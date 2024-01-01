Valerie Mallema· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Want to speak with a vet right now?

Articles by Valerie Mallema

Valerie Mellema

Valerie Mallema

With over 18 years of experience, Valerie Mellema has written for several clients in the pet industry. While she’s not a vet, she has a degree in animal science, and she’s a pet parent, so she understands your needs very well. She’s also HubSpot certified for inbound and content marketing. She is the president of Words You Want, Inc., a content marketing agency.

Most Popular