The holiday season should be a magical time for all — even those who insist on taking their zoomiesopens in a new tab out on the gingerbread house. Because let’s be honest: No matter if your cat was naughty or nice this year, they were, in the end, incredibly adorable and perfect. To reward them, make your cat’s Christmas extra special by gifting them toys that stimulate their natural instincts, such as scratching posts, interactive wands, or puzzle feeders. Or, if your cat embodies more of a Garfield vibe, a cozy bed or a designated area for them to sleep and rest will provide comfort and security.
Below, we’ve compiled our 2023 list of the best gifts for your cat.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Keep things classy this holiday season with this adorable tartan plaid cat collar by Cria & Co. Available in cat and kitten sizes, this collar also features a little jingle bell that adds the perfect extra festive flair. —Rebecca Caplan
This interactive toy proves that good things really do come in small packages — or small stockings. This laser toy by PetSafe features a pet-safe laser that will keep your cat engaged through the holiday season and beyond. —RC
For many cats, nothing beats a good catnip toyopens in a new tab. And this is a good catnip toy. It may be simple in design, but it has an abundance of well-earned five-star reviews on Amazon.
“My cat doesn't like most toys, but he does play with this one,” one reviewer wrote. “This is my [cat] Rico’s favorite toy,” another said. “He throws it up in the air, holds it close to himself, sometimes falls asleep on it...It’s adorable and entertaining to watch him. Rico is a nine-year-old rescue, and I wanted to get him a toy he would love to help him transition to his new home with me. Not only is Rico happy with this banana, but so am I.” —Charles Manning
“Silver vine is considered safe and non-toxic for cats,” veterinarian Dr. Amy Fox tells Kinshipopens in a new tab. You can add Meowy Jane’s freshly ground silver vine powder to your cat’s fave toy or scratching post — just a little pinch is more than enough.
“Meowy Janes makes my favorite silver vine product, a high-quality, fine silver vine powder that comes in a cute storage tin,” certified cat behaviorist Dr. Mikel Delgado tells Kinship. “My cats go wild for this powder, and it’s a fun, safe way to tap into your cat’s olfactory abilities and jumpstart a play session!” —CM
Keep your cat away from your tree this holiday season with this scratching ball by Vetreska. Channeling a minimalist Rudolph, this scratching ball can also be dressed down after the holiday season. —RC
What better way to ring in the holidays than with gingerbread cookies, colorful lights, warm mittens, and snowpeople? Because your cat should steer clear of most of these things, these USDA organic catnip-filled plush toy versions are the next best thing. —Avery Felman
Wooly peppermints are gross when found at the bottom of your grandmother’s purse, but not when in your cat’s stocking. These wool peppermints by Modern Beast are the perfect seasonal toy for your cat, and can be made even better by sprinkling with a little catnip. Oh, and they’re sustainable — which you know we love.opens in a new tab —RC
Some things never change, like holiday traditions and the pets we choose to share them with. I will never stop watching Elf beginning the first of December, just as my cat will never not love crinkly toys with all her heart. —AF
With more than 45,000 ratings on Amazon, this interactive turntable toy is clearly a cat favorite year-round. So this holiday season, treat your cat to the toy they’ll be playing with all the way into 2024. —RC
If your cat is known to experience some holly-jolly zoomies, there is no better toy than this cat wheel by Happy & Polly. Made of solid wood, it won’t wobble or break — allowing your cat a safer playtime. —RC
The Catit PIXI Treat Dispenser features a weighted bottom, so as your cat swats, it rolls around, occasionally dispensing a treat, and then righting itself, ready for another paw swipe. It’s the perfect low-tech tool for adding a little mental and physical stimulation to your cat’s daily feeding routine, which can actually have a huge impact on their overall wellbeing. —CM
The Tuft + Paw grove tower is chic and Scandinavian-inspired, making it a gorgeous minimalist addition to your home. As founder Jackson Cunningham tells Kinshipopens in a new tab, when shopping for furniture for his own cat, Jiggity, “the furniture was…ugly, something you’d want to hide. It seemed strange to me that cat products were held to such a low standard, despite the love we have for our cats. I knew we could do better.” —RC
This adorable scratching post is a whimsical twist on a classic design. Your cat will love scratching the natural sisal rope; it��’s healthy for their claws, too. And as a bonus for you, the scratcher’s easy to build and makes a cute addition to a living space. —RC
It’s a rare cat who does not stan a good wand toy, and this is easily one of the best there is, with plenty of fun colors and fabric to bat around. “I always keep this toy in the exam room,” says veterinarian and Cat Dancer enthusiast Dr. Annette Louviere. “It makes kitten exams more pleasant for everybody.” —CM
This knit bed is comfy, cute, and eco-friendly, making it a win for you, your cat, and the planet. “The Vevo bed is a big hit among cats,” Mau founder Joel Dickstein tells Kinshipopens in a new tab. “The adjustable sides add a layer of warmth and snugness for kitties, but when unfolded to make the bed a bit taller, they almost create a sense of enclosure for cats who like to hide.” Plus, five percent of Mau’s proceeds support animal welfare and environmental conservation. —RC
If there’s one thing cats love to do, it’s lounge by a window. That’s why this hammock is the perfect gift for the sleepy kitty in your life. Tuft + Paw’s Cloud Nine Hammock is easy to install and suitable for cats up to 30 pounds.
Pet behaviorist Pam Johnson-Bennet says you can’t go wrong with a cat hammock: “Cats are natural heat-seekers. A perch at a sunny window is appealing to just about any cat. Plus, it offers the added benefit of visual enrichment in the form of watching birds, squirrels, and other wildlife activity.” —RC
If your cat loves nothing more than to curl up for a little cat nap, consider this orthopedic doughnut bed by Cat Street. The bundle comes with two removable covers and a waterproof inner bed, so cleaning up those furballs can be a slightly less gross affair. —RC
For chilly, gray winter days when there is no option to bask in some rays, we recommend this K&H Thermo-Kitty Mat. It’s especially great for senior or geriatric catsopens in a new tab, whose arthritis might flare during the cooler months.
One cat mom gushes: “My cat loved laying on my heating pad, but that’s a danger and a fire hazard. I bought this for her to lay on, and it helps her tremendously! I won't call it a miracle cure (it isn’t), but it does ease her pain significantly in the cold, whether the dead of winter or the AC is set too low...The only problem is getting her off of it!” —RC
Should you consider your cat’s personality and interests when selecting a Christmas gift for them?
Of course! Personality and energy level is far more important than age or breed when selecting a gift. Your two-year-old cat might prefer a window hammock to snooze the day away, while your 15 year old cat might prefer a stimulating, interactive puzzleopens in a new tab. You know them best, so trust your instinct before anything else when choosing the perfect holiday gift for your cat!
