate cleanser, readying your loved ones for the many thoughtful things you’ve been waiting all month to give them. However, it’s still crucial to ensure that your initial offerings are more calamari and less basic house salad. And despite most dogs’ likely inexperience with each side of that metaphor, this still applies to their gifts, as well as their owners’. Whether there’s a game-loving pet owner in your life looking for a new outlet or an overwhelmed dog walker in need of a storage adjustment, we’ve got you covered. Of course, there’s plenty of interactive toys, healthy treats, and customizable swag for the dog in your life that’ll also look great hanging above the fireplace.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Modern Beast Holiday Hat
Modernbeast Holiday Hat
$16

Remember how cute Gizmo looked in Gremlins wearing a red holiday hat? Well, your pet can modernize that look with this adorable little cap. It’ll also help show appreciation for the fact that feeding them after midnight won’t result in major property damage.

$16 at Modernbeast
Modern Beast Naughty Doggy Coal
Modernbeast Naughty Doggy Coal
$15

Now, there’s nothing that’d actually land our dogs on our naughty lists — despite their numerous efforts — but they can still enjoy this squeaker-filled toy. 

$15 at Modernbeast
P.L.A.Y. Mutt's Mushroom Interactive Dog Toy
P.L.A.Y. Mutt's Mushroom Interactive Dog Toy
$13

Mushrooms — loved by jam band fans and collected by Mario — are one of Earth’s more vestile offerings. This interactive toy with detachable parts finally allows dogs to get in on the hype. Plus, it’s eco-friendly PlanetFill® filler is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

$13 at P.L.A.Y.
Dodgy Dogs Original Game
Dodgy Dogs Original Game
$20

The canine-inspired answer to Exploding Kittens, Dodgy Dogs is a fast-paced and fun card game featuring beautiful art by world-famous French illustrator Jean Jullien.

$20 at Yolky Games
P.L.A.Y. Wobble Ball 2.0
P.L.A.Y. Wobble Ball 2.0
$19

Interactive toys are a great resource for anxious or even bored dogs by keeping them mentally stimulated. Give your dog the gift of an active mind.

$19 at P.L.A.Y.
Ari & M Googly Eyes Denim Poop Bag Holder
Ari & M Googly Eyes Denim Poop Bag Holder
$35

Phone, wallet, keys, treats, poop bags, leash – with all the materials needed to take your dog on one standard walk, you may have considered buying a utility belt. Ari & M’s all-in-one leash pouch will help you accomplish the same convenience without looking like a Batman cosplayer.

$35 at Pet Project LA
One Drop Gift Shop Pupster Candle
One Drop Gift Shop Pupster Candle
$53

A good candle can fill a room but just about any dog can make everyone in it focus solely on them. Look at this stocking stuffer as a perfect marriage of the two.

$53 at Coming Soon
Bichon Candle
Bichon Candle
$15

As previously mentioned, dog-inspired candles are a great gift. These are hand poured with natural soy to help mask some of your pet’s less charming odors.

$15 at Etsy
Comma Small Wooden Dog Stack Game
Comma Small Wooden Dog Stack Game
$20

Checkers, Pong, blackjack — sometimes the best games are the simplest. Comma’s Small Wooden Dog Stack Game keeps this tradition going by featuring six Shiba Inu-shaped wood pieces with the sole objective being stacking them as high as possible without toppling. It’s essentially Jenga but cuter.

$20 at My Modern Met
Cowboy Corgi Ornament
Cowboy Corgi Ornament
$12

If a cowboy Corgi with a candy cane holster isn’t the cutest thing you’ve seen today, you must be living in a house surrounded by baby penguins and Baby Yodas. 

$12 at Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie Dog Sweater Ribbon
Anthropologie Dog Sweater Ribbon
$7

Wrap your head around this: 10 yards of festive wool ribbon leading to a cute dog-inspired ornament. Stocking stuffers don’t get more multipurpose than this.

$7 at Anthropologie
Polka Dog Bakery Stocking Stuffer Chicken Littles Holiday Mini Tube Dog Treats
Polka Dog Bakery Stocking Stuffer Chicken Littles Holiday Mini Tube Dog Treats
$6

These dehydrated treats feature all-natural chicken and long-grain brown rice making for goodies that are as tasty as they are nutritious.

$6 at Dog & Co
Trill Paws Ball Is Life ID Tag
Trill Paws Ball Is Life ID Tag
$28

Your dog’s interest in tennis balls might not be very unique but their name could be. Celebrate both with this customizable ID tag.

$28 at Spotted By Humphrey

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles