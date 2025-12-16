Chances are you’ve come across more than one stray cat while walking in your neighborhood (and maybe tried to call them over, thinking yourself the cat whisperer). While your indoor cat may be spoiled rotten, stray cats are comfortable outdoors, able not only to survive but thrive in a variety of climates and locations.

That said, you’re not wrong for wanting to keep your neighborhood strays a little warmer and safer in the wintertime. Just remember that these cats aren’t your pets but are instead truly outdoor (and maybe even wild) animals.

“Even the toughest outdoor cats can struggle in extreme cold,” Susan Stillman of Loving Care Cat Rescue opens in new tab in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, says. “Winter weather brings risks like frostbite, hypothermia, dehydration, and difficulty finding food.”

What do cats need in the winter?

The stray cats in your neighborhood won’t turn down a little extra shelter, food, and water, especially in the freezing winter months. Extra food means extra energy to keep warm and stay alive, and an outdoor cat shelter is easy to build and a great way to provide a safe place for strays to sleep out of the elements.

Since cats seek out warm places in the winter, it’s always a good idea to check your car for any strays before starting. Cats may hide out in between the tires and well wheels or even inside against the engine to keep warm.

How to help stray cats in winter

While stray cats are likely to survive on their own, it doesn’t hurt to lend a helping hand. Build a shelter and feeding station that offers food, water, and protection from the cold for your local strays.

Provide warm shelter

A DIY outdoor cat shelter can mean the difference between life and death for your local strays. You can even cut a hole in a plastic storage bin and line it with Styrofoam for a quick shelter or line a cardboard box with newspaper.

Ensure access to food

While dry food is slower to freeze when left outside, wet food takes less energy to digest, leaving stray cats more energy to stay warm. Make sure to leave out fresh food and water once or twice a day.

Prevent water from freezing

Leaving water outside can be a life-saver for stray cats, but you should take steps to slow down freezing.

Spray insulation on the bottom of plastic water bowls and food dishes.

Put out dry food, which won’t freeze as quickly as wet food. If you do serve wet food, use plastic containers.

Consider investing in heated electric bowls.

Place bowls in an area exposed to the most sunlight.

Use running water or a fountain, which won’t freeze as quickly as still water.

Watch for illnesses

Keep an eye on any stray cats who visit your home for signs of illness, like frostbite , which is common in the winter months. If you’re worried about a cat’s health, see if you can trap them and take them to a veterinarian who serves strays.

Bring to an adoption agency

If you encounter a stray (or lost) cat who seems comfortable around humans, they may be better off at an adoption agency where they can potentially find a loving home.

How to make an outdoor cat shelter

While stray cats can find their own shelter, you can provide extra options by crafting your own DIY outdoor cat shelter. These spaces don’t need to be large (in fact, they’re easier to keep warm if they’re on the smaller side), usually around two feet by three feet and at least 18 inches high.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when building an outdoor cat shelter:

Use straw to repel moisture or insulate the shelter with mylar blankets, which reflect radiant heat.

Position the entry away from the wind and facing a wall, so only cats (and not other animals or predators) can get in and out.

Elevate the shelter slightly off the ground to avoid dampness from snow and rain.

Sprinkle some treats or catnip inside to entice stray cats to use the shelter.

Related article How to Make an Outdoor Cat House for Winter Channel your inner HGTV star and build a feline fixer-upper.

Will vets help stray cats?

If you encounter a stray cat who is sick or injured, many vets will likely help out with treatment. Just make sure to call before bringing in a stray and be prepared to foot the bill for any medical expenses.

Bottom line

While a stray cat may tug at your heartstrings as a pet parent and animal lover, these felines are perfectly capable of seeking out shelter and sustenance on their own. Even in freezing temperatures, stray cats know how to survive. The best thing you can do is set out food, water, and shelter for your feline neighbors to help sustain them in the winter.

“You don’t have to run a rescue to make a big difference,” Stillman emphasizes. By doing things like providing shelter, offering regular food and water, and creating safe feeding stations, individuals can help support the stray cats in their area and help them survive the winter.

FAQs

Can stray cats survive winter?

Stray cats are accustomed to living outside and know how to find food and shelter, even in winter. However, it doesn’t hurt to help out by providing water, food, and shelter for them!

Should I give a stray cat a blanket?

Instead of a blanket, consider purchasing or building an outdoor cat shelter to provide a warm place for stray cats to stay.

How long does it take for stray cats to trust you?

Every cat has their own personality and background. Some may have no interest in humans but be grateful to accept any food or water you leave out. Instead of worrying about gaining a stray cat’s trust, focus on providing the resources they need to survive, which can be a huge help in the cold winter months.