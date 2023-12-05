Holiday Gifts for Cats: What Should I Get My Cat in 2023? · Kinship

What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?

Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.

by Rebecca Caplan and Charles Manning and Avery Felman
December 8, 2023
a white cat in front of a collage of products: peppermint toys, a mushroom scratcher, a bow, a catnip bed
Collage: Kinship Creative

The holiday season should be a magical time for all — even those who insist on taking their zoomies out on the gingerbread house. Because let’s be honest: No matter if your cat was naughty or nice this year, they were, in the end, incredibly adorable and perfect. To reward them, make your cat’s Christmas extra special by gifting them toys that stimulate their natural instincts, such as scratching posts, interactive wands, or puzzle feeders. Or, if your cat embodies more of a Garfield vibe, a cozy bed or a designated area for them to sleep and rest will provide comfort and security. 

Below, we’ve compiled our 2023 list of the best gifts for your cat.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Stocking stuffers

Tartan cat bow
Cria & Co Green Tartan Plaid Bow Cat Collar
$18

Keep things classy this holiday season with this adorable tartan plaid cat collar by Cria & Co. Available in cat and kitten sizes, this collar also features a little jingle bell that adds the perfect extra festive flair. —Rebecca Caplan

$18 at Cria & Co
PetSafe dancing cat lazer toy
PetSafe Dancing Dot
$22
$20

This interactive toy proves that good things really do come in small packages — or small stockings. This laser toy by PetSafe features a pet-safe laser that will keep your cat engaged through the holiday season and beyond. —RC

$20 at Amazon
yeowww banana catnip
Yeowww! Catnip Banana
$9

For many cats, nothing beats a good catnip toy. And this is a good catnip toy. It may be simple in design, but it has an abundance of well-earned five-star reviews on Amazon.

“My cat doesn't like most toys, but he does play with this one,” one reviewer wrote. “This is my [cat] Rico’s favorite toy,” another said. “He throws it up in the air, holds it close to himself, sometimes falls asleep on it...It’s adorable and entertaining to watch him. Rico is a nine-year-old rescue, and I wanted to get him a toy he would love to help him transition to his new home with me. Not only is Rico happy with this banana, but so am I.” —Charles Manning

$9 at Amazon
meowyjane silvervine powder
Meowy Janes Silvervine Powder
$14

“Silver vine is considered safe and non-toxic for cats,” veterinarian Dr. Amy  Fox tells Kinship. You can add Meowy Jane’s freshly ground silver vine powder to your cat’s fave toy or scratching post — just a little pinch is more than enough.

“Meowy Janes makes my favorite silver vine product, a high-quality, fine silver vine powder that comes in a cute storage tin,” certified cat behaviorist Dr. Mikel Delgado tells Kinship. “My cats go wild for this powder, and it’s a fun, safe way to tap into your cat’s olfactory abilities and jumpstart a play session!” —CM

$14 at Amazon

Holiday-themed gifts

Vetreska reindeer scratching ball
Vetreska Reindeer Cat Scratching Ball
$60
$40

Keep your cat away from your tree this holiday season with this scratching ball by Vetreska. Channeling a minimalist Rudolph, this scratching ball can also be dressed down after the holiday season. —RC

$40 at Vetreska
the cat toys
P.L.A.Y. Feline Frenzy Cat Toy Holiday Collection
$11

What better way to ring in the holidays than with gingerbread cookies, colorful lights, warm mittens, and snowpeople? Because your cat should steer clear of most of these things, these USDA organic catnip-filled plush toy versions are the next best thing. —Avery Felman

$11 at P.L.A.Y.
Modernbeast kitty peppermint
Modernbeast Kitty Peppermint
$14

Wooly peppermints are gross when found at the bottom of your grandmother’s purse, but not when in your cat’s stocking. These wool peppermints by Modern Beast are the perfect seasonal toy for your cat, and can be made even better by sprinkling with a little catnip. Oh, and they’re sustainable — which you know we love. —RC

$14 at Modernbeast
the crinkle toys
PetFavorites Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toys
$11
$6

Some things never change, like holiday traditions and the pets we choose to share them with. I will never stop watching Elf beginning the first of December, just as my cat will never not love crinkly toys with all her heart. —AF

$6 at Amazon

Physically and mentally engaging gifts

Upsky track toy
UPSKY Cat Toy Roller
$11

With more than 45,000 ratings on Amazon, this interactive turntable toy is clearly a cat favorite year-round. So this holiday season, treat your cat to the toy they’ll be playing with all the way into 2024. —RC

$11 at Amazon
Happy and Polly treadmill
Happy & Polly Paws and Fish Cat Wheel
$440
$380

If your cat is known to experience some holly-jolly zoomies, there is no better toy than this cat wheel by Happy & Polly. Made of solid wood, it won’t wobble or break — allowing your cat a safer playtime.  —RC

$380 at Happy and Polly
Catit PIXI Treat Dispenser
$20

The Catit PIXI Treat Dispenser features a weighted bottom, so as your cat swats, it rolls around, occasionally dispensing a treat, and then righting itself, ready for another paw swipe. It’s the perfect low-tech tool for adding a little mental and physical stimulation to your cat’s daily feeding routine, which can actually have a huge impact on their overall wellbeing. —CM

$20 at Amazon
tuft+paw grove tower
Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower
$499

The Tuft + Paw grove tower is chic and Scandinavian-inspired, making it a gorgeous minimalist addition to your home. As founder Jackson Cunningham tells Kinship, when shopping for furniture for his own cat, Jiggity, “the furniture was…ugly, something you’d want to hide. It seemed strange to me that cat products were held to such a low standard, despite the love we have for our cats. I knew we could do better.” —RC

$499 at Tuft + Paw
Outward Hound x Nina Ottosson Rainy Day Puzzle
$25
$19

For your thinker types (or just those who really love treats), this puzzle is the perfect holiday gift. It holds up to one-quarter cup of food, allowing it to double as a slow feeder for your cat. —RC

$19 at Amazon
mushroom scratching post with pink cats and green grass
Happy and Polly Mushroom Shaped Cat Tree
$20

This adorable scratching post is a whimsical twist on a classic design. Your cat will love scratching the natural sisal rope; it’s healthy for their claws, too. And as a bonus for you, the scratcher’s easy to build and makes a cute addition to a living space. —RC

$20 at Happy and Polly
cat dancer wand
Cat Dancer
$10
$7

It’s a rare cat who does not stan a good wand toy, and this is easily one of the best there is, with plenty of fun colors and fabric to bat around. “I always keep this toy in the exam room,” says veterinarian and Cat Dancer enthusiast Dr. Annette Louviere. “It makes kitten exams more pleasant for everybody.”  —CM

$7 at Amazon

Gifts for relaxation time

knit bed in grey
Mau Pets Vevo Bed
$79

This knit bed is comfy, cute, and eco-friendly, making it a win for you, your cat, and the planet. “The Vevo bed is a big hit among cats,” Mau founder Joel Dickstein tells Kinship. “The adjustable sides add a layer of warmth and snugness for kitties, but when unfolded to make the bed a bit taller, they almost create a sense of enclosure for cats who like to hide.” Plus, five percent of Mau’s proceeds support animal welfare and environmental conservation. —RC

$79 at Mau Pets
tuft+paw cloud nine hammock
Tuft + Paw Cloud Nine Hammock
$79

If there’s one thing cats love to do, it’s lounge by a window. That’s why this hammock is the perfect gift for the sleepy kitty in your life. Tuft + Paw’s Cloud Nine Hammock is easy to install and suitable for cats up to 30 pounds.

Pet behaviorist Pam Johnson-Bennet says you can’t go wrong with a cat hammock: “Cats are natural heat-seekers. A perch at a sunny window is appealing to just about any cat. Plus, it offers the added benefit of visual enrichment in the form of watching birds, squirrels, and other wildlife activity.” —RC

$79 at Tuft + Paw
Catnip bundle by Cat St.
Cat Street Catnip Bundle
$199

If your cat loves nothing more than to curl up for a little cat nap, consider this orthopedic doughnut bed by Cat Street. The bundle comes with two removable covers and a waterproof inner bed, so cleaning up those furballs can be a slightly less gross affair. —RC

$199 at Cat Street
k&h thermo kitty mat
K&H Heated Thermo-Kitty Mat
$59
$35

For chilly, gray winter days when there is no option to bask in some rays, we recommend this K&H Thermo-Kitty Mat. It’s especially great for  senior or geriatric cats, whose arthritis might flare during the cooler months. 

One cat mom gushes: “My cat loved laying on my heating pad, but that’s a danger and a fire hazard. I bought this for her to lay on, and it helps her tremendously! I won't call it a miracle cure (it isn’t), but it does ease her pain significantly in the cold, whether the dead of winter or the AC is set too low...The only problem is getting her off of it!” —RC

$35 at Amazon

FAQs (People also ask):

Are there any Christmas gifts suitable for all cat breeds?

Cats of all breeds can enjoy the gifts on this list, and we encourage you to choose a gift based on your individual cat’s personality, rather than by breed characteristic. 

How can I involve my cat in the holiday celebration apart from gifts?

The jolliest cat is a healthy cat, so make sure to take appropriate steps to keep your cat safe during the holiday season. Properly store non-safe holiday foods such as peppermint, nuts, alcohol, and chocolate in a place where your cat cannot get to (including the tops of fridges, open shelves, and any other open, high reaching place). In addition, when opening gifts immediately dispose of any choking hazards, such as bows and ribbons.

Should you consider your cat’s personality and interests when selecting a Christmas gift for them?

Of course! Personality and energy level is far more important than age or breed when selecting a gift. Your two-year-old cat might prefer a window hammock to snooze the day away, while your 15 year old cat might prefer a stimulating, interactive puzzle. You know them best, so trust your instinct before anything else when choosing the perfect holiday gift for your cat! 

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

