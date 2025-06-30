Why You Need to Switch to Natural Dog-Grooming Products

And how to take the confusion out of which ones to use.

When we’re choosing shampoos, conditioners, and skincare for ourselves, many of us try to avoid using too many chemicals. Some ingredients can be drying and even toxic, making our skin and hair worse off than it was when we got in the shower. When you groom your dog, you might not realize that their coat and skin can be just as affected as ours by certain ingredients, and conditions that they have might be aggravated.

The natural dog-grooming industry has taken off in recent years; professional groomers are offering treatments with all-natural ingredients that can help to soothe certain skin conditions. It’s more than just a fad, but you don’t need to go to a specialist natural groomer to give your dog the best.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

How can you start the natural-grooming process at home?

Jane Cooper is the founder of natural dog grooming brand WildWash. opens in new tab She says that there are lots of benefits to grooming your dog with all-natural products. While mainstream, non-natural products can make your dog itchy and cause allergies, you’re likely to have the opposite experience with natural shampoos and conditioners. “There are so many benefits including soothing the skin and leaving the coat glossy. No more itchy skin and allergies,” Cooper says. Additionally, she says that natural shampoo rinses out more quickly and leaves a long-lasting aroma.

There are many all-natural dog groomers, but it can get pretty expensive. If you choose to groom your dog at home, you can still give them the all-natural treatment, but it can be hard to know where to start. First, you need to know what to avoid. Cooper says that you should always avoid sulfates, parabens, petrochemicals, and polyethylene glycols (PEGs). That means anything including lauryl sulfate, ethylparaben, butylparaben, isobutylparaben, polyethylene glycol, paraffin, petrolatum, and many more. It seems like if you can’t pronounce if, don’t give it to your dog!

THEPALMER / iStock

Luckily, you won’t be stuck for ingredients that you can use if you decide to go the natural route. Cooper has some great suggestions: Aloe vera opens in new tab is nourishing and provides itch relief for dogs while moisturizing their unique skin. Calendula opens in new tab , also known as pot marigold, is a plant that helps to soothe minor cuts, rashes, abrasions and eczema. That makes it the perfect ingredient for pets with more painful skin.

Sea kelp is rich in iodine, potassium and iron, which makes it ideal for strengthening, smoothing, and nourishing the skin and fur. If your dog gets very itchy, oatmeal can help to soothe their allergies and heal their wounds, especially if they scratch themselves.

Go beyond shampoo.

For many dog parents looking to go all-natural with their dog grooming, it’s not only about the shampoo you use, but the tools themselves. If you’re trying to be as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible in other areas of your life, it might be important to you to ensure that the way you groom your dog is as green as possible. Many combs, detanglers, thinners, and other tools are made from plastic and other wasteful ingredients.

Natural brushes or combs are made from wood or, even better, bamboo. Bamboo is a biodegradable and renewable material that doesn’t require pesticides — that makes it super eco-friendly, and a great material to incorporate into your dog grooming routine. Plus, natural products are often more durable and hard-wearing, meaning they could last you and your pup a lifetime.

If you’re a dog lover, it’s likely you don’t want other animals to be harmed so your pet can get squeaky clean. There have never been more pet grooming brands out there, making the market so stacked that it’s easy to make the most ethical choice. Cruelty-free pet care brands like ADC Houndstone & Co. opens in new tab , Good Girl Good Boy opens in new tab and Organic Oscar opens in new tab help your pet smell great and get clean without harming anyone else.

Capuski / iStock

It’s easy to spot the right products in the store — or make your own.

When in doubt, look out for the leaping bunny logo or PETA’s seal of approval. PETA opens in new tab also has a handy list of cruelty free companion animal shampoos and conditioners. If you want to go totally natural with it, you can even try to make your own dog shampoo from scratch. T

As a general rule a mix of warm water, apple cider vinegar and an essential oil of your choice is a great way to get your dog as clean as possible and smelling dreamy. If they have unique needs, like allergies or skin conditions, an oatmeal shampoo or bath is easily made at home. Note: Always, always check with your vet first before trying a new product.

There are many other ways that you can make your dog’s spa day as green as possible. You can try minimizing water usage by not running the taps or shower while you’re lathering up their shampoo.

If you find grooming wipes to be useful between washes but don’t want to create waste with single-use ones, you can even make your own reusable wipes. Just cut up old T-shirts, towels, or cloths into squares. Then soak them in an all-natural mix of your choice, either with apple cider vinegar or even just water and essential oils. By storing them in a sealed bag or tub, you can always have them ready to go after muddy walks or particularly enthusiastic dinner times.

Grooming your dog at home can be time-consuming and difficult, especially if they’re prone to running around and getting your entire house wet before you’re even done. But it’s also a labor of love, something that we do just because we want to treat our dog to a nice time and lavish them with the attention they deserve.

Doing it the all-natural way won’t take any extra time, but if done right, it might give them just that little bit extra care and love. Do they deserve any less than that?