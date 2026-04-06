Whether they like to roll in a mud puddle or stroll down Park Avenue, there’s plenty for you to keep in mind.

Maybe your city dog has never seen a cornfield, or perhaps you have a country dog who’s never waited at a busy crosswalk. In either scenario, you may be worried your pup is missing out. Would your country dog be better socialized if they had to contend with sidewalk bathroom visits and daily dog-park trips? Maybe. And would your city dog love a day or three in a large field, unencumbered and with free reign to roam and run? Yes, perhaps.

But the reality for pet parents in either location is that the grass can be greener in the country, while city living also has its benefits. Dogs — like people — adapt to their conditions and training, and a happy, healthy dog has less to do with their environment than with how well their human understands it. The real differences between city and country dogs may surprise you, but what won’t is the reality that neither life is without its tradeoffs.

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The field vs. the sidewalk

Of course, rural dogs often have room to roam, run, and burn calories. “Country dogs are often more active, are at less risk of obesity, and have natural mental stimulation from the environment,” says Dr. Carly Fox, Senior veterinarian in the Emergency & Critical Care Service at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in New York City.

City dog parents know all too well the necessity of daily walks in urban environments and may occasionally be jealous of those outside the city limits. That said, country living is not also without its risks. Although rural dogs are rarely obese, they do tend to get into “a lot more physical trouble,” like “cuts or abrasions, picking a fight with the wrong thing, or running through thorns/brambles,” according to Amber Zawrotny, certified professional dog trainer. “The increase in agency means an increase in mistakes that could lead to injury."

And while the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports opens in new tab that tick-born diseases have more than doubled in the United States over the past two decades, putting suburban and rural dogs at a higher risk, city dogs are also not without their health risks.

The close quarters of urban activity, which includes sidewalk sniffing and dog-park playdates, means that parvovirus and kennel cough transmission rates are significantly higher in dense urban populations, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). And according to PetPlan opens in new tab , urban dogs are far more likely to see a vet for gastrointestinal issues than a country dog.

The reality is that pet parenthood is all about mitigating health risks and staying vigilant about what your dog comes into contact with — whether that’s long grass during tick season, or diseases they may come across on a walk down a busy city street. And while country dogs often have a wider berth of running room, there’s nothing preventing city parents from giving their dog a good workout.

Noise vs. solitude

The endless grind of city life may wear on people, but it also affects their dogs. A study from the University of Helsinki published in Scientific Reports opens in new tab surveyed nearly 6,000 dogs and found that city dogs show fearfulness toward strangers at a rate approximately 45 percent higher than their rural counterparts. Fear of other dogs is about 70 percent higher in urban settings. You can guess the culprits causing this canine anxiety: constant noise, crowds, lack of green space, and relentless stimulation.

Another factor is timing — even dogs who end up in the country but start in the city may develop the same anxieties. “Many pet dogs are ending up obese or exhibiting anxiety because of the city’s limitations for appropriate outlets,” Zawrotny says. According to the research, inadequate socialization during puppyhood can be one of the strongest predictors of fearfulness in adult dogs. Urban environments may give puppies a tough early start.

But every dog is different, and constant exposure to strangers, noise, and other dogs has also produced exceptionally well-behaved dogs. The Helsinki study’s findings can really cut both ways, because city dogs might more fearful, but they’re also more practiced at encountering the things they fear. With good training, this potential limitation can turn into a powerful trait. And don’t forget that urban areas tend to have more trainers, behaviorists, classes, and enrichment options than the country.

The leash vs. the lawn

Taking your dog out to pee in the city is a daily ritual that can feel like a chore. But it turns out that routine is one of the healthiest things about urban dog parenthood — for those at both ends of the leash.

First, walking your dog multiple times a week can ensure opens in new tab you personally get in your steps. “City dogs need to be walked by their owner, which can be beneficial for bonding and also helps the owner get outside,” Dr. Fox says. And the city dog’s schedule, as unglamorous as it is, can also function as a genuine health monitoring tool.

Walking your dog more than once daily (and bathroom trips) gives you a consistent, close-up window into their health. It may be harder to miss certain behaviors in your pup if they are left to roam a backyard in the country. But if you are keeping a close eye on them during walks, that’s a different scenario.

Additionally, Dr. Fox notes that many country dogs actually have more difficulty adjusting to leash routines than city dogs have adjusting to yards. For city dog parents, what feels like an obligation is quietly one of the better things they do for themselves all day — and it helps keep their dog’s health top of mind.

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What happens when you swap?

So, what happens when a country dog trades the open field for a studio apartment? Or a city dog gets their first taste (and smell) of real wilderness? The science explains why it’s rarely seamless.

“We have really only developed significant cities in the past 100 years, meaning canine genetics haven't had a chance to catch up,” Zawrotny adds. Dogs will essentially wire themselves for the environments they grow up in, meaning a radical mid-life adjustment can be genuinely disorienting. A review of canine socialization opens in new tab published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) found that a lot of existing dog-socialization advice may not address all the requirements needed to produce a well-adjusted dog in modern urban settings. The reason for this? Domesticated dogs have deep-rooted behavior, and cities are still new.

City dogs moving to the country adapt fairly easily, though their naivety about open spaces can get them into trouble. “Don’t give freedom too quickly,” Zawrotny advises. “You may find your dog roaming more than you’re comfortable with.“ Longlines and recall training, she says, are the best bridge between the two worlds.

For country dogs heading to the city, the shock is typically sharper. “Country dogs have a harder time adjusting to city life than vice versa,” Dr. Fox says. “The increased environmental stimulation, lack of grass for urination and defecation, and increased contact with other dogs can be extremely stressful.” Zawrotny adds that dogs accustomed to off-leash freedom often struggle most with the sudden loss of agency — the inability to meet their own needs on their own schedule can tip into reactivity, destructive behavior, and excessive vocalization.

It’s a reminder that the environment itself isn’t the obstacle — the mismatch between a dog’s ingrained needs and their reality is the real challenge here. And with patience, structure, and a little creativity, most dogs can find their footing. It just takes a dog parent who is willing to meet them where they are.

Who has it better?

The honest answer is neither and both. What matters far more than a dog’s environment is the match between that dog’s breed, temperament, and the life their human is actually able to provide.

Zawrotny is direct about this, noting that certain dogs simply have a much harder road in the city. Livestock guardian breeds like Great Pyrenees and Anatolians, herding dogs like heelers and collies, and hunting breeds like pointers and setters were built for space, purpose, and autonomy. “It’s not that these dogs can’t successfully live in the city,” she says. “It’s that it’s exponentially harder to meet their needs.”

But a well-matched city dog who’s properly trained and genuinely enriched, is not a compromised dog. And a neglected country dog with acres to roam is not automatically a happy one. The zip code matters less than your understanding of what your specific dog actually needs, as well as your commitment to providing it, wherever you happen to live.