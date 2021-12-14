Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Cats (and Cat People) · Kinship

Bite-Sized Stocking Stuffers For Cats (and Cat People)

Candy cane-themed treats, Christmas light-inspired toys, catnip-infused “wine,” and more.

by Avery Felman
December 14, 2021
Has your cat been trying to tell you that they want in on the holiday fun — perhaps by nibbling at the low-hanging branches of the Christmas tree or intermittently challenging you to a game of dreidel mid-day? Since there’s nothing more festive than a stocking hanging on the mantle and no shortage of stocking stuffer-sized cat stuff, you have a solution. From candy-themed toys to cheese-shaped interactive puzzles to catnip-infused faux-booze, your only challenge will be fitting everything into said stocking. In our search for the best cat stocking stuffers, we also came across a few cat-inspired accessories for cat lovers to add to their own (or to the cat people in their lives’) stockings. You’re welcome.

the cat scarf in red
KittyNook Cutie Catz Christmas Knit Scarf
$21

Whether you’re looking to do a cozy photoshoot with your cat for an annual holiday card or you have a cat that likes to lounge outside during the chillier seasons, this is a great addition to any stocking.

$21 at KittyNook
the peppermint toy
Modernbeast Kitty Peppermint Toy
$14

Nothing says the holidays quite like peppermint and since it’s notably one of the many essential oils that are toxic to cats, you can let them get in on the festivities with these felt toys, instead.

$14 at Verishop
the cat toys
P.L.A.Y. Feline Frenzy Cat Toy Holiday Collection
$10

What better way to ring in the holidays than with gingerbread cookies, colorful lights, warm mittens, and snowmen? Since your cat should steer clear of most of these things, these USDA organic catnip-filled plush toy versions are the next best thing.

$10 at P.L.A.Y.
the cat treats
Shameless Pets Kitty Cane Crunchy Cat Treat
$3

We know there aren’t nearly as many holiday toys and treats for cats as there are for dogs, but these delicious morsels will allow all willing participants to indulge in some festive fun.

$3 at Grove Collaborative
the green cat collar
Niaski Frida Catlo Artist Cat Collar
$14

Are those sleigh bells? Nope! It’s just your diminutive Abominable Snowman scampering through the house in an artistic Frida Catlo collar.

$14 at Niaski
catnip Sardine Toys
Misohandmade Catnip Sardine Toys
$25

There are few things that cats like more than fish — except maybe catnip-filled fish-shaped toys.

$25 at Etsy
the cat book
Do You Look Like Your Cat? Memory Game
$15

Since the dawn of pet and pet parent relationships, people have been speculating about the similarities between the two. That’s where photographer Gerrard Gethings comes in. Spend Christmas morning with your friends, family, and of course, cat, playing a game of “Do You Look Like Your Cat?”

$15 at Amazon
the cat pouch in purple
Areaware Fauna Pouch
$20

This is the perfect way to keep all your cat’s little things (nail clipper, toothbrush, catnip baggy) organized and within arms reach. Plus, it makes for a great travel bag.

$20 at Love Thy Beast
the pet wine
Pet Winery Mëow & Chandon Catnip Beverage
$15

You aren’t the only one looking to take the edge off during the holidays. Between unfamiliar visitors, shiny but forbidden decorations, and tempting human treats, cats could use a little time to unwind, too.

$15 at Pet Winery
the cheese toy
PetSafe Automatic Cheese Cat Toy
$27

It’s like a game of whack-a-mole for your cat, but even better because they’ll end with vanquished mice and a large block of cheese they get to have all to themselves.

$27 at Amazon
the crinkle toys
PetFavorites Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toys
$7

Some things never change, like holiday traditions and the furry friends we choose to share them with. I will never stop watching Elf beginning the first of December, just as my cat will never not love crinkly toys with all her heart.

$7 at Amazon
the ceramic cat pin
Siamese Social Club Ceramic Cat Pin
$18

Alright, this one may not really be for your cat, but it will certainly remind you of them while you’re on the go and glance down at your canvas tote or favorite chore coat.

$18 at Siamese Social Club
the cat themed tape
Niaski Kitty Stardust Cat Washi Tape
$4

This adorable cat themed gift wrapping tape can be used for gifts for the whole family, although your cat might be expecting a little something since they’ve been bringing you presents all years (dead and alive).

$4 at Niaski

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

