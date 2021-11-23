The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals For Cats

If you’re looking to treat your cat to a little something special this holiday season, we’ve got you covered.

Is it just us or does Black Friday seem to come earlier and earlier every year? While we can’t quite pinpoint its start this year, or any other year for that matter, we have a hunch that it’s rapidly approaching “full swing.” For that reason, we’ve accumulated some of our favorite cat-friendly pre-holiday finds — from cat trees opens in a new tab to catnip toys opens in a new tab — so you can get a jump on this year’s holiday shopping.

Supply chain disruptions are said to be even worst than last year, so even ordering your pet’s necessities in advance could make a huge difference in the hustle and bustle that surrounds the holidays. Plus, some of these Black Friday picks may even inspire ideas for stocking stuffers for your fuzzy friend to look forward to, especially if you’re going to be apart during the busy travel season.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy opens in a new tab $ 13 There’s no better way to get your cat in the hunting mood than to put a toy right in front of them that engages their killer instincts. Your cat will spend hours waiting for the balls they knocked to come back around the bend just for them to bat them around again. Was $27, now $13 $13 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Taco Meow Cat Bed & Play Mat opens in a new tab $ 49 If you’ve ever said to your cat in your best baby voice “You’re so cute I wish I could wrap you up in a tiny taco!” — we heard you loud and clear. We also want our cats sandwiched between a fleece bed of beans and (depending on your preference) a flour or corn tortilla. Was $69, now $49 $49 at hauspanther opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wisdom Panel DNA Knit opens in a new tab $ 130 Ever wondered what comprises the DNA of the tiny liger that lurks around the corners of your home? Well, now you can wonder no more. Wisdom’s DNA kit offers not only genetic information, but also your cat’s ancestry and predisposition to certain health issues so you can get ahead of the curve. * $130 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Makesure White Plastic Enclosed Standard Box opens in a new tab $ 139 Let’s face it: your cat probably appreciates privacy while using the litter box as much as you appreciate the privacy of exiting a social interaction to “use the bathroom.” Ahh, the sigh of relief. Might as well make it easy for them to get away from it all and jazz up your home space with a box that blends in with your furniture. Was $160, now $139 $139 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab PURROOM Little Chick Pet Bibs opens in a new tab $ 6 If you or someone you know suffers from having to clean the chin of a cat who’s a messy eater, talk to your veterinarian about little chick pet bibs — or just make the five dollar commitment and try it out for yourself. This has been a PSA. $6 at PawPawDear opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Rawrycabin opens in a new tab $ 129 If your cat has snubbed every handcrafted toy and beautiful piece of furniture you’ve given them, you might feel discouraged to try again. But introducing quality pieces made by small brands into your home might just be the thing to turn your scrooge into a cat with tons of holiday cheer. If not, there is a 30 day return policy, so. Was $149, now $129 $129 at Rawrycat opens in a new tab