With over 18 years of experience, Valerie Mellema has written for several clients in the pet industry. While she’s not a vet, she has a degree in animal science, and she’s a pet parent, so she understands your needs very well. She’s also HubSpot certified for inbound and content marketing. She is the president of Words You Want, Inc., a content marketing agency.
Why Does My Kitten Keep Meowing?
What to do, when something that was cute at first becomes perplexing.
- nutritionCan a Kitten Eat Adult Cat Food?
- behaviorHow Far Can Dogs Hear?