Mariah bangers on the radio? Must be holiday shopping season! Making a list, checking it twice, worrying that you’ll forget an extended cousin. At least there’s one family member who’s always fun to buy for — the same one who’d be happy receiving nothing but continued affection, despite their lack of cognitive understanding towards the season or its ceremonial rituals. Yes, the only thing we love more than our dogs is buying gifts for our dogs. Be it toys, treats, or comfy sweaters opens in a new tab , these are just a few of our favorite things — not to mention witnessing the pure joy your dog feels when they see something new they can try to chew to bits.

opens in a new tab HPZ Pet Rover Run opens in a new tab $ 287 The Pet Rover Run can fit dogs up to 50 pounds and is designed for both walking and jogging. This makes the stroller an ideal tool for active animals unwilling to give up their speed rush. It can also help dogs maintain their most beloved outdoor activities associated with walks, such as simply enjoying fresh air or marking their territory. —Sean Zucker $287 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Are there any Christmas gifts suitable for all dog breeds?

When shopping for a gift for your pup, size, age and activity level should take precedence over anything that has to do with breed. You might have a Golden Retriever who finds fetch achingly boring or you might have a Havanese who is obsessed with tug-of-war opens in a new tab .

Whatever your dog’s interests, make sure you get them something size appropriate. A Chihuahua-sized tennis ball is sure to be a choking hazard opens in a new tab for a Great Dane. Luckily, any reputable brand will have a size chart for their products that will allow you to select the size safest for your pet.

How can I keep my dog safe during the holidays and around presents?

The jolliest dog is a healthy dog, so make sure to take appropriate steps to keep your dog safe during the holiday season opens in a new tab . Properly store non-safe holiday foods, such as peppermint, nut, alcohol and chocolate in a place where your dog cannot reach. In addition, when opening gifts immediately clean and dispose of any choking hazards opens in a new tab , such as bows and ribbons.

And remember, holiday gatherings and the frenzy of a million people opening presents can be overwhelming for some dogs — make sure they have a safe and quiet space they can relax in if they need a break from the festivities.

How can I involve my dog in the holiday celebration apart from gifts?

A lot of holiday celebrations can be overwhelming for dogs, so try to include them in less stimulating celebrations if possible. Even better, take them to dog specific festivities such as PetsSmart’s Santa photo days opens in a new tab !

Should you consider your dog’s personality and interests when selecting a Christmas gift for them?

Of course! Far more important than breed or age are their personality and interests when it comes to selecting a gift. Just make sure to buy size and texture appropriate gifts based on your dog’s shape and age (i.e. some puppy toys will be too soft for adult dogs, while some senior dogs might need senior specific chew toys).